12 Jul 2024 10:00 CEST
Endúr ASA
July 12, 2024 - Endúr Sjøsterk AS («Endúr Sjøsterk»), a wholly owned subsidiary
of Endúr ASA ("Endúr"), has been awarded a contract for turn-key delivery of a
concrete feed barge worth approximately NOK 50 million.
The feed barge will have a capacity of 600 tonns. Production will take place
throughout this year's third and fourth quarter, with expected delivery by late
2024.
«We are pleased with the contract and look forward to further developing the
project together with a strategically important customer», says Svein Ådland,
General Manager of Endúr Sjøsterk.
For further comments, contact:
Media:
Svein Ådland, General Manager of Endúr Sjøsterk AS: +47 453 94 789
Jeppe Raaholt, CEO of Endúr ASA: +47 976 69 759
Investors:
Einar Olsen, CFO of Endúr ASA: +47 924 01 787
About Endúr
Endúr ASA (OSE: ENDUR) is a leading supplier of construction and maintenance
projects and services for marine infrastructure, including facilities for
land-based aquaculture, quays, harbours, dams, bridges and other specialized
concrete and steel projects. The company and its subsidiaries also offer a wide
range of other specialised project and marine services. Endúr ASA is
headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. See www.endur.no.
More information:
Endúr ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
ENDÚR
NO0012555459
ENDUR
Oslo Børs
