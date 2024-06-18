The announcement highlights Endava's expertise and impact in delivering and implementing Google Cloud's Generative AI, Cloud Migration, and Application Modernisation services.

Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading technology services company combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset, today announced that it has entered into the next stage of its partnership with Google Cloud, signaling a significant development in its continued expansion in Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia.

The announcement recognises Endava's in-house expertise in implementing Google Cloud technologies and the success of its unique market approach, combining global knowledge and capabilities with the strength of local experience to deliver beneficial client solutions.

The partnership means that Endava can offer even more tailored products and services across the full Google Cloud product suite, including Generative AI use cases, Cloud Modernisation, and Application Migrations, in addition to excellent customer service enabled through certified staff. Customers will also have access to highly skilled software and data engineers and the peace of mind knowing solutions are being delivered by expert hands. This, combined with Endava's growing portfolio of technical accelerators, means organisations can quickly begin solving real challenges without the complexity and time investment onboarding services require.

Saurabh Bajaj, APAC Head of Google Cloud at Endava, said, "The partnership not only highlights the success Endava has had with helping companies stay at the forefront of innovations like Generative AI with Google Cloud products and services, it's a major leap forward in our expansion across the region, giving customers access to an even wider portfolio of options."

APAC is experiencing a major shift as companies move previously on-premises workloads to faster, more performant cloud architecture, however, growing management costs and complexities have the potential to slow, or derail, digital acceleration activities. Companies need trusted cloud partners to address these challenges, and those with the flexibility to support their unique needs at every stage of their cloud journey.

"Endava stands out in the industry because of our people-centric approach and ability to tap into a network of experts and capabilities, both globally and locally, to drive the best outcomes possible for clients. Businesses are not just after a product or solution, they want a partner who understands their business and can proactively tailor technologies to fit their specific needs. Our work with Google Cloud helps us to drive meaningful value for clients," Saurabh continued.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product & technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world-class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments, Banking and Capital Markets, Insurance, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of March 31, 2024, 11,025 Endavans provided services from our locations in European Union countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden), non-European Union countries (Bosnia & Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam), North America (Canada and the United States), and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates).

For more information, visit www.endava.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617928869/en/