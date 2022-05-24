Endeavour Mining : Audited Annual financial statements

|
Key audit matter
How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter
Risk that the life of mine estimates are
We checked that the impairment models utilised the approved life of mine plans and were
inappropriate and mining interests
subject to appropriate internal review, including by the Board.
require impairment.
We obtained and reviewed Management's impairment indicator review, and detailed
As detailed in Note 12, the Group's
impairment tests in respect of the Karma and Boungou mines as set out below.
mining interests, including property,
In respect of the Karma impairment, we obtained Management's calculation of the asset's
plant and equipment represent its most
significant assets and total $5.0bn at
fair value less cost of disposal and performed the following procedures thereon:
31 December 2021.
• We agreed the cash consideration receivable to the draft sale and purchase agreement.
As detailed in Note 6, Management
• We obtained Management's assessment of the fair value of the contingent
have performed an impairment indicator
consideration and reviewed the inputs and fair value, with reference to the latest
review for each of the operational
consensus analyst forecasts on future gold prices.
assets under IAS 36 Impairment and
• We obtained Management's assessment of the fair value of the royalty receivable and
have not identified any indicators of
agreed the inputs to the calculation. We compared the gold price to market consensus
potential impairment, apart from at its
data, recalculated the discount rate and agreed the production inputs to the underlying
Karma and Boungou mines. In addition,
feasibility study. We reviewed and recalculated the discount rate used in conjunction
Management have performed an
with our internal valuation specialists. We performed sensitivity analysis on the key
impairment assessment of the Mana
inputs and challenged the estimates with the Board.
and Sabodala-Massawa CGU's given
|
goodwill has been allocated to these
In respect of the Boungou impairment:
CGU's as part of the PPA accounting.
• We evaluated Management's impairment model against the approved LOM plan and our
See details under the key audit matter
understanding of the operation. In respect of the key estimates and assumptions used
'Risk that the goodwill relating to the
by Management, our testing included: comparison of the gold price to market consensus
Teranga and Semafo acquisitions is
data; recalculation of discount rates and evaluation of the appropriateness of risk
impaired' below.
premiums therein in conjunction with our internal valuation specialists; and critical
As a result of the indicators identified,
review of the forecast cost, capital spend and production profiles against the approved
mine plan, resources and reserves reports and historic performance.
Management performed an impairment
• We compared the trading performance against budget/plan for FY 2021 in order to
test for the Karma mining operation as
evaluate the quality of Management's forecasting and where under performance against
at 31 December 2021 to recognise
budget/plan was highlighted, evaluated the impact on the forecasts.
Karma at the lower of its carrying value
• In respect of pricing assumptions, our testing included evaluation of Management's gold
and fair value less costs of disposal
price forecasts against analyst consensus forecasts.
('FVLCD'). As Management were in
• We held meetings with mine Management (mine managers, geologists, mining
discussions to sell the Karma mine,
engineers) to understand and challenge the production, operating cost and Capex
FVLCD was valued using a market-
forecasts.
based valuation approach based on the
• We performed our own sensitivity calculations in respect of gold prices, discount rates,
expected fair value of the consideration
and operational performance, and compared the results of this to Management's
to be received upon closing of the
sensitivity analysis. We also considered the appropriateness of related disclosures given
disposal of $25.0 million, which
in Note 6.
resulted in an impairment of the mining
For the Group's other mines, Management's impairment indicator review indicated that
interests at 31 December 2021 of
$11.7 million.
no impairment charges were required and that each cash generating unit had sufficient
headroom above the CGU carrying value. As part of our impairment indicator review, we:
At Boungou, Management identified
• We evaluated Management's impairment models against approved LOM plans and our
understanding of the operations, and critically challenged the key estimates and
impairment indicators in relation to
assumptions used by Management for each of the mining operations.
lower grades and ounces being
• We compared the trading performance against budget/plan for FY 2021 in order to
recovered as well as the increased
evaluate the quality of Management's forecasting and where under performance against
operating costs of the mine, mainly due
budget/plan was highlighted evaluated the impact on the forecasts.
to increased spend on security. In
• In respect of pricing assumptions, our testing included evaluation of Management's gold
addition, reduced confidence in
price forecasts against analyst consensus forecasts.
previously identified exploration targets
• We held meetings with mine Management (mine managers, geologists, mining
has decreased the estimated
engineers) to understand and challenge the production, operating cost and Capex
exploration potential of the mine from
forecasts.
that which was estimated on
• We performed our own sensitivity calculations in respect of gold prices, discount rates,
acquisition. As a result of the
and operational performance, and used the results of this to challenge Management's
impairment test performed,
sensitivity assessments. We also considered the appropriateness of the related
Management concluded that there was
disclosures given in Note 6.
an impairment at the Boungou CGU at
31 December 2021 and recognised an
impairment charge of $246.3 million, of
which $31.9 million related to the
goodwill.
