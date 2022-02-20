Log in
Endeavour Group 1st Half Net Profit Rises, Warns of Omicron Uncertainty
DJ
ENDEAVOUR : F22 Half-year Investor Presentation
PU
ENDEAVOUR : F22 Half-year Profit and Dividend Announcement
PU
Endeavour Group 1st Half Net Profit Rises, Warns of Omicron Uncertainty

02/20/2022 | 05:25pm EST

02/20/2022 | 05:25pm EST
By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Drinks and hotel business Endeavour Group Ltd. said net profit rose in the fiscal first half, but warned the Omicron outbreak of the coronavirus had increased uncertainty for its second-half performance.

Endeavour said net profit in the half-year ended Jan. 2 was 311 million Australian dollars (US$223 million), a rise of 16% on the prior corresponding period. Group earnings before interest and tax, or Ebit, rose 3.2% to A$556 million. Revenue, however, declined by 0.3% to A$6.34 billion.

The company declared a dividend of 12.5 Australian cents per share, compared to 53.8 cents in the prior period. Endeavour said its shares on issue, however, had increased significantly in the last year.

"We maintained group sales in line with last year, and improved our profitability significantly," said Chief Executive Steve Donohue. "This is a positive result during a period which was heavily impacted by Covid-19."

Looking ahead, Endeavour said sales across the first six weeks of the fiscal second half are tracking slightly behind last year. It said its retail sales are down 2% and its hotel sales are down 2.9%.

Team availability has been in a challenge in both its retail and hotel businesses while consumer hesitancy reduced patronage in hotels. But the company said that had eased in February as Covid-19 restrictions lifted.


Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-22 1724ET

