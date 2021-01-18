Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Endúr ASA    ENDUR   NO0010379779

ENDÚR ASA

(ENDUR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 01/18 03:02:26 am
1.15 NOK   +1.77%
02:54aENDÚR : New Company Presentation
02:54aENDÚR : Oppdatert selskapspresentasjon
02:47aENDÚR : Endúr ASA - Updated company presentation
Endúr : Oppdatert selskapspresentasjon

01/18/2021 | 02:54am EST
Company presentation

18 January 2021

Disclaimer

By receiving and/or attending and reading this company presentation (the "Presentation"), each recipient agrees to be bound by the following terms, conditions and limitations:

The Presentation has been prepared by Endúr ASA (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), and is being furnished solely for information purposes in connection with the Company's acquisition of Artec Aqua AS ("Artec").

The Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer, invitation or recommendation to acquire, sell or subscribe for any securities or assets, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to acquire, sell or subscribe for any securities or assets or any other contract or commitment. Neither the issue of this Presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into, any investment activity in any jurisdiction. This Presentation has not been reviewed by or registered with any public authority or stock exchange and does not constitute a prospectus or similar disclosure document. This Presentation is intended to present background information on the Company, Artec, their respective businesses and the industries in which they operate and is not intended to provide complete disclosure upon which an investment decision could be made.

This Presentation is furnished by the Company, and it is expressly noted that no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any information included herein is given by the Company. The contents of this Presentation are not to be construed as financial, legal, business, investment, tax or other professional advice. Each recipient should consult with its own professional advisors for any such matter and advice. Generally, any investment in the Company should be considered as a high-risk investment.

This Presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Group, Artec and/or the industries in which they operate. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. Neither the Company nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings nor any such person's officers, employees, representatives or advisors provides any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this Presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments described herein.

No obligation is assumed, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements or to conform these forward-looking statements to actual results. The unaudited pro forma financial information included in this Presentation has been prepared solely for illustrative purposes, and is based on certain management assumptions and adjustments. Because of its nature, the unaudited pro forma financial information addresses a hypothetical situation, and therefore, does not represent the Group's actual financial position or results, and is not representative of the results of operations for any future periods. It should be noted that greater uncertainty is attached to the unaudited pro forma financial information than historical financial information. Recipients are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this unaudited pro forma financial information.

The distribution of this Presentation may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by law. Persons in possession of this Presentation are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. This Presentation may not be distributed or published in any jurisdiction except under circumstances that will result in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of law.

AN INVESTMENT IN THE COMPANY INVOLVES SIGNIFANT RISK, AND SEVERAL FACTORS COULD CAUSE THE ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE GROUP TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS THAT MAY BE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION IN THIS PRESENTATION, INCLUDING, AMONG OTHERS, RISKS OR UNCERTAINTIES ASSOCIATED WITH THE GROUP'S BUSINESS, SEGMENTS, DEVELOPMENT, GROWTH MANAGEMENT, FINANCING, MARKET ACCEPTANCE AND RELATIONS WITH CUSTOMERS, AND, MORE GENERALLY, GENERAL ECONOMIC AND BUSINESS CONDITIONS, CHANGES IN DOMESTIC AND FOREIGN LAWS AND REGULATIONS, TAXES, CHANGES IN COMPETITION AND PRICING ENVIRONMENTS, FLUCTUATIONS IN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES AND INTEREST RATES, NO INVESTMENT DECISION SHOULD BE MADE WITHOUT HAVING CAREFULLY CONSIDERED THE INFORMATION IN THIS PRESENTATION.

The Presentation speaks as of the date set out on its cover. Neither the delivery of this Presentation nor any further discussions of the Company, directly or indirectly, with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Group since such date. The Company reserves the right to amend or replace the Presentation at any time and to provide access to additional information to recipients, but does not assume or accept any obligation to update, correct or supplement the information set forth herein and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to provide the same additional information to all.

Introduction to todays presenters

Øivind Horpestad

Hans Olav Storkås

Lasse B. Kjelsås

Chairman

CEO

CFO

Experience:

3

Transaction summary

About Endúr - Company overview

Artec acquisition and "New Endúr"

Financials

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Endur ASA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 07:53:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 454 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net income 2020 -18,0 M -2,10 M -2,10 M
Net Debt 2020 267 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 681 M 79,6 M 79,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 44,3%
Technical analysis trends ENDÚR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,35 NOK
Last Close Price 1,13 NOK
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Olav Storkas Chief Executive Officer
Øivind Omar Horpestad Chairman
Nils Ingemund Hoff Chief Operating Officer
Lasse B. Kjelsås Chief Financial Officer
Jan Torvald Skaala Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDÚR ASA-7.38%80
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.5.07%7 311
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-1.42%3 836
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.12.04%3 098
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.1.28%2 700
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.4.38%1 812
