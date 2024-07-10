Endúr ASA - Contract award Repstad

Repstad Anlegg AS («Repstad»), a wholly owned subsidiary of Endúr ASA ("Endúr"),

has today been awarded a new contract for Arendal Havn KF ("Arendal Havn")

regarding ro-ro ramp constructions and a quay extension at Arendal Port in

Eydehavn/Arendal, Norway. The project has a value of approximately NOK 108

million including options.



The work includes the construction of two ro-ro ramps and the extension of an

existing quay, in order to meet increased bulk and ro-ro traffic. Construction

works are planned to start in Q3 2024, as soon as all permits are in place, and

are scheduled for completion in Q2 2025.



"We are very grateful for this award and look forward to collaborating with

Arendal Havn on a project that adds to our portfolio of sizeable and complex

quay constructions", says Bernt Olav Holen, General Manager of Repstad.



For further comments, contact:



Media:

Bernt Olav Holen, General Manager of Repstad Anlegg AS: +47 906 70 156

Jeppe Raaholt, CEO of Endúr ASA: +47 976 69 759



Investors:

Einar Olsen, CFO of Endúr ASA: +47 924 01 787



About Endúr

Endúr ASA (OSE: ENDUR) is a leading supplier of construction and maintenance

projects and services for marine infrastructure, including facilities for

land-based aquaculture, quays, harbours, dams, bridges and other specialized

concrete and steel projects. The company and its subsidiaries also offer a wide

range of other specialised project and marine services. Endúr ASA is

headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. See www.endur.no.





More information:

