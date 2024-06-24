Endúr ASA - Notification of trades, week 25 2024

Reference is made to stock exchange notice of 1 March 2024, where Endúr ASA

("The Company") announced its plan to buy up to 1,629,741 own shares for a total

maximum NOK 50 million.



In week 25 2024, The company purchased 8,000 shares at an average price of NOK

55,3436 per share. An overview of the transactions, and a detailed specification

of each individual trade, are attached to this announcement.



After these transactions, The Company owns a total of 258,612 shares,

corresponding to 0.70 % of The Company`s total registered share capital.



The total number of shares acquired during the buy-back program is 258,612. The

weighted average share price is NOK 46,5710 for a total amount of NOK 12 043

828.



As announced in The Company's stock exchange notice of 1 March 2024, the

buy-back program is planned to be finalized within 28 February 2026 (at the

latest).



DISCLOSURE REGULATION

This is notice contains information that The Company is obliged to make public

pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure

requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



For further information, please contact:



Media - Jeppe Raaholt, CEO of Endúr ASA, tel.: +47 976 69 759

Investors - Einar Olsen, CFO of Endúr ASA, tel.: +47 924 01 787



About Endúr ASA

Endúr ASA (OSE: ENDUR) is a leading supplier of construction and maintenance

projects and services for marine infrastructure, including facilities for

land-based aquaculture, quays, harbours, dams, bridges and other specialised

concrete and steel projects. The company and its subsidiaries also offer a wide

range of other specialised project and marine services. Endúr ASA is

headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. See www.endur.no.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

