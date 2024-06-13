Flaggemelding

Repstad Gruppen AS resolved on 5 June 2024 to distribute all its 4,174,202

shares in Endúr ASA ("Endúr" or the "Company") to its respective shareholders.

Following the distribution, Repstad Gruppen AS holds 0 shares in the Company,

and its shareholding is thus below 5% of the shares in Endúr.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section

4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





More information:

