Endúr ASA - Notification of trades, week 28 2024

16 Jul 2024 07:00 CEST

Endúr ASA

Reference is made to stock exchange notice of 1 March 2024, where Endúr ASA
("The Company") announced its plan to buy up to 1,629,741 own shares for a total
maximum NOK 50 million.

In week 28 2024, The company purchased 6,000 shares at an average price of NOK
56,8138 per share. An overview of the transactions, and a detailed specification
of each individual trade, are attached to this announcement.

After these transactions, The Company owns a total of 97,736 shares,
corresponding to 0.26 % of The Company`s total registered share capital.

The total number of shares acquired during the buy-back program is 280,632. The
weighted average share price is NOK 47,3210 for a total amount of NOK 13 279
782.

As announced in The Company's stock exchange notice of 1 March 2024, the
buy-back program is planned to be finalized within 28 February 2026 (at the
latest).

DISCLOSURE REGULATION   
This is notice contains information that The Company is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure
requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Media - Jeppe Raaholt, CEO of Endúr ASA, tel.: +47 976 69 759
Investors - Einar Olsen, CFO of Endúr ASA, tel.: +47 924 01 787

About Endúr ASA
Endúr ASA (OSE: ENDUR) is a leading supplier of construction and maintenance
projects and services for marine infrastructure, including facilities for
land-based aquaculture, quays, harbours, dams, bridges and other specialised
concrete and steel projects. The company and its subsidiaries also offer a wide
range of other specialised project and marine services. Endúr ASA is
headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. See www.endur.no.

