    ENDUR   NO0010379779

ENDÚR ASA

(ENDUR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/20 10:27:52 am EDT
0.6100 NOK   -6.01%
12:25pENDÚR : Minutes of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/16Declaration of Holdings - ENDUR ASA
AQ
05/12Endúr ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Endúr : Minutes of Annual General Meeting

05/20/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
English office translation - in case of discrepancy the

Norwegian version shall prevail

PROTOKOLL FOR

MINUTES OF

ORDINÆR

ORDINARY

GENERALFORSAMLING

GENERAL MEETING

I

IN

ENDÚR ASA

ENDÚR ASA

(Org.nr. 991 279 539)

(Reg. no. 991 279 539)

("Selskapet")

(the "Company")

Den 20. mai 2022 kl. 11.00 ble det avholdt ordinær generalforsamling i Endúr ASA i lokalene til Bull & Co Advokatfirma AS i Universitetsgata 9, 0164 Oslo

Generalforsamlingen ble avholdt som fysisk møte, men med mulighet for å delta digitalt om ønskelig. Nærmere informasjon om digital deltakelse fremgikk av innkallingen til generalforsamling.

I henhold til innkalling til ordinær generalforsamling datert 29. april 2022 forelå slik

Dagsorden

On 20 May 2022 at 11.00 CET, an Ordinary General Meeting in Endúr ASA was held at the premises of Bull & Co Advokatfirma AS in Universitetsgata 9, 0164 Oslo

The general meeting was conducted physically, but with possibility for digital participation if preferred. Further information regarding digital participation was provided in the notice of general meeting.

According to the notice of ordinary general meeting from the Board of Directors dated 29 April 2022, the meeting had the following

Agenda

  1. Åpning av møtet ved styrets leder eller en annen styret utpeker og registrering av møtende aksjeeiere
  2. Valg av møteleder og en person til å medundertegne protokollen
  3. Godkjennelse av innkallingen og forslaget til dagsorden
  4. Godkjennelse av årsregnskapet og årsberetningen for regnskapsåret 2021
  5. A). Fastsettelse av godtgjørelse til styrets medlemmer, medlemmer av styrets revisjonsutvalg og medlemmer av valgkomité.
  1. Opening of the meeting by the chairman of the board or the person that the board elects and registration of attending shareholders
  2. Election of a chair of the meeting and one person to co-sign the minutes
  3. Approval of the notice and the proposed agenda
  4. Approval of the annual accounts and the annual report for the financial year 2020, including distribution of dividends
  5. A). Determination of the remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors, the members of the Board's Audit Committee and

B). Godkjennelse av styreleders deltagelse i opsjonsprogram

  1. Godkjennelse av revisors godtgjørelse
  2. Behandling av styrets oppdaterte retningslinjer om fastsettelse av lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende ansatte etter allmennaksjeloven § 6- 16a
  3. Rådgivende behandling av styrets rapport om lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende personer etter allmennaksjeloven § 6-16b
  4. Redegjørelse for foretaksstyring etter regnskapsloven § 3-3b
  5. Valg av styremedlemmer
  6. Styrefullmakt til kapitalforhøyelse
  7. Styrefullmakt til erverv av Selskapets egne aksjer
  8. Aksjespleis
  9. Endring av Selskapets forretningsadresse

the members of Nomination Committee

B). Approval of the chairman's participation in the option program

  1. Approval of the auditor's fee
  2. Consideration of the Board of Directors' guidelines regarding the determination of salaries and other remuneration to the management pursuant to Section 6-16a of the Public Limited Companies Act
  3. Advisory consideration of the Board of Directors' report for guidelines regarding the determination of salaries and other remuneration to leading persons pursuant to Section 6-16b of the Public Limited Companies Act
  4. Statement regarding corporate governance pursuant to the Accounting Act section 3-3b
  5. Election of board members
  6. Board authorisation to increase the share capital
  7. Board authorisation to acquire the Company's own shares
  8. Share consolidation
  9. Changes to the Company's business office

  • ÅPNING AV MØTET OG REGISTRERING AV MØTENDE AKSJEEIERE

Generalforsamlingen ble åpnet av styremedlem Hedvig Bugge Reiersen, som var utpekt av styret til å åpne møtet.

Reiersen registrerte møtende aksjeeiere. Til sammen var 564 292 349 aksjer av i alt 1 372 643 406 aksjer representert på generalforsamlingen, enten ved aksjeeierens personlige deltakelse eller ved fullmektig. Dermed var 41,1 % av selskapets aksjekapital representert. Fortegnelsen over deltakende aksjeeiere følger vedlagt protokollen.

  • OPENING OF THE MEETING AND REGISTRATION OF ATTENDING SHAREHOLDERS

The general meeting was opened by the board member Hedvig Bugge Reiersen, who was elected by the board to open the meeting.

Reiersen registered the shareholders present. In total 564 292 349 shares of in total 1,372,643,406 issued shares were present either by the shareholders personally or by proxy. Consequently 41,1 % of the company's share capital at the date of the general meeting were represented. The register of participating shareholders is attached to these minutes.

