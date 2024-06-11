Endúr : Endúr ASA – Approval of the prospectus prepared for the listing of the consideration shares issued in connection with the acquisition of Repstad Anlegg
June 11, 2024 at 05:03 pm EDT
Share
Endúr ASA - Approval of the prospectus prepared for the listing of the consideration shares issued in connection with the acquisition of Repstad Anlegg
11 Jun 2024 23:00 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
Endúr ASA
Lysaker, 11 June 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements
made by Endúr ASA (the "Company" or "Endúr") on 7 November 2023, 23 November
2023 and 14 December 2023 regarding the Company's acquisition of all the shares
in Repstad Anlegg AS from Repstad Gruppen AS.
As part of the consideration for the shares in Repstad Anlegg AS, Repstad
Gruppen AS received a total of 4,174,202 new shares in Endúr (the "Consideration
Shares"), representing approximately 11.35% of the shares and votes in Endúr at
the time of issuance. The Consideration Shares were issued on 20 December 2023,
and placed on a temporary ISIN (NO 0013107516). For the purpose of admitting the
Consideration Shares to trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Endúr has prepared a
prospectus in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act of 29 June
2007 no. 75 (the "Norwegian Securities Trading Act") and related secondary
legislation, including Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and
of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities
are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and
repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended, and as implemented in Norway in
accordance with Section 7-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (the "EU
Prospectus Regulation"), in addition to ancillary regulation, including without
limitations Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980 of 14 March 2019
supplementing the EU Prospectus Regulation (the "Prospectus").
The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Nw. Finanstilsynet) has today, on
11 June 2024, approved the Prospectus. The Prospectus will be made available on
Endúr's website at https://endur.no/investor relations/financial-reports/.
It is expected that the Consideration Shares will commence trading on the Oslo
Stock Exchange on or about 12 June 2024, following the transfer of the
Consideration Shares from the temporary ISIN NO 0013107516 to the listed ISIN NO
0010379779 after the publication of the Prospectus.
For further information, please contact:
Media - Jeppe Raaholt, CEO of Endúr ASA, tel.: +47 976 69 759
Investors - Einar Olsen, CFO of Endúr ASA, tel.: +47 924 01 787
About Endúr ASA
Endúr ASA (OSE: ENDUR) is a leading supplier of construction and maintenance
projects and services for marine infrastructure, including facilities for
land-based aquaculture, quays, harbours, dams, bridges and other specialised
concrete and steel projects. The company and its subsidiaries also offer a wide
range of other specialised project and marine services. Endúr ASA is
headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. See www.endur.no.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Source
Endúr ASA
Provider
Oslo Børs Newspoint
Company Name
ENDÚR
ISIN
NO0012555459
Symbol
ENDUR
Market
Oslo Børs
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Endur ASA published this content on
11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
11 June 2024 21:02:05 UTC.
Endur ASA, formerly Bergen Group ASA is a Norway-based supplier of construction and maintenance projects. The Company delivers also services, and solutions for marine infrastructure, including facilities for land-based aquaculture, quays, harbors, dams, bridges and other specialized concrete and steel projects. Endur ASA consists of three reportable segments: Marine Infrastructure, that consists of Installit AS, among others, an engineering and technology company providing project management and engineering services within subsea cable installation and marine operations for the marine and renewables industries; Aquaculture Solutions that consists of Endur Sjosterk AS, among others, that manufactures floating concrete structures largely by way of feed barges for the aquaculture industry, and Other, that comprises Endur Maritime AS, Endur AAK AS and Endur ASA.