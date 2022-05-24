Log in
    EDV   GB00BL6K5J42

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

(EDV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/24 04:00:00 pm EDT
29.81 CAD   +0.13%
05:32pENDEAVOUR MINING : Audited Annual financial statements
PU
12:27pEndeavour announces results of annual general meeting
GL
12:26pEndeavour announces results of annual general meeting
AQ
Endeavour Mining : Audited Annual financial statements

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the years ended 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020

(Expressed in Millions of United States Dollars)

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONTENTS

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ..........................................................................................................................

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ..............................................................................

7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ......................................................................................................

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ........................................................................................

9

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY.........................................................................................

10

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS...................................................................................

1

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND NATURE OF OPERATIONS...........................................................................

11

2

BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ...........................................................

11

3

CRITICAL JUDGEMENTS AND KEY ESTIMATES ..................................................................................................

23

4

CORPORATE COSTS...............................................................................................................................................

25

5

ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES.....................................................................................................................

26

6

IMPAIRMENT OF MINING INTERESTS ..................................................................................................................

31

7

SHARE CAPITAL ......................................................................................................................................................

33

8

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RELATED RISKS ..............................................................................................

37

9

LONG-TERMDEBT ..................................................................................................................................................

41

10

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES.......................................................................................................................

44

11

INVENTORIES..........................................................................................................................................................

44

12

MINING INTERESTS ...............................................................................................................................................

45

13

GOODWILL...............................................................................................................................................................

46

14

OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS ...................................................................................................................................

47

15

TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES.............................................................................................................................

48

16

LEASE LIABILITIES..................................................................................................................................................

48

17

OTHER FINANCIAL LIABILITIES .............................................................................................................................

48

18

ENVIRONMENTAL REHABILITATION PROVISION.................................................................................................

51

19

NON-CONTROLLINGINTERESTS...........................................................................................................................

52

20

SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION...................................................................................................

53

21

INCOME TAXES.......................................................................................................................................................

54

22

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS.........................................................................................................................

56

23

SEGMENTED INFORMATION .................................................................................................................................

63

24

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT.........................................................................................................................................

65

25

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES ...............................................................................................................

65

26

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ..........................................................................................................................................

66

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Opinion

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the Group's affairs as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Endeavour Mining Plc and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 which comprises the consolidated statements of financial position, consolidated statements of comprehensive earnings/ (loss), consolidated statements of cash flows, consolidated statements of changes in equity and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) as issued by IAASB. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements, including the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code) as applied to listed entities and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Risk that the Purchase

Risk that the life of

Risk that the goodwill

Risk that provisions in

What we considered to

Price Allocation ("PPA")

mine estimates are

relating to the Teranga

relation to tax claims

for the acquisition of

inappropriate and

and Semafo

are inappropriate.

be a key audit matter

Teranga is incorrectly

mining interests require

acquisitions is impaired.

accounted for.

impairment.

Why it represented a

Management were required to exercise significant judgement and estimation in these areas. The

key audit matter

appropriate disclosure of such judgements and estimates was also a focus for the audit.

Relevant information in

Note 5

Notes 6 and 12

Note 13

Note 25

Consolidated Financial

Statements

1

Key audit matter

How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter

Risk that the Purchase Price

We checked that the PPA was subject to appropriate internal review, including by the Board.

Allocation ("PPA") for the acquisition

We agreed the opening balances to supporting documentation, including obtaining bank

of Teranga is incorrectly accounted

for.

confirmation letters. We specifically focused on the completeness of liabilities and

existence of assets at the date of acquisition. Our testing approach included onsite mine

As detailed in Note 5, the Group

visits post acquisition to perform stock count and asset verification procedures.

completed the acquisition of Teranga

We obtained Management's analysis of the business combination, including details of all

Mining Inc., effective 10 February 2021.

The consideration paid totalled $1.75

assets and liabilities acquired and their valuation. We have examined all relevant

billion.

agreements, schedules and supporting documentation of the identifiable assets acquired,

liabilities assumed (principally rehabilitation and provisions for tax claims), any non-

A business combination must be

controlling interests in the acquiree, and the amounts or fair value allocated to the mining

accounted under IFRS 3 by applying the

interests, exploration assets and inventories and agreed amounts to the PPA schedules.

acquisition method. This includes the

We evaluated and critically assessed the work performed by Management and their third

recognition and measurement of assets

and liabilities at fair value, and non-

party experts on the Purchase Price Allocation and challenged their conclusions over key

judgement areas with reference to market data and historic information, namely; recognition

controlling interests at the

of any separate intangibles, valuation of mining interests and exploration assets, inventory

proportionate share of the fair value of

valuation, any contingent liabilities recognised and deferred tax adjustments. As part of our

the net assets.

audit work we assessed the value attributed to the assets and liabilities acquired. In

Given the size of the acquisition and

utilising the work of Management's expert, we evaluated the competence and objectivity of

the professional advisers relied upon by Management.

the high degree of estimate and

judgement applied by Management in

Our assessment of the fair value of mining interests and exploration assets included the

the PPA valuation, the accounting for

following:

the PPA represented a significant audit

risk and a key area of focus for our

• Our internal valuations specialists assessed the valuation methodologies applied to

audit.

check they are in accordance with industry norms and standards and also assessed

the appropriateness of the discount rates used in the PPA.

• We assessed the key assumptions used in the valuations with reference to market

data and historic and forecast information, including gold price, mining costs, capital

expenditure and discount rates. As part of our testing, we compared the operating cost

forecasts for Sabodala- Massawa and Wahgnion to the actual operating results since

acquisition.

• We corroborated the valuation to the latest reserve and resource data and challenged

the Group's technical team on the basis for those estimates. We considered the

competency and capability of the external and internal experts that estimated the

reserve and resources.

