Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Endúr ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENDUR   NO0012555459

ENDÚR ASA

(ENDUR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:26:35 2023-05-08 am EDT
43.50 NOK   +3.08%
02:50aEndúr : Recommendation from the Audit Committee on election of auditor
PU
02:50aEndúr : Innstilling fra valgkomiteen
PU
05/02Endúr : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Endúr : Recommendation from the Audit Committee on election of auditor

05/09/2023 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To The General Meeting of Endúr ASA

RECOMMENDATION FROM THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

Endúr ASA ("The Company") have in March 2023 held a tender competition for the future delivery of obligatory financial audit services to The Company. In accordance with the EU Regulation 537/2014 art. 16. no. 2, the Audit Committee is required to provide The General Meeting with a recommendation regarding the award of these services.

A total of 4 audit firms were invited to participate in the tender competition; BDO (The Company's current auditor), PWC, EY and Deloitte. The latter chose not to participate in the process, meaning that The Company received offers from 3 audit firms. All three of these firms were invited to meet The Company's management and provided with an identical set of bid criteria:

  • Price
  • Competence, capacity and quality
  • Business understanding
  • Local presence in proximity to The Company and it's Norwegian subsidiaries

The bids have been subject to evaluation by The Company's Audit Committee, but have also been discussed thoroughly by The Company's Administration and The Company's Board of Directors. The Audit Committee, with support from the other mentioned stakeholders, has concluded that EY and BDO have provided the most attractive offers. Both these offers are considered to be competitive with respect to price and the other more qualitative criteria. BDO has offered the most attractive price, represents continuity as The Company's current auditor and has provided a sound offer with respect to all the listed criteria. EY is considered to have provided a very strong team structure and a high level of knowledge of the businesses in which The Company and it's subsidiaries operate. As the offer from EY is also considered to provide a competitive price, The Audit Committee recommends that EY is appointed as The Company's new auditor.

In accordance with EU Regulation 537/2014 art. 16 no. 2 The Audit Committee confirms that the recommendation has not been biased or influenced by any third party in a manner that would limit the options of The General Meeting.

The Audit Committee recommends that EY is appointed as The Company's new auditor with effect from the financial year starting on 1 January 2023.

***

Lysaker, 2 May 2023

Pål Reiulf Olsen

Leader of The Audit Committee

Disclaimer

Endur ASA published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 06:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENDÚR ASA
02:50aEndúr : Recommendation from the Audit Committee on election of auditor
PU
02:50aEndúr : Innstilling fra valgkomiteen
PU
05/02Endúr : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
05/02Endúr : Link for registrations (VPS) and participation
PU
04/28Endúr : Minutes of extra ordinary general meeting
PU
02/24Endúr ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December ..
CI
01/13Endúr Fined by Oslo Stock Exchange Over Alleged Disclosure Failure
MT
01/12Endúr : Link for registration (VPS)
PU
01/12Oslo Børs imposes violation charge on Endur ASA
AQ
01/11Endúr Raises NOK140 Million Via Private Placement For Refinancing
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 511 M 239 M 239 M
Net income 2022 9,10 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
Net Debt 2022 588 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 105x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 194 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 495
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart ENDÚR ASA
Duration : Period :
Endúr ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDÚR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeppe Bjørnerud Raaholt Chief Executive Officer
Einar Olsen CFO, SVP-Business Development & Controlling
Pål Reiulf Olsen Chairman
Nils Ingemund Hoff Chief Operating Officer
Kristoffer Nesse Hope Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDÚR ASA26.12%114
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-6.12%7 277
SEATRIUM LIMITED-5.80%6 692
HD KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.18.95%4 429
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-6.62%3 785
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.6.26%3 478
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer