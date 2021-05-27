Endava : recognised as Business Services Company of the Year and Employer of the Year in its category in Romania, as well as for its Wellbeing programme

27 May 2021

During the 7th edition of the Romanian Business Services Forum & Awards Gala in 2021, Endava was awarded 3 prizes: one for Business Services Company of the Year (for companies over 800 employees), another for Employer of the Year (800 employees), and finally, for its recently launched Wellbeing group-wide programme. These awards reinforce that Endava continues to be the employer of choice in our key markets.The Romanian Business Services Forum & Awards Gala now in its seventh edition, is an elite event and a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate the success of the most prominent companies, projects and individuals acting in the business shared services field in Romania.During the challenging year of 2020 represented by the pandemic, Endava, like many other companies, had to adjust its operating model and adapt to the new working trends and environment. In March 2020, it was in a matter of days that all our employees switched to fully working from home and do so still today. We monitored closely the productivity impact of this change and realised it remained stable with an average 5% uplift while working from home.The period has marked a continuous growth for us. While initially some clients from the most affected industries had to put a stop to their projects, Endava soon was hit with an increased demand from new clients needing digital projects to help them navigate the challenges of the 'new world'.We continue to strongly believe in our people and manage to convey our values among our employees. We care about diversity, inclusion, engagement, and the wellbeing of our employees. Amongst the main initiatives we have undertaken recently, to support this are:WOMEN IN TECH: seeing more and more women embracing careers in tech and making a difference as IT professionals, leaders, mentors, and colleagues. Around 35% of our people are women with near gender parity in graduate and entry-level technical roles.DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION: we want all of our people to be the best they can be, and we're committed to ensuring that there is both equality of access and equity of opportunity.ENGAGEMENT: Endava cares deeply that everyone should have a voice and feels heard. Our CEO and the Executive Team regularly engage with our people, answering questions in company gatherings and live broadcasts hosted in all our regions.In 2020, we launched the Endava Wellbeing as a global programme that brings together a wealth of tools and resources organised around four key pillars - Mind, Body, Home, and Community. The programme encourages exploration of the mechanics of the Mind, discovering the most critical steps in taking care of the Body, examining the need for digital detoxing at Home, and learning about the important role Community plays in having a sense of belonging.As of May 2021, over 7,000 participants joined the workshops and masterclasses led by renowned experts organised within the programme. More than 2,500 people signed up for different Wellbeing Apps and communities, and the content from our broad digital library was accessed over 4,000 times. Satisfaction levels are high, with 97% of participants recommending this Wellbeing programme to a colleague.Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology.We have helped some of the world's leading Payments, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Media, Technology, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility, and Healthcare companies accelerate their ability to take advantage of new business models and market opportunities. By ideating and delivering dynamic platforms and intelligent digital experiences, we help our clients fuel the rapid, ongoing transformation of their business.By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of Product & Technology Strategies, Intelligent Experiences, and World Class Engineering to help our clients become more engaging, responsive, and efficient.Endava has 8,127 employees, as of March 31, 2021, located in close to client locations in Australia, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Kingdom, United States and nearshore delivery centres in the European Union: Romania, Bulgaria and Slovenia; Central European Countries: North Macedonia, Moldova, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina; Latin America: Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay and Venezuela.Along with investing in long-term customer relationships, Endava recognises the importance of providing rewarding and challenging careers for our people and, by doing so, has established itself as the employer of choice in certain regions.