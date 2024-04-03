Endeavour Mining plc
3 April 2024
Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Naguib Sawiris
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Currency
|CAD
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|28.3858
|47,820
|Aggregated information
|
47,820 Ordinary Shares
CAD 1,357,408.96
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 April 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Toronto Stock Exchange
Attachment
- PDMR Notification - Naguib Sawiris purchase 3 April 2024