ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
05/24/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
London,24 May 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today’s annual general meeting (“AGM”) were duly passed by shareholders.
Sébastien de Montessus, President and CEO, commented “Michael Beckett has played an invaluable role in Endeavour’s transformation into the leading global gold producer we are today. On behalf of us all at Endeavour, I would like to thank him for his outstanding contribution and leadership. On a personal level, I am grateful for the mentorship and support that Michael has offered me throughout this period. His breadth of knowledge has been indispensable, and we all wish him the very best on his retirement. I would also like to welcome Venkat as our new Chair, and I look forward to working closely with both him and Ian Cockerill, our new Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, as they join our Board.”
All resolutions were taken by poll and the results for the resolutions voted upon at the annual general meeting are set out below:
RESOLUTION
VOTES FOR
% FOR
VOTES AGAINST
% AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
% OF ISC VOTED
VOTES WITHHELD
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1. To receive the 2021 Annual Report
198,263,935
99.95%
91,464
0.05%
198,355,399
79.77%
65,581
2. To re-elect James Askew as Director
193,718,140
97.64%
4,673,922
2.36%
198,392,062
79.79%
28,918
3. To re-elect Alison Baker as Director
194,774,289
98.18%
3,617,099
1.82%
198,391,388
79.79%
29,592
4. To elect Ian Cockerill as Director
198,293,573
99.95%
97,620
0.05%
198,391,193
79.79%
29,787
5. To re-elect Livia Mahler as Director
197,924,448
99.76%
466,760
0.24%
198,391,208
79.79%
29,772
6. To re-elect David Mimran as Director
193,717,093
97.64%
4,675,025
2.36%
198,392,118
79.79%
28,862
7. To re-elect Sébastien de Montessus as Director
196,800,413
99.20%
1,591,353
0.80%
198,391,766
79.79%
29,214
8. To re-elect Naguib Sawiris as Director
193,696,286
97.63%
4,695,274
2.37%
198,391,560
79.79%
29,419
9. To elect Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as Director
197,163,176
99.38%
1,228,654
0.62%
198,391,830
79.79%
29,149
10. To re-elect Tertius Zongo as Director
180,879,503
91.17%
17,512,462
8.83%
198,391,965
79.79%
29,014
11. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors
198,429,294
98.51%
3,010,251
1.49%
201,439,545
81.01%
147,810
12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the Company
195,688,192
98.64%
2,699,406
1.36%
198,387,598
79.79%
33,382
13. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy set out on pages 135 to 147 in the 2021 Annual Report
178,821,773
90.52%
18,721,174
9.48%
197,542,947
79.45%
878,031
14. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report (excluding the Directors’ Remuneration Policy) set out on pages 128 to 155 in the 2021 Annual Report
139,138,636
70.14%
59,243,189
29.86%
198,381,825
79.78%
39,153
15. Authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares
193,805,520
97.68%
4,599,669
2.32%
198,405,189
79.79%
15,790
RESOLUTION
VOTES FOR
% FOR
VOTES AGAINST
% AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
% OF ISC VOTED
VOTES WITHHELD
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
16. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights
194,850,614
98.21%
3,549,430
1.79%
198,400,044
79.79%
20,936
17. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights
192,981,151
98.11%
3,725,345
1.89%
196,706,496
79.11%
1,714,484
18. Authority to purchase own shares
198,260,841
99.93%
144,772
0.07%
198,405,613
79.79%
15,368
19. Authority to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice
194,592,863
98.08%
3,818,299
1.92%
198,411,162
79.80%
9,459
As at the date and time of the AGM, the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 248,646,262 and the Company held 213,900 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights for the ordinary shares was therefore 248,432,362. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes ‘for’ or ‘against’ a resolution.
While Resolution 13, to approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy, received support exceeding 90%, the Board notes that Resolution 14, to approve the annual report on directors' remuneration contained in the Directors' Remuneration Report, received approximately 70% support. Endeavour will therefore continue to engage with shareholders in the coming months and will publish an update on that engagement within six months of the AGM.
