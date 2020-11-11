Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/11 10:20:00 am
1.478 NOK   +4.45%
05:55pENDÚR : Endúr ASA - Key information for conditional repair issue (including ex-date)
PU
05:46pENDUR : Private placement successfully completed
PU
10:47aENDUR : Contemplated private placement
PU
Endúr : Endúr ASA - Key information for conditional repair issue (including ex-date)

11/11/2020 | 05:55pm EST
Endúr ASA - Key information for conditional repair issue (including ex-date)
11.11.2020 23:44

Date on which the terms and conditions of the conditional repair issue were announced: 11 November 2020 Last day including right: 11 November 2020 Ex-date: 12 November 2020 Record date: 13 November 2020 Date of approval: Conditional on the approval by the Company's extraordinary general meeting, to be held on or about 3 December 2020 Maximum number of new shares: 20 833 333 Subscription price: 1.20 NOK per share Rights to be listed: No Other information: The Board of Directors reserves the right to withdraw the proposal to carry out the repair issue if it considers that the trading in the Company's shares has been at such levels as to afford eligible shareholders the opportunity to limit the effects of the private placement announced on 11 November 2020 by acquiring shares in the market. This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

Disclaimer

Endur ASA published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 22:54:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 450 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
Net income 2020 -15,0 M -1,65 M -1,65 M
Net Debt 2020 324 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -24,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 735 M 80,9 M 80,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 23,9%
Technical analysis trends ENDÚR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,60 NOK
Last Close Price 1,48 NOK
Spread / Highest target 8,47%
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Petter Eikeland Chief Executive Officer
Øivind Omar Horpestad Chairman
Nils Ingemund Hoff Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Jan Torvald Skaala Manager-Information Technology
Kristoffer Nesse Hope Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDÚR ASA21.89%78
CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-17.94%14 717
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-26.01%5 884
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-17.33%3 210
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-16.52%2 779
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-12.39%2 330
