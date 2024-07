Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. is a global sports and entertainment company. It owns and operates sports and entertainment properties, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), produces and distributes sports and entertainment content. It also owns and manages live events and experiences, and represents sports, entertainment and fashion talent. The Company’s Owned Sports Properties segment is comprised of a portfolio of sports properties, including UFC, WWE, professional bull riders and Euroleague. Events, Experiences & Rights segment owns and operates events, including the Miami Open and Madrid Open, Barrett-Jackson, New York Fashion Week: The Shows, and Hyde Park Winter Wonderland. Representation segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation and experiential services to corporate and other clients. Sports Data & Technology segment is comprised of its IMG ARENA and OpenBet.

Sector Entertainment Production