VALG AV MØTELEDER OG EN

ELECTION OF A CHAIR OF

PERSON TIL Å

THE MEETING AND ONE

MEDUNDERTEGNE

PERSON TO CO-SIGN THE

PROTOKOLLEN

MINUTES

Styremedlem Hedvig Bugge Reiersen ble

The board member Hedvig Bugge Reiersen

valgt til møteleder.

was elected to chair the Meeting.

Ingegjerd Eidsvik ble valgt til å

Ingegjerd Eidsvik was elected to co-sign the

medundertegne protokollen.

minutes.

Beslutningene ble fattet med 564 221 249

The

resolutions

were

passed

with

stemmer for. 71 100 avstod fra å stemme.

564 221 249 votes

in

favour.

71 100

abstained from voting.

GODKJENNELSE AV

APPROVAL OF THE NOTICE

INNKALLING OG

AND THE AGENDA

DAGSORDEN

Innkallingen ble tilsendt samtlige aksjeeiere (med kjent adresse) pr. 29. april 2022. Innkalling ble samme dag distribuert via Oslo Børs, og lagt ut på selskapets hjemmeside.

The Notice of the General Meeting was sent to all shareholders (with known address) on 29 April 2022. The Notice was distributed via Oslo Stock Exchange as well as published on the company's webpage on the same day.

Det var ingen innvendinger til innkallingen eller forslaget til dagsorden.

Beslutningen ble fattet med 564 221 249 stemmer for. 71 100 avstod fra å stemme.

There were no objections to the notice nor the proposed agenda.

The resolution

was

passed

with

564 221 249 votes

in

favour.

71 100

abstained from voting.

  • GODKJENNELSE AV ÅRSREGNSKAPET OG ÅRSBERETNINGEN FOR REGNSKAPSÅRET 2021

Det ble vist til årsrapporten for 2021, med årsregnskapet, styrets årsberetning og revisjonsberetningen, som er tilgjengelig på Endúr ASAs hjemmeside:

https://endur.no/investor-relations/financial- reports/#post-content.

  • APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

Reference was made to the 2021 Annual Report, including the annual accounts, the board of directors' report and the auditor's statement, which is available at the company's website: https://endur.no/investor-relations/financial- reports/#post-content.

Møteleder redegjorde for årsregnskapet 2021.

Styret hadde foreslått at det ikke utbetales utbytte for regnskapsåret 2021.

The chair of the meeting presented the annual accounts for 2021.

The board of directors had proposed that no dividends are distributed for the 2021 financial year.

Generalforsamlingen vedtok:

Generalforsamlingen godkjenner årsregnskapet og årsberetningen for Endúr ASA for regnskapsåret 2021. Det utbetales ikke utbytte for regnskapsåret 2021.

The General Meeting resolved:

The General Meeting approves the annual accounts and the Board of Directors' annual report for Endúr ASA for the financial year 2021. No dividend will be paid for the financial year 2021.

Beslutningen ble fattet med 564 218 042

The resolution was passed with

stemmer for, og 2 007 stemmer mot. 72

564 218 042 votes in favour, and 2 007

300 avstod fra å stemme.

votes against. 72 300 abstained from

voting.

5

A). FASTSETTELSE AV

5

A). DETERMINATION OF THE

GODTGJØRELSE TIL

REMUNERATION TO THE

STYRETS MEDLEMMER,

MEMBERS OF THE BOARD

MEDLEMMER AV STYRETS

OF DIRECTORS, THE

REVISJONSUTVALG OG

MEMBERS OF THE BOARD'S

MEDLEMMER AV

AUDIT COMMITTEE AND THE

VALGKOMITÉ.

MEMBERS OF NOMINATION

B). GODKJENNELSE AV

COMMITTEE

STYRELEDERS DELTAGELSE

B). APPROVAL OF THE

I OPSJONSPROGRAM

CHAIRMAN'S

PARTICIPATION IN THE

OPTION PROGRAM

A. Et forslag fra valgkomitéen ble publisert torsdag 12. mai 2022 på Selskapets hjemmeside og i en egen børsmelding.

Møteleder redegjorde for forslaget.

Beslutningen ble fattet med 564 177 522 stemme for, og 74 327 stemmer mot. 40 500 avstod fra å stemme.

A. The recommendation from the Nomination Committee was made available on Thursday 12 May 2022 on the Company's homepage and in a separate stock exchange announcement.

The chair of the meeting presented the recommendation.

The resolution was passed with

564 177 522 votes in favour, and 74 327 votes against. 40 500 abstained from voting.

B. Møteleder redegjorde for styreleders deltakelse i Endúr ASA med datterselskapers opsjonsprogram, med 500 000 opsjoner.

B. The chair of the meeting presented the Chairman of the Board of Directors' participation in Endúr ASA with subsidiaries option program, with 500,000 options.

Generalforsamlingen vedtok:

The General Meeting resolved:

Generalforsamlingen godkjenner styreleders deltakelse i Endúr ASA med datterselskapers opsjonsprogram, med 500 000 opsjoner.

The general meeting approves the Chairman of the Board of Directors' participation in Endúr ASA with subsidiaries option program, with 500,000 options.

Beslutningen ble fattet med 564 171 822 stemmer for, og 119 327 stemmer mot. 1 200 avstod fra å stemme.

The resolution was passed with

564 171 822 votes in favour and 119 327 against. 1 200 abstained from voting.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

