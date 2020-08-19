Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Endeavour Mining Corporation    EDV   KYG3040R1589

ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

(EDV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Endeavour Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

 

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

George Town, August 19, 2020 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that  Joanna Pearson is joining the Company in the coming months to assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective early 2021. In the interim, Henri de Joux will continue to act as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President for People and IT.  

Commenting on the appointment, Sébastien de Montessus, CEO of Endeavour, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Joanna to our team. As our audit partner for the past six years, Joanna has a deep understanding of our business and has routinely visited our mine sites, which will enable her to quickly integrate with the team and the role. Given her extensive expertise in reporting, assurance, governance and internal controls in the mining industry, she will be an invaluable addition to our team.”

Ms Pearson joins Endeavour after a successful career at Deloitte LLP (Canada) with more than ten years’ experience as an audit partner, including six years as the audit partner responsible for Endeavour, and over 20 years’ experience serving clients in public practice, with a focus on multinational mining clients. A graduate of the University of British Columbia, Ms Pearson is a qualified chartered accountant and Canadian CPA, and speaks French.

In accordance with auditor independence regulations and to avoid any possible conflict of interest, Deloitte has resigned as the auditor for Endeavour following the publication of its Q2-2020 results and Endeavour has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor in respect of this change pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 under its profile on SEDAR. Deloitte will continue to work with Endeavour on other non-audit related consultancy projects, including providing advice to Endeavour on reporting in accordance with the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosure ("TCFD").  Having commenced an audit tender process, Endeavour expects to appoint new auditors in the coming weeks, ahead of the preparation of the Company’s Q3-2020 results.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio
VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
(647) 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a multi-asset gold producer focused on West Africa, with two mines (Ity and Agbaou) in Côte d’Ivoire, four mines (Houndé, Mana, Karma and Boungou) in Burkina Faso, four potential development projects (Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga) and a strong portfolio of exploration assets on the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali and Guinea.   

As a leading gold producer, Endeavour Mining is committed to principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK   

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION
05:00pEndeavour Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
GL
12:45aGold miners eye London, New York listings as Toronto loses shine
RE
08/18ENDEAVOUR MINING : announces Fetekro indicated resource more than doubles to 2.5..
PU
08/18Endeavour annouces Fetekro indicated resource more than doubles to 2.5 millio..
GL
08/05Endeavour Reports Q2-2020 Results
GL
08/04Centamin earnings jump on strong gold prices, higher Egypt mine output
RE
07/27TSX rises as gold prices hit record peak
RE
07/22Endeavour Announces an Increase of 554,000 Ounces in M&I Resources at its Hou..
GL
07/16ENDEAVOUR MINING : to Announce its Q2 Results and Host Webcast on August 5, 2020
AQ
07/07Endeavour Increases Resources at Its Ity Mine as Le Plaque Continues to Grow
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 053 M 1 558 M 1 558 M
Net income 2020 389 M 295 M 295 M
Net Debt 2020 85,5 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 039 M 4 589 M 4 581 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 394
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Endeavour Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 47,00 CAD
Last Close Price 37,03 CAD
Spread / Highest target 51,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Bernard de Montessus Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Ernest Beckett Chairman
Mark Morcombe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Henri de Joux CFO, Executive VP-People & Information Technology
Wayne William McManus Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION50.96%4 582
NEWMONT CORPORATION55.81%54 423
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION65.17%53 407
POLYUS152.55%32 811
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.80.07%23 669
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED11.93%20 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group