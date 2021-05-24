Log in
    EDR   US29260Y1091

ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(EDR)
  Report
Endeavor : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

05/24/2021 | 04:29pm EDT
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global entertainment, sports and content company, will release its first quarter 2021 results after market hours on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, followed by an audio webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results and provide a business update.

The webcast can be accessed at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3185246/839679E61F8FFE174B65224AF495459A

The company’s earnings release and a recording of the webcast will also be accessible via Endeavor’s IR site – investor.endeavorco.com.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a global entertainment, sports and content company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations & advisory, event & experiences management, media production & distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 734 M - -
Net income 2021 -242 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -33,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 605 M 7 605 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,53x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 1,73%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 33,83 $
Last Close Price 29,97 $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,24%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ari Z. Emanuel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark S. Shapiro President
Jason Howard Lublin Chief Financial Officer
Patrick William Whitesell Executive Chairman
Egon Pierre Durban Co-Chairman
