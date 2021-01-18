Log in
ENDÚR ASA    ENDUR   NO0010379779

ENDÚR ASA

(ENDUR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 01/18 03:02:26 am
1.15 NOK   +1.77%
Endúr : New Company Presentation

01/18/2021 | 02:54am EST
18 January 2021 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of 11 January 2020 regarding the acquisition of Artec Aqua AS. To inform about this transaction and Endur ASA's new strategy, Endur will in the coming days conduct a non-deal road show for selected investors. In connection with the road show the company has prepared an updated company presentation focusing on the acquisition, the overall strategy of Endur as well as updates on the pro forma adjusted EBITDA for 2020 and new guiding for 2021. Please see attached company presentation.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:
Media: Hans Olav Storkås, CEO of Endúr, tel: +47 901 22 744
Investors: Lasse B. Kjelsås, CFO of Endúr, tel: +47 908 49 772

About Endúr ASA
Endúr ASA (OSE: ENDUR) is a leading supplier of construction and maintenance projects and services for marine infrastructure, including facilities for land-based aquaculture, quays, harbours, dams, bridges and other specialised concrete and steel projects and marine services. Endúr ASA is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

See www.endur.no

Click on the link to see our latest presentation:

Endúr - Company Presentation 18.01.2021_PDF

Disclaimer

Endur ASA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 07:53:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 454 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net income 2020 -18,0 M -2,10 M -2,10 M
Net Debt 2020 267 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 681 M 79,6 M 79,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 44,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Olav Storkas Chief Executive Officer
Øivind Omar Horpestad Chairman
Nils Ingemund Hoff Chief Operating Officer
Lasse B. Kjelsås Chief Financial Officer
Jan Torvald Skaala Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDÚR ASA-7.38%80
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.5.07%7 311
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-1.42%3 836
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.12.04%3 098
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.1.28%2 700
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.4.38%1 812
