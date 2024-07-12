Endúr ASA - Contract award Endúr Sjøsterk

July 12, 2024 - Endúr Sjøsterk AS («Endúr Sjøsterk»), a wholly owned subsidiary

of Endúr ASA ("Endúr"), has been awarded a contract for turn-key delivery of a

concrete feed barge worth approximately NOK 50 million.



The feed barge will have a capacity of 600 tonns. Production will take place

throughout this year's third and fourth quarter, with expected delivery by late

2024.



«We are pleased with the contract and look forward to further developing the

project together with a strategically important customer», says Svein Ådland,

General Manager of Endúr Sjøsterk.



For further comments, contact:



Media:

Svein Ådland, General Manager of Endúr Sjøsterk AS: +47 453 94 789



Jeppe Raaholt, CEO of Endúr ASA: +47 976 69 759



Investors:

Einar Olsen, CFO of Endúr ASA: +47 924 01 787



About Endúr

Endúr ASA (OSE: ENDUR) is a leading supplier of construction and maintenance

projects and services for marine infrastructure, including facilities for

land-based aquaculture, quays, harbours, dams, bridges and other specialized

concrete and steel projects. The company and its subsidiaries also offer a wide

range of other specialised project and marine services. Endúr ASA is

headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. See www.endur.no.





