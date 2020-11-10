Log in
ENDÚR ASA    ENDUR   NO0010379779

ENDÚR ASA

(ENDUR)
03:03aENDÚR ASA : Awarded NOK 40 million quay contract
11/02ENDÚR : Endúr Sjøsterk awarded new aquaculture contract
11/02ENDÚR ASA : Awarded new aquaculture contract
Endúr ASA: Awarded NOK 40 million quay contract

11/10/2020 | 03:03am EST
Endúr ASA: Awarded NOK 40 million quay contract
10.11.2020 08:51

10 November 2020 - Endúr ASA's subsidiary company, BMO Entreprenør, has been awarded a large ferry quay contract with Vestland county. The contract has a value of NOK 40 million. - Our ambition is to establish Endúr as the leading marine service provider in Norway. Contracts such as this substantiates such an ambition. It also confirms that the acquisition of BMO Entreprenør both strengthens and complements the group, says Hans Petter Eikeland, CEO of Endúr ASA. In October Endúr ASA announced the acquisition of BMO Entreprenør. The company is a leading provider of maintenance and rehabilitation services for marine infrastructure projects in Norway. The company has now signed a ferry quay contract with Vestland county. The contract has a value of NOK 40 million and has a duration of five years (plus an option for a sixth year). The contract runs from the 1st of February 2021. As part of the contract BMO Entreprenør will maintain and ensure continuous operation of approximately 60 ferry quays in Vestland county. For the past ten years, BMO Entreprenør has had a similar contract with Hordaland county. In the new contract, that was won in strong competition with several other providers, the former Sogn og Fjordane county is also included. BMO Entreprenør will thus be responsible for the maintenance of the ferry quays throughout the new large county. - We see this as a strong recognition of the work we have done the last decade. We are very pleased to have secured the contract in strong competition with very skilled competitors, says CEO of BMO Entreprenør, Jeppe Raaholt. Endúr is a Norwegian marine services group with activities within aquaculture, marine infrastructure, maritime services and energy. ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further comments, please contact: CEO of Endúr ASA, Hans Petter Eikeland: 932 08 177 CEO of BMO Entreprenør, Jeppe Raaholt: 976 69 759

Disclaimer

Endur ASA published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 08:02:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 593 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
Net income 2020 -8,00 M -0,89 M -0,89 M
Net Debt 2020 289 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 707 M 78,2 M 78,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 23,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Petter Eikeland Chief Executive Officer
Øivind Omar Horpestad Chairman
Nils Ingemund Hoff Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Jan Torvald Skaala Manager-Information Technology
Kristoffer Nesse Hope Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDÚR ASA21.89%78
CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-17.37%14 761
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-28.77%5 229
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-22.97%2 817
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-15.63%2 711
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-14.36%2 161
