Endúr : Endúr ASA - Key information for conditional repair issue (including ex-date)

11.11.2020 23:44

Date on which the terms and conditions of the conditional repair issue were announced: 11 November 2020 Last day including right: 11 November 2020 Ex-date: 12 November 2020 Record date: 13 November 2020 Date of approval: Conditional on the approval by the Company's extraordinary general meeting, to be held on or about 3 December 2020 Maximum number of new shares: 20 833 333 Subscription price: 1.20 NOK per share Rights to be listed: No Other information: The Board of Directors reserves the right to withdraw the proposal to carry out the repair issue if it considers that the trading in the Company's shares has been at such levels as to afford eligible shareholders the opportunity to limit the effects of the private placement announced on 11 November 2020 by acquiring shares in the market. This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.