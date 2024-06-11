Endúr ASA - Approval of the prospectus prepared for the listing of the consideration shares issued in connection with the acquisition of Repstad Anlegg

Lysaker, 11 June 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements

made by Endúr ASA (the "Company" or "Endúr") on 7 November 2023, 23 November

2023 and 14 December 2023 regarding the Company's acquisition of all the shares

in Repstad Anlegg AS from Repstad Gruppen AS.



As part of the consideration for the shares in Repstad Anlegg AS, Repstad

Gruppen AS received a total of 4,174,202 new shares in Endúr (the "Consideration

Shares"), representing approximately 11.35% of the shares and votes in Endúr at

the time of issuance. The Consideration Shares were issued on 20 December 2023,

and placed on a temporary ISIN (NO 0013107516). For the purpose of admitting the

Consideration Shares to trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Endúr has prepared a

prospectus in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act of 29 June

2007 no. 75 (the "Norwegian Securities Trading Act") and related secondary

legislation, including Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and

of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities

are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and

repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended, and as implemented in Norway in

accordance with Section 7-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (the "EU

Prospectus Regulation"), in addition to ancillary regulation, including without

limitations Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980 of 14 March 2019

supplementing the EU Prospectus Regulation (the "Prospectus").



The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Nw. Finanstilsynet) has today, on

11 June 2024, approved the Prospectus. The Prospectus will be made available on

Endúr's website at https://endur.no/investor relations/financial-reports/.



It is expected that the Consideration Shares will commence trading on the Oslo

Stock Exchange on or about 12 June 2024, following the transfer of the

Consideration Shares from the temporary ISIN NO 0013107516 to the listed ISIN NO

0010379779 after the publication of the Prospectus.



For further information, please contact:



Media - Jeppe Raaholt, CEO of Endúr ASA, tel.: +47 976 69 759

Investors - Einar Olsen, CFO of Endúr ASA, tel.: +47 924 01 787



