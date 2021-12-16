Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDR   US29260Y1091

ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(EDR)
Endeavor to Participate in Citi AppsEconomy Conference

12/16/2021 | 05:01pm EST
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company, today announced that CEO Ariel Emanuel will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Citi AppsEconomy Conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for 30 days, will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of Endeavor's investor relations website at investor.endeavorco.com.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a global sports and entertainment company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations & advisory, event & experiences management, media production & distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 925 M - -
Net income 2021 -228 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -39,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 989 M 7 989 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 29,9%
Managers and Directors
Ari Z. Emanuel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Shapiro President
Jason Howard Lublin Chief Financial Officer
Patrick William Whitesell Executive Chairman
Egon Pierre Durban Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%7 989
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.10.56%21 611
BOLLORÉ SE29.86%14 505
VIVENDI SE-57.62%13 208
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.82.45%5 334
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-5.80%5 155