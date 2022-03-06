Log in
    EDV   AU0000154833

ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED

(EDV)
03/22 12:10:41 am
6.98 AUD   +0.58%
04:59pENDEAVOUR : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EDV
PU
03/03LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Evraz and Polymetal exit the FTSE 100
03/03ENDEAVOUR : Appendix 3Ys - NED Equity Plan
PU
Endeavour : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EDV

03/06/2022 | 04:59pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday March 07, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

EDV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

11,351

28/02/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

159767843

1.3

ASX issuer code

EDV

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

use

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

EDVAB : SHARE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

EDV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

11,351

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

28/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

28/2/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,351

Holly Kramer

Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd on behalf of

Holly Kramer

6,757

Bruce Mathieson

Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd on behalf of

Bruce Mathieson

3,243

Catherine West

Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd on behalf of

Catherine West

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred 28/2/2022

only

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) the subject of this notice have elected to participate in the NED Equity Plan. The

NEDs elect to sacrifice a portion or the whole of their NED fees in exchange for Endeavour ordinary shares. The Share

Rights granted to them on 25 February 2022 have vested and been converted into Endeavour ordinary shares on a

one-for-one basis. The Share Rights were satisfied by allocating ordinary shares from the Endeavour Group Employee

Equity Plan Trust (Trust), which were purchased on-market. The ordinary shares are held by Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd,

as trustee of Trust, for the NEDs for the nominated restriction period.

Issue details

use

Number of +securities

11,351

For personal

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Endeavour Group Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 21:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
