AGM Statement

05/11/2023 | 01:13pm EDT
ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

London, 11 May 2023 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today’s annual general meeting (“AGM”) were duly passed by shareholders.

All resolutions were taken by poll and the results for the resolutions voted upon at the AGM are set out below:

RESOLUTION VOTES
FOR 		%
FOR 		VOTES
AGAINST 		%
AGAINST 		TOTAL VOTES % OF ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1. To receive the 2022 Annual Report 187,923,986 99.95% 93,426 0.05% 188,017,412 75.97% 12,609
2. To re-elect Alison Baker as a Director 179,693,465 95.57% 8,331,744 4.43% 188,025,209 75.97% 4,812
3. To re-elect Ian Cockerill as a Director 185,256,886 98.53% 2,769,134 1.47% 188,026,020 75.97% 4,001
4. To re-elect Livia Mahler as a Director 185,232,631 98.51% 2,794,790 1.49% 188,027,421 75.97% 2,600
5. To re-elect Sébastien de Montessus as a Director 187,920,079 99.94% 106,016 0.06% 188,026,095 75.97% 3,926
6. To re-elect Naguib Sawiris as a Director 187,691,243 99.82% 333,846 0.18% 188,025,089 75.97% 4,932
7. To re-elect Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as a Director 184,795,123 98.28% 3,230,698 1.72% 188,025,821 75.97% 4,201
8. To re-elect Tertius Zongo as a Director 186,769,297 99.33% 1,254,893 0.67% 188,024,190 75.97% 5,832
9. To elect Sakhila Mirza as a Director 187,986,494 99.98% 40,733 0.02% 188,027,227 75.97% 2,794
10. To elect Patrick Bouisset as a Director 187,647,962 99.80% 376,072 0.20% 188,024,034 75.97% 5,988
11. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors 190,365,099 99.95% 100,984 0.05% 190,466,083 76.96% 11,041
12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the Company 187,981,676 99.98% 41,404 0.02% 188,023,080 75.97% 6,940
13. To amend the Directors’ Remuneration Policy in respect of the pension 184,713,113 98.24% 3,308,181 1.76% 188,021,294 75.97% 8,728
14. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report set out on pages 141 to 156 in the 2022 Annual Report 183,472,827 97.58% 4,544,052 2.42% 188,016,879 75.97% 13,143
15. Authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares 187,444,217 99.72% 528,602 0.28% 187,972,819 75.95% 57,202
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
16. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights 177,671,688 94.93% 9,497,758 5.07% 187,169,446 75.63% 860,576
17. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights 176,078,174 93.66% 11,925,372 6.34% 188,003,546 75.97% 26,476
18. Authority to purchase own shares 187,869,972 99.92% 154,349 0.08% 188,024,321 75.97% 5,701
19. Authority to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice 187,257,219 99.60% 761,349 0.40% 188,018,568 75.97% 11,453

As at the UK record date for the AGM (9 April 2023) the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 247,486,570 ordinary shares and there were no shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights for the ordinary shares was therefore 247,486,570.

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes ‘for’ or ‘against’ a resolution.

Copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be uploaded to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and will be available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

Deputy CFO & Head of Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

 

Attachment


