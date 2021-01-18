Endúr : New Company Presentation

18 January 2021 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of 11 January 2020 regarding the acquisition of Artec Aqua AS. To inform about this transaction and Endur ASA's new strategy, Endur will in the coming days conduct a non-deal road show for selected investors. In connection with the road show the company has prepared an updated company presentation focusing on the acquisition, the overall strategy of Endur as well as updates on the pro forma adjusted EBITDA for 2020 and new guiding for 2021. Please see attached company presentation.

Media: Hans Olav Storkås, CEO of Endúr, tel: +47 901 22 744

Investors: Lasse B. Kjelsås, CFO of Endúr, tel: +47 908 49 772

Endúr ASA (OSE: ENDUR) is a leading supplier of construction and maintenance projects and services for marine infrastructure, including facilities for land-based aquaculture, quays, harbours, dams, bridges and other specialised concrete and steel projects and marine services. Endúr ASA is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

See www.endur.no

