Endeavour : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EDV
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday March 07, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
EDV
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
11,351
28/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
159767843
1.3
ASX issuer code
EDV
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
7/3/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
EDVAB : SHARE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
EDV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
11,351
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
28/2/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
28/2/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
1,351
Holly Kramer
Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd on behalf of
Holly Kramer
6,757
Bruce Mathieson
Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd on behalf of
Bruce Mathieson
3,243
Catherine West
Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd on behalf of
Catherine West
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
28/2/2022
only
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
The Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) the subject of this notice have elected to participate in the NED Equity Plan. The
NEDs elect to sacrifice a portion or the whole of their NED fees in exchange for Endeavour ordinary shares. The Share
Rights granted to them on 25 February 2022 have vested and been converted into Endeavour ordinary shares on a
one-for-one basis. The Share Rights were satisfied by allocating ordinary shares from the Endeavour Group Employee
Equity Plan Trust (Trust), which were purchased on-market. The ordinary shares are held by Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd,
as trustee of Trust, for the NEDs for the nominated restriction period.
Issue details
use
Number of +securities
11,351
For personal
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Endeavour Group Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 21:58:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2022
11 619 M
8 537 M
8 537 M
Net income 2022
492 M
361 M
361 M
Net Debt 2022
2 762 M
2 029 M
2 029 M
P/E ratio 2022
25,3x
Yield 2022
2,93%
Capitalization
12 499 M
9 183 M
9 183 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,31x
EV / Sales 2023
1,26x
Nbr of Employees
28 000
Free-Float
-
Chart ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
6,98 AUD
Average target price
7,16 AUD
Spread / Average Target
2,57%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.