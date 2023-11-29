Endava plc
DAVA
US29260V1052
IT Services & Consulting
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|67.79 USD
|+1.36%
|+3.28%
|-11.39%
|Nov. 24
|European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Climb Higher Friday
|MT
|Nov. 20
|European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Start Week Higher
|MT
Presenter SpeechUnknown Analyst (Analysts)Great. Thank you. Welcome, everyone. Another great day at the UBS Techno...
Endava plc is a technology service provider. The Company provides a combination of product and technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and engineering to help customers become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms, and solutions. It uses its Distributed Enterprise Agile scaling framework, known as TEAM Enterprise Agile Scaling (TEAS). TEAS helps in designing, developing, and testing digital solutions, providing actionable insights into their business potential. It also provides training for the customers that helps them to develop their technical and soft skills. It serves clients in the payments and financial services, technology, media, and telecom (TMT), consumer products, retail, mobility, and healthcare. The Company also provides outsourced development services across design, engineering and art/animation for PC and console video games and other digital entertainment.
SectorIT Services & Consulting
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-11.39%
|3 896 M $
|+24.92%
|209 B $
|+7.89%
|152 B $
|+11.02%
|142 B $
|-4.06%
|94 185 M $
|-3.22%
|71 645 M $
|+22.14%
|56 560 M $
|+122.66%
|50 707 M $
|+28.35%
|42 779 M $
|+22.61%
|35 751 M $