• In relation to the exploration assets, we cross checked the in-situ valuation of the

exploration assets performed by the Group's external expert to market data.

• In performing our review, we specifically considered whether Management had used

hindsight arising from further developments since the acquisition date to influence the

provisions recognised on acquisition.

We have reviewed the allocation of goodwill to the CGU's and have challenged

Management on the basis of allocation.

We considered the substance of the transaction and whether it is consistent with the

entity's disclosure of the primary reasons for the business combination.

We reviewed the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements to check that all of

the appropriate information had been included.

Key observations:

We found Management's estimates and judgements in respect of its assessment of the

PPA to be balanced and suitably supported by analysis of the fair value of the assets,

liabilities and non-controlling interests and independent advice from Management's

external experts.

We found the disclosures included in the consolidated financial statements in Note 5 to

be appropriate.

2

Key audit matter

How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter

Risk that the life of mine estimates are

We checked that the impairment models utilised the approved life of mine plans and were

inappropriate and mining interests

subject to appropriate internal review, including by the Board.

require impairment.

We obtained and reviewed Management's impairment indicator review, and detailed

As detailed in Note 12, the Group's

impairment tests in respect of the Karma and Boungou mines as set out below.

mining interests, including property,

In respect of the Karma impairment, we obtained Management's calculation of the asset's

plant and equipment represent its most

significant assets and total $5.0bn at

fair value less cost of disposal and performed the following procedures thereon:

31 December 2021.

• We agreed the cash consideration receivable to the draft sale and purchase agreement.

As detailed in Note 6, Management

• We obtained Management's assessment of the fair value of the contingent

have performed an impairment indicator

consideration and reviewed the inputs and fair value, with reference to the latest

review for each of the operational

consensus analyst forecasts on future gold prices.

assets under IAS 36 Impairment and

• We obtained Management's assessment of the fair value of the royalty receivable and

have not identified any indicators of

agreed the inputs to the calculation. We compared the gold price to market consensus

potential impairment, apart from at its

data, recalculated the discount rate and agreed the production inputs to the underlying

Karma and Boungou mines. In addition,

feasibility study. We reviewed and recalculated the discount rate used in conjunction

Management have performed an

with our internal valuation specialists. We performed sensitivity analysis on the key

impairment assessment of the Mana

inputs and challenged the estimates with the Board.

and Sabodala-Massawa CGU's given

goodwill has been allocated to these

In respect of the Boungou impairment:

CGU's as part of the PPA accounting.

• We evaluated Management's impairment model against the approved LOM plan and our

See details under the key audit matter

understanding of the operation. In respect of the key estimates and assumptions used

'Risk that the goodwill relating to the

by Management, our testing included: comparison of the gold price to market consensus

Teranga and Semafo acquisitions is

data; recalculation of discount rates and evaluation of the appropriateness of risk

impaired' below.

premiums therein in conjunction with our internal valuation specialists; and critical

As a result of the indicators identified,

review of the forecast cost, capital spend and production profiles against the approved

mine plan, resources and reserves reports and historic performance.

Management performed an impairment

• We compared the trading performance against budget/plan for FY 2021 in order to

test for the Karma mining operation as

evaluate the quality of Management's forecasting and where under performance against

at 31 December 2021 to recognise

budget/plan was highlighted, evaluated the impact on the forecasts.

Karma at the lower of its carrying value

• In respect of pricing assumptions, our testing included evaluation of Management's gold

and fair value less costs of disposal

price forecasts against analyst consensus forecasts.

('FVLCD'). As Management were in

• We held meetings with mine Management (mine managers, geologists, mining

discussions to sell the Karma mine,

engineers) to understand and challenge the production, operating cost and Capex

FVLCD was valued using a market-

forecasts.

based valuation approach based on the

• We performed our own sensitivity calculations in respect of gold prices, discount rates,

expected fair value of the consideration

and operational performance, and compared the results of this to Management's

to be received upon closing of the

sensitivity analysis. We also considered the appropriateness of related disclosures given

disposal of $25.0 million, which

in Note 6.

resulted in an impairment of the mining

For the Group's other mines, Management's impairment indicator review indicated that

interests at 31 December 2021 of

$11.7 million.

no impairment charges were required and that each cash generating unit had sufficient

headroom above the CGU carrying value. As part of our impairment indicator review, we:

At Boungou, Management identified

• We evaluated Management's impairment models against approved LOM plans and our

understanding of the operations, and critically challenged the key estimates and

impairment indicators in relation to

assumptions used by Management for each of the mining operations.

lower grades and ounces being

• We compared the trading performance against budget/plan for FY 2021 in order to

recovered as well as the increased

evaluate the quality of Management's forecasting and where under performance against

operating costs of the mine, mainly due

budget/plan was highlighted evaluated the impact on the forecasts.

to increased spend on security. In

• In respect of pricing assumptions, our testing included evaluation of Management's gold

addition, reduced confidence in

price forecasts against analyst consensus forecasts.

previously identified exploration targets

• We held meetings with mine Management (mine managers, geologists, mining

has decreased the estimated

engineers) to understand and challenge the production, operating cost and Capex

exploration potential of the mine from

forecasts.

that which was estimated on

• We performed our own sensitivity calculations in respect of gold prices, discount rates,

acquisition. As a result of the

and operational performance, and used the results of this to challenge Management's

impairment test performed,

sensitivity assessments. We also considered the appropriateness of the related

Management concluded that there was

disclosures given in Note 6.

an impairment at the Boungou CGU at

31 December 2021 and recognised an

impairment charge of $246.3 million, of

which $31.9 million related to the

goodwill.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Endeavour Mining plc published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
