Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Endava plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAVA   US29260V1052

ENDAVA PLC

(DAVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-09 pm EDT
52.57 USD   -0.32%
04:53pEndava to Announce Q3 FY2023 Financial Results on May 23, 2023
BU
05/05European Equities Move Sharply Higher Friday, But End Week Lower
MT
05/02Endava Announces New Member of Board of Directors & Management Updates
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Endava to Announce Q3 FY2023 Financial Results on May 23, 2023

05/09/2023 | 04:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Tuesday May 23, 2023 before the opening of regular U.S. market hours.

Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO and Mark Thurston, Endava’s CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 am ET.

Conference call access information is:
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-866-652-5200
Participant International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-6060
Conference ID: Endava Call

Webcast: https://investors.endava.com

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:
Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product & technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of December 31, 2022, 12,183 Endavans served clients from locations in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North America and Western Europe and delivery locations in Argentina, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Uruguay and Vietnam.

For more information, visit www.endava.com


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ENDAVA PLC
04:53pEndava to Announce Q3 FY2023 Financial Results on May 23, 2023
BU
05/05European Equities Move Sharply Higher Friday, But End Week Lower
MT
05/02Endava Announces New Member of Board of Directors & Management Updates
BU
05/02Endava plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/01Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Endava to $85 From $95, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/26Tech, Pharma Stocks Help Nudge European Equities Higher
MT
04/21Green Machines : how tech can help companies hit Net Zero targets
PU
04/20Susquehanna Adjusts Endava Price Target to $112 From $120, Maintains Positive Rating
MT
04/17Bank, Pharma Stocks Burden European Equities in Monday Trading
MT
04/17Endava : and Lhasa Limited Announce Long-Term Agreement
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENDAVA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 813 M 1 027 M 1 027 M
Net income 2023 88,2 M 111 M 111 M
Net cash 2023 256 M 324 M 324 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 373 M 2 998 M 2 998 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
EV / Sales 2024 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 12 111
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart ENDAVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Endava plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDAVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 175,48 GBX
Average target price 7 453,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 78,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Edward Cotterell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Stuart Thurston Chief Financial Officer & Director
Trevor Smith Chairman
Eoin Woods Chief Technology Officer
Helena Nimmo Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDAVA PLC-31.06%2 998
ACCENTURE PLC-0.76%167 242
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.19%145 427
SIEMENS AG15.57%130 828
IBM-12.24%112 053
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.79%88 520
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer