Endúr : Oppdatert selskapspresentasjon

Disclaimer

By receiving and/or attending and reading this company presentation (the "Presentation"), each recipient agrees to be bound by the following terms, conditions and limitations:

The Presentation has been prepared by Endúr ASA (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), and is being furnished solely for information purposes in connection with the Company's acquisition of Artec Aqua AS ("Artec").

The Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer, invitation or recommendation to acquire, sell or subscribe for any securities or assets, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to acquire, sell or subscribe for any securities or assets or any other contract or commitment. Neither the issue of this Presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into, any investment activity in any jurisdiction. This Presentation has not been reviewed by or registered with any public authority or stock exchange and does not constitute a prospectus or similar disclosure document. This Presentation is intended to present background information on the Company, Artec, their respective businesses and the industries in which they operate and is not intended to provide complete disclosure upon which an investment decision could be made.

This Presentation is furnished by the Company, and it is expressly noted that no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any information included herein is given by the Company. The contents of this Presentation are not to be construed as financial, legal, business, investment, tax or other professional advice. Each recipient should consult with its own professional advisors for any such matter and advice. Generally, any investment in the Company should be considered as a high-risk investment.

This Presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Group, Artec and/or the industries in which they operate. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. Neither the Company nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings nor any such person's officers, employees, representatives or advisors provides any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this Presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments described herein.