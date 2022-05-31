Log in
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

05/31 04:00:02 pm EDT
22.72 USD   -0.22%
Endeavor to Participate in Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference

05/31/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company, today announced that President Mark Shapiro will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for 30 days, will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of Endeavor's investor relations website at investor.endeavorco.com.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a global sports and entertainment company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations & advisory, event & experiences management, media production & distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 368 M - -
Net income 2022 416 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 076 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 467 M 6 467 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 30,8%
Managers and Directors
Ari Z. Emanuel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Shapiro President
Jason Howard Lublin Chief Financial Officer
Patrick William Whitesell Executive Chairman
Egon Pierre Durban Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-34.74%6 467
BOLLORÉ SE3.05%16 028
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-31.17%15 301
VIVENDI SE-7.02%12 460
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.36.08%4 992
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.20.52%4 427