Endúr : Minutes of Annual General Meeting

English office translation - in case of discrepancy the
Norwegian version shall prevail
PROTOKOLL FOR
MINUTES OF
ORDINÆR
ORDINARY
GENERALFORSAMLING
GENERAL MEETING
I
IN
ENDÚR ASA
ENDÚR ASA
(Org.nr. 991 279 539)
(Reg. no. 991 279 539)
("Selskapet")
(the "Company")
Den 20. mai 2022 kl. 11.00 ble det avholdt ordinær generalforsamling i Endúr ASA i lokalene til Bull & Co Advokatfirma AS i Universitetsgata 9, 0164 Oslo
Generalforsamlingen ble avholdt som fysisk møte, men med mulighet for å delta digitalt om ønskelig. Nærmere informasjon om digital deltakelse fremgikk av innkallingen til generalforsamling.
I henhold til innkalling til ordinær generalforsamling datert 29. april 2022 forelå slik
Dagsorden
On 20 May 2022 at 11.00 CET, an Ordinary General Meeting in Endúr ASA was held at the premises of Bull & Co Advokatfirma AS in Universitetsgata 9, 0164 Oslo
The general meeting was conducted physically, but with possibility for digital participation if preferred. Further information regarding digital participation was provided in the notice of general meeting.
According to the notice of ordinary general meeting from the Board of Directors dated 29 April 2022, the meeting had the following
Agenda
Åpning av møtet ved styrets leder eller en annen styret utpeker og registrering av møtende aksjeeiere
Valg av møteleder og en person til å medundertegne protokollen
Godkjennelse av innkallingen og forslaget til dagsorden
Godkjennelse av årsregnskapet og årsberetningen for regnskapsåret 2021
A). Fastsettelse av godtgjørelse til styrets medlemmer, medlemmer av styrets revisjonsutvalg og medlemmer av valgkomité.
Opening of the meeting by the chairman of the board or the person that the board elects and registration of attending shareholders
Election of a chair of the meeting and one person to co-sign the minutes
Approval of the notice and the proposed agenda
Approval of the annual accounts and the annual report for the financial year 2020, including distribution of dividends
A). Determination of the remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors, the members of the Board's Audit Committee and
B). Godkjennelse av styreleders deltagelse i opsjonsprogram
Godkjennelse av revisors godtgjørelse
Behandling av styrets oppdaterte retningslinjer om fastsettelse av lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende ansatte etter allmennaksjeloven § 6- 16a
Rådgivende behandling av styrets rapport om lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende personer etter allmennaksjeloven § 6-16b
Redegjørelse for foretaksstyring etter regnskapsloven § 3-3b
Valg av styremedlemmer
Styrefullmakt til kapitalforhøyelse
Styrefullmakt til erverv av Selskapets egne aksjer
Aksjespleis
Endring av Selskapets forretningsadresse
the members of Nomination Committee
B). Approval of the chairman's participation in the option program
Approval of the auditor's fee
Consideration of the Board of Directors' guidelines regarding the determination of salaries and other remuneration to the management pursuant to Section 6-16a of the Public Limited Companies Act
Advisory consideration of the Board of Directors' report for guidelines regarding the determination of salaries and other remuneration to leading persons pursuant to Section 6-16b of the Public Limited Companies Act
Statement regarding corporate governance pursuant to the Accounting Act section 3-3b
Election of board members
Board authorisation to increase the share capital
Board authorisation to acquire the Company's own shares
Share consolidation
Changes to the Company's business office
ÅPNING AV MØTET OG REGISTRERING AV MØTENDE AKSJEEIERE
Generalforsamlingen ble åpnet av styremedlem Hedvig Bugge Reiersen, som var utpekt av styret til å åpne møtet.
Reiersen registrerte møtende aksjeeiere. Til sammen var 564 292 349 aksjer av i alt 1 372 643 406 aksjer representert på generalforsamlingen, enten ved aksjeeierens personlige deltakelse eller ved fullmektig. Dermed var 41,1 % av selskapets aksjekapital representert. Fortegnelsen over deltakende aksjeeiere følger vedlagt protokollen.
OPENING OF THE MEETING AND REGISTRATION OF ATTENDING SHAREHOLDERS
The general meeting was opened by the board member Hedvig Bugge Reiersen, who was elected by the board to open the meeting.
Reiersen registered the shareholders present. In total 564 292 349 shares of in total 1,372,643,406 issued shares were present either by the shareholders personally or by proxy. Consequently 41,1 % of the company's share capital at the date of the general meeting were represented. The register of participating shareholders is attached to these minutes.
2
VALG AV MØTELEDER OG EN
2
ELECTION OF A CHAIR OF
PERSON TIL Å
THE MEETING AND ONE
MEDUNDERTEGNE
PERSON TO CO-SIGN THE
PROTOKOLLEN
MINUTES
Styremedlem Hedvig Bugge Reiersen ble
The board member Hedvig Bugge Reiersen
valgt til møteleder.
was elected to chair the Meeting.
