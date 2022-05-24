Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Endeavour Mining plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDV   GB00BL6K5J42

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

(EDV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/24 12:31:11 pm EDT
29.67 CAD   -0.34%
12:26pEndeavour announces results of annual general meeting
AQ
05:38aENDEAVOUR MINING : Management Report
PU
05:28aENDEAVOUR MINING : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

05/24/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

London, 24 May 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today’s annual general meeting (“AGM”) were duly passed by shareholders.

Sébastien de Montessus, President and CEO, commented “Michael Beckett has played an invaluable role in Endeavour’s transformation into the leading global gold producer we are today. On behalf of us all at Endeavour, I would like to thank him for his outstanding contribution and leadership. On a personal level, I am grateful for the mentorship and support that Michael has offered me throughout this period. His breadth of knowledge has been indispensable, and we all wish him the very best on his retirement. I would also like to welcome Venkat as our new Chair, and I look forward to working closely with both him and Ian Cockerill, our new Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, as they join our Board.”

All resolutions were taken by poll and the results for the resolutions voted upon at the annual general meeting are set out below:

RESOLUTION VOTES
FOR 		%
FOR 		VOTES
AGAINST 		%
AGAINST 		TOTAL VOTES % OF ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1. To receive the 2021 Annual Report 198,263,935 99.95% 91,464 0.05% 198,355,399 79.77% 65,581
2. To re-elect James Askew as Director 193,718,140 97.64% 4,673,922 2.36% 198,392,062 79.79% 28,918
3. To re-elect Alison Baker as Director 194,774,289 98.18% 3,617,099 1.82% 198,391,388 79.79% 29,592
4. To elect Ian Cockerill as Director 198,293,573 99.95% 97,620 0.05% 198,391,193 79.79% 29,787
5. To re-elect Livia Mahler as Director 197,924,448 99.76% 466,760 0.24% 198,391,208 79.79% 29,772
6. To re-elect David Mimran as Director 193,717,093 97.64% 4,675,025 2.36% 198,392,118 79.79% 28,862
7. To re-elect Sébastien de Montessus as Director 196,800,413 99.20% 1,591,353 0.80% 198,391,766 79.79% 29,214
8. To re-elect Naguib Sawiris as Director 193,696,286 97.63% 4,695,274 2.37% 198,391,560 79.79% 29,419
9. To elect Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as Director 197,163,176 99.38% 1,228,654 0.62% 198,391,830 79.79% 29,149
10. To re-elect Tertius Zongo as Director 180,879,503 91.17% 17,512,462 8.83% 198,391,965 79.79% 29,014
11. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors 198,429,294 98.51% 3,010,251 1.49% 201,439,545 81.01% 147,810
12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the Company 195,688,192 98.64% 2,699,406 1.36% 198,387,598 79.79% 33,382
13. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy set out on pages 135 to 147 in the 2021 Annual Report 178,821,773 90.52% 18,721,174 9.48% 197,542,947 79.45% 878,031
14. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report (excluding the Directors’ Remuneration Policy) set out on pages 128 to 155 in the 2021 Annual Report 139,138,636 70.14% 59,243,189 29.86% 198,381,825 79.78% 39,153
15. Authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares 193,805,520 97.68% 4,599,669 2.32% 198,405,189 79.79% 15,790


RESOLUTION VOTES
FOR 		%
FOR 		VOTES
AGAINST 		%
AGAINST 		TOTAL VOTES % OF ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
16. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights 194,850,614 98.21% 3,549,430 1.79% 198,400,044 79.79% 20,936
17. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights 192,981,151 98.11% 3,725,345 1.89% 196,706,496 79.11% 1,714,484
18. Authority to purchase own shares 198,260,841 99.93% 144,772 0.07% 198,405,613 79.79% 15,368
19. Authority to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice 194,592,863 98.08% 3,818,299 1.92% 198,411,162 79.80% 9,459

As at the date and time of the AGM, the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 248,646,262 and the Company held 213,900 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights for the ordinary shares was therefore 248,432,362. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes ‘for’ or ‘against’ a resolution.

While Resolution 13, to approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy, received support exceeding 90%, the Board notes that Resolution 14, to approve the annual report on directors' remuneration contained in the Directors' Remuneration Report, received approximately 70% support. Endeavour will therefore continue to engage with shareholders in the coming months and will publish an update on that engagement within six months of the AGM.

Copies of resolutions passed at the AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be uploaded to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.  

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining
Martino De Ciccio
Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 647 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

 

Attachment


All news about ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
12:26pEndeavour announces results of annual general meeting
AQ
05:38aENDEAVOUR MINING : Management Report
PU
05:28aENDEAVOUR MINING : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
05/23Holding(s) in Company
GL
05/20Transaction in Own Shares
GL
05/09ENDEAVOUR MINING : Corporate Presentation - May 2022
PU
05/05Scotiabank Says Endeavour Mining's Q1 Results Ahead Of Expectations
MT
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Endeavour Mining plc, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05ENDEAVOUR MINING : Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
05/05ENDEAVOUR MINING : Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 270 M 2 560 M 2 560 M
Net income 2022 292 M 229 M 229 M
Net cash 2022 561 M 440 M 440 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 2,61%
Capitalization 7 398 M 5 792 M 5 792 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 3 726
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Endeavour Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 29,77 CAD
Average target price 45,21 CAD
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Bernard de Montessus President, CEO & Executive Director
Joanna Pearson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Ernest Beckett Chairman
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Chairman-Elect
Henri de Joux Executive Vice President-People, IT & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC7.36%5 792
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION2.01%26 750
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED5.00%10 396
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-12.03%5 278
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-8.37%4 847
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK12.44%4 153