Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Endava plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAVA   US29260V1052

ENDAVA PLC

(DAVA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/11 04:10:00 pm
133.99 USD   +0.13%
04:56aENDAVA : Buy or Build? A Game-Changing Question in Insurance
PU
04:56aENDAVA : Hello! I'm Paul Willoughby
PU
01/11European ADRs Nudge Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Endava : Buy or Build? A Game-Changing Question in Insurance

01/12/2022 | 04:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Next Gen Insights | Robert Anderson |
12 January 2022

INTRODUCTION

One question I frequently get asked by insurance companies is if they should buy or build their software applications. I liken this to running a restaurant. You need to answer, 'Why do people want to eat at your restaurant?' Is it because of the way you have grown your own herbs, vegetables, and other ingredients? Or is it because of the way you have assembled, prepared, and served the ingredients? Most likely, the answer will be somewhere in between these two extremes. As such, the buy-versus-build question is a good example of a false dichotomy. It's not either completely buy or completely build, but rather somewhere in between.

THE SWINGING PENDULUM

Some of the larger insurance companies started buying mainframe computers in the 1950s and had to write their own insurance applications. With the creation of COBOL in 1959, it became easier to create their own applications, but there was still a high entry barrier, and instead, many insurance companies continued to rely on paper processes.

In 1962, IBM created a life insurance system called Consolidated Functions Ordinary, whose name I'm assuming had very little input from their marketing department. This application was given to customers when they bought IBM's hardware. Now, insurance executives could ask, 'Why are we building our software instead of buying it?' Packaged software made it easier to level the playing field, but you could never get ahead of your competitors just by using it. And in fact, many large-scale implementations of packaged software were expensive to execute and difficult to implement, which resulted in some of them ultimately failing.

With the advent of cloud platforms, modern programming frameworks, low-code platforms, and better data-handling tools, the pendulum began to swing back towards the build side, but only in part. This time around, insurance companies are building only the components they need instead of full insurance platforms.

REASONS TO BUILD Agility

With some packaged software, it can be difficult to have the business agility that is required. When you find that packaged software - and not your own business processes - are hindering your ability to react swiftly to market changes, to gain back some agility, you can build your own components, either from scratch or by leveraging a low-code platform.

Functionality

Packaged software covers a majority of the requirements most insurers have. However, there may be times when packaged software can't meet your needs. In these instances, you might want to build, but only to enhance the packaged software, not to replace it. By building separate components instead of customising the entire software, you can alleviate some of the challenges presented by customisations when the time comes to upgrade.

Competitive advantage

Finally, if a majority of insurance companies is using packaged software, then you will need a way to differentiate yourself in other ways. For example, if the packaged insurance software supports only annual or one-off policies - and you want to offer on-demand or weekly subscription insurance - it may give you a competitive advantage to write a bespoke application to provide this capability.

HOW TO BUILD Identify what you're going to build

First, you need to identify what exactly you're going to buy and which components you're going to build. For instance, you most likely would not build your own postcode lookup mechanism, but you might want to build your own customer portal. It's also important to have the future in mind when building, which includes a focus on componentisation, microservices, and connectivity.

Choose the right technologies

Once you know what you're going to build, you need to know what you're going to build it with. There are a number of modern technologies that you can choose from: Azure, AWS or Google Cloud, serverless or containers, Python or Go, React or Angular… Additionally, there are a number of low-code platforms you can leverage for some simple functionality. Choosing the right technologies carefully will ensure that they will work together well.

Choose the right partner

Unless you're an insurance company that was 'born digital', there's a high likelihood that you won't have in-house expertise in all of the modern development technologies. In this case, it would be wise to get a partner that can help you with your software development and to navigate some of the pitfalls.

SUMMARY

In this article, we've explored when and how you should build instead of buy. As the technology lead for Insurance at Endava, I am seeing an increasing trend back towards building, but only for parts of an insurance platform. If you're looking for a development partner to help you build components of your insurance platform, please do contact us. We would be happy to take your order.

Disclaimer

Endava plc published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENDAVA PLC
04:56aENDAVA : Buy or Build? A Game-Changing Question in Insurance
PU
04:56aENDAVA : Hello! I'm Paul Willoughby
PU
01/11European ADRs Nudge Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
01/11ENDAVA : Payment Service Providers 2.0
PU
01/10Morgan Stanley Upgrades Endava to Overweight from Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target to ..
MT
01/07European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
01/04European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
01/04ENDAVA : Create Production-Ready, Automated Deliverables Using a Build Pipeline for Games ..
PU
01/03European ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
2021European ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENDAVA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 620 M 845 M 845 M
Net income 2022 72,0 M 98,1 M 98,1 M
Net cash 2022 202 M 276 M 276 M
P/E ratio 2022 79,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 470 M 7 456 M 7 458 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,50x
EV / Sales 2023 6,72x
Nbr of Employees 9 616
Free-Float -
Chart ENDAVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Endava plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDAVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9 829,22 GBX
Average target price 13 987,74 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Edward Cotterell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Stuart Thurston Chief Financial Officer & Director
Trevor Smith Chairman
Eoin Woods Chief Technology Officer
Helena Nimmo Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDAVA PLC-20.21%7 456
ACCENTURE PLC-9.51%237 070
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.4.75%196 343
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.59%119 158
INFOSYS LIMITED-1.70%106 811
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.55%99 143