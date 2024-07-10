Repstad Anlegg AS («Repstad»), a wholly owned subsidiary of Endúr ASA ("Endúr"),
has today been awarded a new contract for Arendal Havn KF ("Arendal Havn")
regarding ro-ro ramp constructions and a quay extension at Arendal Port in
Eydehavn/Arendal, Norway. The project has a value of approximately NOK 108
million including options.
The work includes the construction of two ro-ro ramps and the extension of an
existing quay, in order to meet increased bulk and ro-ro traffic. Construction
works are planned to start in Q3 2024, as soon as all permits are in place, and
are scheduled for completion in Q2 2025.
"We are very grateful for this award and look forward to collaborating with
Arendal Havn on a project that adds to our portfolio of sizeable and complex
quay constructions", says Bernt Olav Holen, General Manager of Repstad.
For further comments, contact:
Media:
Bernt Olav Holen, General Manager of Repstad Anlegg AS: +47 906 70 156
Jeppe Raaholt, CEO of Endúr ASA: +47 976 69 759
Investors:
Einar Olsen, CFO of Endúr ASA: +47 924 01 787
About Endúr
Endúr ASA (OSE: ENDUR) is a leading supplier of construction and maintenance
projects and services for marine infrastructure, including facilities for
land-based aquaculture, quays, harbours, dams, bridges and other specialized
concrete and steel projects. The company and its subsidiaries also offer a wide
range of other specialised project and marine services. Endúr ASA is
headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. See www.endur.no.
