AGM Statement

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
London,11 May 2023 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today’s annual general meeting (“AGM”) were duly passed by shareholders.
All resolutions were taken by poll and the results for the resolutions voted upon at the AGM are set out below:
RESOLUTION
VOTES FOR
% FOR
VOTES AGAINST
% AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
% OF ISC VOTED
VOTES WITHHELD
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1. To receive the 2022 Annual Report
187,923,986
99.95%
93,426
0.05%
188,017,412
75.97%
12,609
2. To re-elect Alison Baker as a Director
179,693,465
95.57%
8,331,744
4.43%
188,025,209
75.97%
4,812
3. To re-elect Ian Cockerill as a Director
185,256,886
98.53%
2,769,134
1.47%
188,026,020
75.97%
4,001
4. To re-elect Livia Mahler as a Director
185,232,631
98.51%
2,794,790
1.49%
188,027,421
75.97%
2,600
5. To re-elect Sébastien de Montessus as a Director
187,920,079
99.94%
106,016
0.06%
188,026,095
75.97%
3,926
6. To re-elect Naguib Sawiris as a Director
187,691,243
99.82%
333,846
0.18%
188,025,089
75.97%
4,932
7. To re-elect Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as a Director
184,795,123
98.28%
3,230,698
1.72%
188,025,821
75.97%
4,201
8. To re-elect Tertius Zongo as a Director
186,769,297
99.33%
1,254,893
0.67%
188,024,190
75.97%
5,832
9. To elect Sakhila Mirza as a Director
187,986,494
99.98%
40,733
0.02%
188,027,227
75.97%
2,794
10. To elect Patrick Bouisset as a Director
187,647,962
99.80%
376,072
0.20%
188,024,034
75.97%
5,988
11. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors
190,365,099
99.95%
100,984
0.05%
190,466,083
76.96%
11,041
12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the Company
187,981,676
99.98%
41,404
0.02%
188,023,080
75.97%
6,940
13. To amend the Directors’ Remuneration Policy in respect of the pension
184,713,113
98.24%
3,308,181
1.76%
188,021,294
75.97%
8,728
14. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report set out on pages 141 to 156 in the 2022 Annual Report
183,472,827
97.58%
4,544,052
2.42%
188,016,879
75.97%
13,143
15. Authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares
187,444,217
99.72%
528,602
0.28%
187,972,819
75.95%
57,202
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
16. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights
177,671,688
94.93%
9,497,758
5.07%
187,169,446
75.63%
860,576
17. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights
176,078,174
93.66%
11,925,372
6.34%
188,003,546
75.97%
26,476
18. Authority to purchase own shares
187,869,972
99.92%
154,349
0.08%
188,024,321
75.97%
5,701
19. Authority to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice
187,257,219
99.60%
761,349
0.40%
188,018,568
75.97%
11,453
As at the UK record date for the AGM (9 April 2023) the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 247,486,570 ordinary shares and there were no shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights for the ordinary shares was therefore 247,486,570.
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes ‘for’ or ‘against’ a resolution.
Copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be uploaded to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and will be available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Martino De Ciccio
Deputy CFO & Head of Investor Relations +44 203 640 8665 mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com
Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.