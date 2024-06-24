Reference is made to stock exchange notice of 1 March 2024, where Endúr ASA
("The Company") announced its plan to buy up to 1,629,741 own shares for a total
maximum NOK 50 million.
In week 25 2024, The company purchased 8,000 shares at an average price of NOK
55,3436 per share. An overview of the transactions, and a detailed specification
of each individual trade, are attached to this announcement.
After these transactions, The Company owns a total of 258,612 shares,
corresponding to 0.70 % of The Company`s total registered share capital.
The total number of shares acquired during the buy-back program is 258,612. The
weighted average share price is NOK 46,5710 for a total amount of NOK 12 043
828.
As announced in The Company's stock exchange notice of 1 March 2024, the
buy-back program is planned to be finalized within 28 February 2026 (at the
latest).
DISCLOSURE REGULATION
This is notice contains information that The Company is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure
requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Media - Jeppe Raaholt, CEO of Endúr ASA, tel.: +47 976 69 759
Investors - Einar Olsen, CFO of Endúr ASA, tel.: +47 924 01 787
About Endúr ASA
Endúr ASA (OSE: ENDUR) is a leading supplier of construction and maintenance
projects and services for marine infrastructure, including facilities for
land-based aquaculture, quays, harbours, dams, bridges and other specialised
concrete and steel projects. The company and its subsidiaries also offer a wide
range of other specialised project and marine services. Endúr ASA is
headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. See www.endur.no.
Endur ASA, formerly Bergen Group ASA is a Norway-based supplier of construction and maintenance projects. The Company delivers also services, and solutions for marine infrastructure, including facilities for land-based aquaculture, quays, harbors, dams, bridges and other specialized concrete and steel projects. Endur ASA consists of three reportable segments: Marine Infrastructure, that consists of Installit AS, among others, an engineering and technology company providing project management and engineering services within subsea cable installation and marine operations for the marine and renewables industries; Aquaculture Solutions that consists of Endur Sjosterk AS, among others, that manufactures floating concrete structures largely by way of feed barges for the aquaculture industry, and Other, that comprises Endur Maritime AS, Endur AAK AS and Endur ASA.