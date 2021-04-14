Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Endava plc    DAVA

ENDAVA PLC

(DAVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Endava : Before Commission / After Digitisation – a Pivotal Era for Australian Payments

04/14/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Next Gen Insights | David Marsh |
08 April 2021

A notable gathering of executives met in Sydney last week for the Australian Financial Review Banking Summit. Notable not only because it brought hundreds of people together in the same room, but more importantly, because it brought a collective of banking thought leaders together as the industry stares into a period of change.

Chris Richardson of Deloitte Access Economics painted a positive outlook for an economy that has weathered the pandemic well. But the sessions that followed suggest we should not expect things to regress to the way they once were. But why?

COMPETITION

Competition in the Australian Banking sector has long been a hotly debated topic. Some point to an oligopoly of four major banks, whilst others highlight a thriving fintech community. Whatever your view, it's clear that Xinja's recent exit from the market and NAB's purchase of 86400 are being watched closely.

APRA chair Wayne Byres spoke about the importance of resilience. APRA have been working on creating a simpler framework for banks, which will be published later this year - ensuring that new entrants have sustainable revenue models being a key consideration.

He noted that interest from prospective neobanks remains strong, with 'upwards of a dozen' under consideration, and that the changes were not intended to make obtaining a banking license more difficult. He also indicated that competition would be his 6th 'C' - after Capital, Credit, Cash, Continuity and Contingency. Looking at these through a Payments technology lens, my top 3 would be Competition, Contingency and Continuity. Alongside the pandemic, Australia is also navigating repeated cycles of bushfires, floods and cyber attacks, with ANZ alone reportedly defending against 8 to 10 million threats per day.

Later that day we learned that the ACCC (Australia's competition regulator) had approved National Australia Bank's acquisition of 86400. In a panel discussion, ACCC commissioner Sarah Court was questioned on whether the merger was good for competition. She highlighted that 86400 had a smaller number of customers and wasn't particularly unique in the market.

It will be interesting to see how these criteria are applied to the high-profile merger of NPP, EFTPOS and BPAY, given that EFTPOS and NPP are somewhat unique and serve a large proportion of the community. The proposed NPP/EFTPOS/BPAY merger is complicated further by a submission from the Australian Retailers Association to the Treasury Review of the Australian Payments System, stating concerns that 'a merger could undermine competition in the payments system'. Perhaps the merger won't be as seamless as some of the press releases suggest.

TECHNOLOGY

In the opening panel on 'the big picture', Anna Bligh, CEO of the Australian Banking Association, made a comment on the rapid move to digital accelerated by Covid-19. Scott Farrell's session on the Consumer Data Right (CDR) highlighted the opportunity available to Australian fintechs prepared to invest in the digital economy. Australia's Consumer Data Right is broader than just open banking, with a roadmap slated to expand the CDR to energy, telco, and other industries.

The Australian Financial Review reported recently that Jane Hume, Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy, said Canada was looking to adopt Australia's model for consumer data sharing. Additionally, Mr Farrell stated that Singapore, New Zealand, the UK and India are all copying aspects of Australia's regime.

The Consumer Data Right has clearly shaped the strategies of CommBank and Westpac. Westpac CEO Peter King spoke about the bank's approach to Banking as a Service. Asked if this would cannibalise Westpac's business, he commented that, under open banking, it was inevitable that consumers would choose to access financial services in a different way. Westpac's approach seems well considered, as it also provides exposure to Buy Now Pay Later opportunity without the $300 million investment CommBank made in Klarna.

In a later session, ANZ's Emma Gray put forward a vision that consumers would likely come to lean on 4 or 5 trusted partners under CDR. It is a view that seems to align with that of CommBank, who have been the first major bank to become an Accredited Data Recipient.

TRUST

CommBank's Kate Crous indicated that the bank can better fulfill their purpose of improving a customer's financial wellbeing when the customer provides access to all their data. This level of transparency will require trust, particularly where it relates to financial matters.

Following the Royal Commission into Banking, major banks grappled with remediation work and legacy systems. The pandemic could have been a game changer for digital banks. Instead, consumers have stayed loyal in a time of crisis, an indicator that trust remains in times of uncertainty. As the pandemic subsides, consumers may become more adventurous. Feature-rich digital wallets look set to become the likely battleground as the digital point of interaction with the customer. Whether it be Zip's integration with Pocketbook, PayPal's support of crypto currency, or CommBank's benefit finder, digitally ingratiating yourself with the customer has never been more important.

Looking back on this period, we may well reflect on a 'Before (the Royal) Commission / After Digitisation' era. I wonder if it will be remembered as a time when those who were trusted sought to digitise, and those who were digitised sought to be trusted. One thing is for sure though: as regulators pour fuel on the competition fire, consumers look set to benefit from some new and interesting service offerings.

Disclaimer

Endava plc published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 16:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENDAVA PLC
12:09pENDAVA  : What ‘We Care' Means at Endava – a Q&A on Sustainability w..
PU
12:09pENDAVA  : Before Commission / After Digitisation – a Pivotal Era for Austr..
PU
11:08aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/08European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/08ENDAVA  : Before Commission / After Digitisation – a Pivotal Era for Austr..
PU
04/06INSURANCE INSIGHTS : Low Code
PU
04/06INSURANCE INSIGHTS : Intelligent Underwriting Workbench
PU
04/01ENDAVA  : Acquires Levvel for Undisclosed Amount
MT
04/01ENDAVA  : Announces the Acquisition of Levvel LLC
BU
03/30INSURANCE INSIGHTS : Intelligent Underwriting Workbench
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 425 M 586 M 586 M
Net income 2021 35,8 M 49,3 M 49,3 M
Net cash 2021 116 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2021 96,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 285 M 4 520 M 4 530 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,45x
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 7 139
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart ENDAVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Endava plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDAVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6 707,61 GBX
Last Close Price 6 041,01 GBX
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Edward Cotterell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Stuart Thurston Chief Financial Officer & Director
Trevor Smith Chairman
Eoin Woods Chief Technology Officer
Helena Nimmo Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDAVA PLC8.30%4 520
ACCENTURE PLC9.19%181 299
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.43%152 539
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.92%117 222
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.70%82 130
INFOSYS LIMITED11.26%78 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