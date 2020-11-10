Endúr ASA: Awarded NOK 40 million quay contract

10.11.2020 08:51

10 November 2020 - Endúr ASA's subsidiary company, BMO Entreprenør, has been awarded a large ferry quay contract with Vestland county. The contract has a value of NOK 40 million. - Our ambition is to establish Endúr as the leading marine service provider in Norway. Contracts such as this substantiates such an ambition. It also confirms that the acquisition of BMO Entreprenør both strengthens and complements the group, says Hans Petter Eikeland, CEO of Endúr ASA. In October Endúr ASA announced the acquisition of BMO Entreprenør. The company is a leading provider of maintenance and rehabilitation services for marine infrastructure projects in Norway. The company has now signed a ferry quay contract with Vestland county. The contract has a value of NOK 40 million and has a duration of five years (plus an option for a sixth year). The contract runs from the 1st of February 2021. As part of the contract BMO Entreprenør will maintain and ensure continuous operation of approximately 60 ferry quays in Vestland county. For the past ten years, BMO Entreprenør has had a similar contract with Hordaland county. In the new contract, that was won in strong competition with several other providers, the former Sogn og Fjordane county is also included. BMO Entreprenør will thus be responsible for the maintenance of the ferry quays throughout the new large county. - We see this as a strong recognition of the work we have done the last decade. We are very pleased to have secured the contract in strong competition with very skilled competitors, says CEO of BMO Entreprenør, Jeppe Raaholt. Endúr is a Norwegian marine services group with activities within aquaculture, marine infrastructure, maritime services and energy. ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further comments, please contact: CEO of Endúr ASA, Hans Petter Eikeland: 932 08 177 CEO of BMO Entreprenør, Jeppe Raaholt: 976 69 759