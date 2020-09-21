Endúr : Mons-Ove Hauge appointed new MD of Endúr Sjøsterk AS

21.09.2020 09:40

Mons-Ove Hauge has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Endúr Sjøsterk AS. Hauge (50) will take office on 1 October, replacing Øyvind Risnes who has accepted a management job outside the Endúr-group. Mons-Ove Hauge has 30 years of experience from practical aquaculture, research environment, product development, sales and administration. Among other things, as general manager of the previously feed barge and equipment manufacturer Ocea, and as founder and manager of the engineering and consulting company Head Energy AS. He also has experience from Nofima, Aquabyte, Servicebåt and now the last two years as co-owner and chairman of the board of Elax AS, which among other things is behind a newly developed bleeding vessel. CEO Hans Petter Eikeland in Endúr ASA is very pleased with Mons-Ove Hauge taking over the responsibility for further developing Endúr Sjøsterk AS. 'This company has been a success story since we took ownership more than two years ago. During this time, the company has tripled its turnover to almost 150 million in 2019 and ensured Endúr a solid foothold as an attractive supplier to the aquaculture industry. Our new Managing Director represents an attractive leadership capacity with an extensive network of contacts. Mons-Ove has the right experience and expertise needed to ensure continued growth', Eikeland states. Mons-Ove Hauge, who lives in Austevoll outside Bergen, points out that Endúr Sjøsterk AS has great opportunities to be able to strengthen its position as a leading supplier of concrete barges to the aquaculture industry. 'The company has a cost-effective production at its own location with skilled employees who have extensive experience. I look forward to further developing Endúr Sjøsterk's solutions for concrete constructions to become even more competitive towards the market both in Norway and on the other side of the North Sea', says Hauge. The new leader of Endùr Sjøsterk AS experiences the platform for further growth as being strengthened in recent months. 'The merger with Oceano AS earlier this summer has contributed to the Endúr Group strengthening its presence in the aquaculture industry. The two new subsidiaries in the Group, ØPD and Installit AS, have relevant expertise and capacity that Endúr Sjøsterk will be able to benefit from', says Hauge. Contacts: CEO Hans Petter Eikeland, tel. +47 932 08 177 Mons-Ove Hauge, tel. +47 957 64 178 Enclosed: Picture of Mons-Ove Hauge.