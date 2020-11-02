Endúr ASA: Awarded new aquaculture contract

02.11.2020 08:46

02 November 2020 - Endúr ASA's subsidiary company, Endúr Sjøsterk, has been awarded a contract to build and deliver one complete feed barge to the Norwegian aquaculture research- and test center, LetSea. The total contract value is above NOK 30 million. - LetSea works toward finding future solutions for the aquaculture industry. That they choose one of our products is a confirmation that our solutions satisfy the requirements for a sustainable and future-oriented industry, says Mons-Ove Hauge, general manager of Endúr Sjørsterk. As part of the contract Endúr Sjøsterk in Bergen, Norway, will build and deliver one Sjøsterk 600 feed barge to LetSea. The feed barge has a feed capacity of 600 tonnes, and it will be equipped for use in harsh weather conditions. It also gets a hybrid battery pack, which significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Delivery date for the barge is May 2021, and the total contract value is above NOK 30 million. Including last week`s contract with Nordlaks, Endùr Sjøsterk, in just a week has signed new contracts with a total value above NOK 80 million. Endúr is a Norwegian marine services group with activities within aquaculture, marine infrastructure, maritime services and energy. The Group has announced an ambition of developing a NOK 2-2.5 billion revenue company within 2022. The aquaculture industry is a key growth segment for Endúr going forward. - The new contract, together with the two contracts signed last week, confirms the rationale behind this direction, says Hans Petter Eikeland, CEO of Endúr ASA. LetSea was established in 1996 and is Norway's largest aquaculture research- and test center. The center's research contributes to developing continued sustainable growth for Norway's largest, renewable export industry. LetSea is located in Dønna municipality on Helgeland. ENDS For further information, please contact: Media Hans Petter Eikeland, CEO of Endúr ASA, tel: +47 932 08 177 Investors Nils Hoff, CFO of Endúr ASA, tel: +47 930 92 346