Ingegjerd Eidsvik ble valgt til å
Ingegjerd Eidsvik was elected to co-sign the
medundertegne protokollen.
minutes.
Beslutningene ble fattet med 564 221 249
The
resolutions
were
passed
with
stemmer for. 71 100 avstod fra å stemme.
564 221 249 votes
in
favour.
71 100
abstained from voting.
3
GODKJENNELSE AV
3
APPROVAL OF THE NOTICE
INNKALLING OG
AND THE AGENDA
DAGSORDEN
Innkallingen ble tilsendt samtlige aksjeeiere (med kjent adresse) pr. 29. april 2022. Innkalling ble samme dag distribuert via Oslo Børs, og lagt ut på selskapets hjemmeside.
The Notice of the General Meeting was sent to all shareholders (with known address) on 29 April 2022. The Notice was distributed via Oslo Stock Exchange as well as published on the company's webpage on the same day.
Det var ingen innvendinger til innkallingen eller forslaget til dagsorden.
Beslutningen ble fattet med 564 221 249 stemmer for. 71 100 avstod fra å stemme.
There were no objections to the notice nor the proposed agenda.
The resolution
was
passed
with
564 221 249 votes
in
favour.
71 100
abstained from voting.
GODKJENNELSE AV ÅRSREGNSKAPET OG ÅRSBERETNINGEN FOR REGNSKAPSÅRET 2021
Det ble vist til årsrapporten for 2021, med årsregnskapet, styrets årsberetning og revisjonsberetningen, som er tilgjengelig på Endúr ASAs hjemmeside:
APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2021
Reference was made to the 2021 Annual Report, including the annual accounts, the board of directors' report and the auditor's statement, which is available at the company's website: https://endur.no/investor-relations/financial-reports/#post-content.
Møteleder redegjorde for årsregnskapet 2021.
Styret hadde foreslått at det ikke utbetales utbytte for regnskapsåret 2021.
The chair of the meeting presented the annual accounts for 2021.
The board of directors had proposed that no dividends are distributed for the 2021 financial year.
Generalforsamlingen vedtok:
Generalforsamlingen godkjenner årsregnskapet og årsberetningen for Endúr ASA for regnskapsåret 2021. Det utbetales ikke utbytte for regnskapsåret 2021.
The General Meeting resolved:
The General Meeting approves the annual accounts and the Board of Directors' annual report for Endúr ASA for the financial year 2021. No dividend will be paid for the financial year 2021.
Beslutningen ble fattet med 564 218 042
The resolution was passed with
stemmer for, og 2 007 stemmer mot. 72
564 218 042 votes in favour, and 2 007
300 avstod fra å stemme.
votes against. 72 300 abstained from
voting.
5
A). FASTSETTELSE AV
5
A). DETERMINATION OF THE
GODTGJØRELSE TIL
REMUNERATION TO THE
STYRETS MEDLEMMER,
MEMBERS OF THE BOARD
MEDLEMMER AV STYRETS
OF DIRECTORS, THE
REVISJONSUTVALG OG
MEMBERS OF THE BOARD'S
MEDLEMMER AV
AUDIT COMMITTEE AND THE
VALGKOMITÉ.
MEMBERS OF NOMINATION
B). GODKJENNELSE AV
COMMITTEE
STYRELEDERS DELTAGELSE
B). APPROVAL OF THE
I OPSJONSPROGRAM
CHAIRMAN'S
PARTICIPATION IN THE
OPTION PROGRAM
A. Et forslag fra valgkomitéen ble publisert torsdag 12. mai 2022 på Selskapets hjemmeside og i en egen børsmelding.
Møteleder redegjorde for forslaget.
Beslutningen ble fattet med 564 177 522 stemme for, og 74 327 stemmer mot. 40 500 avstod fra å stemme.
A. The recommendation from the Nomination Committee was made available on Thursday 12 May 2022 on the Company's homepage and in a separate stock exchange announcement.
The chair of the meeting presented the recommendation.
The resolution was passed with
564 177 522 votes in favour, and 74 327 votes against. 40 500 abstained from voting.
B. Møteleder redegjorde for styreleders deltakelse i Endúr ASA med datterselskapers opsjonsprogram, med 500 000 opsjoner.
B. The chair of the meeting presented the Chairman of the Board of Directors' participation in Endúr ASA with subsidiaries option program, with 500,000 options.
Generalforsamlingen vedtok:
The General Meeting resolved:
Generalforsamlingen godkjenner styreleders deltakelse i Endúr ASA med datterselskapers opsjonsprogram, med 500 000 opsjoner.
The general meeting approves the Chairman of the Board of Directors' participation in Endúr ASA with subsidiaries option program, with 500,000 options.
Beslutningen ble fattet med 564 171 822 stemmer for, og 119 327 stemmer mot. 1 200 avstod fra å stemme.
The resolution was passed with
564 171 822 votes in favour and 119 327 against. 1 200 abstained from voting.
