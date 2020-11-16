Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Endeavour Mining Corporation    EDV   KYG3040R1589

ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

(EDV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gold miner Endeavour agrees to acquire Teranga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 02:33am EST

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - West Africa focused gold miners Endeavour Mining and Teranga Gold have agreed a deal to create a top ten gold producer, the companies announced on Monday, a week after announcing they were in talks.

Under the deal, Endeavour will acquire all Teranga's shares and existing shareholders will end up with 66% of the combined entity, with Teranga shareholders holding the remaining 34%.

The combined entity will seek a second listing on the London Stock Exchange, the companies said.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Louise Heavens)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.01% 504.19 Delayed Quote.-6.28%
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION 1.81% 30.94 Delayed Quote.26.13%
GOLD 0.07% 1891.97 Delayed Quote.24.53%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.09% 164.44 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
TERANGA GOLD CORPORATION -1.35% 13.84 Delayed Quote.97.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION
02:33aGold miner Endeavour agrees to acquire Teranga
RE
02:15aENDEAVOUR MINING : and Teranga Announce Combination to Create New Senior Gold Pr..
PU
02:04aENDEAVOUR MINING : and Teranga Announce Combination to Create New Senior Gold Pr..
AQ
02:04aENDEAVOUR MINING : and Teranga Announce Combination to Create New Senior Gold Pr..
AQ
02:04aEndeavour and Teranga Announce Combination to Create New Senior Gold Producer
GL
11/13ENDEAVOUR MINING : Reports strong q3-2020 results and declares first dividend
AQ
11/13ENDEAVOUR MINING : Extends mine life and increases production outlook at its ity..
AQ
11/12ENDEAVOUR MINING : Reports Strong Q3-2020 Results and Declares First Dividend
PU
11/12ENDEAVOUR MINING : Reports Strong Q3-2020 Results and Declares First Dividend
AQ
11/12ENDEAVOUR MINING : Reports Strong Q3-2020 Results and Declares First Dividend
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 117 M 1 615 M 1 615 M
Net income 2020 389 M 297 M 297 M
Net Debt 2020 295 M 225 M 225 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 044 M 3 833 M 3 848 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 726
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Endeavour Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 51,27 CAD
Last Close Price 30,94 CAD
Spread / Highest target 97,2%
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Bernard de Montessus Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Ernest Beckett Chairman
Mark Morcombe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Henri de Joux CFO, Executive VP-People & Information Technology
Wayne William McManus Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION26.13%3 833
NEWMONT CORPORATION51.23%52 992
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION41.00%45 948
POLYUS130.87%28 589
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.54.50%20 379
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED20.55%17 994
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group