Endeavour Mining : Audited Annual financial statements

Key audit matter How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter

Risk that the life of mine estimates are We checked that the impairment models utilised the approved life of mine plans and were

inappropriate and mining interests subject to appropriate internal review, including by the Board.

require impairment. We obtained and reviewed Management's impairment indicator review, and detailed

As detailed in Note 12, the Group's impairment tests in respect of the Karma and Boungou mines as set out below.

mining interests, including property, In respect of the Karma impairment, we obtained Management's calculation of the asset's

plant and equipment represent its most

significant assets and total $5.0bn at fair value less cost of disposal and performed the following procedures thereon:

31 December 2021. • We agreed the cash consideration receivable to the draft sale and purchase agreement.

As detailed in Note 6, Management • We obtained Management's assessment of the fair value of the contingent

have performed an impairment indicator consideration and reviewed the inputs and fair value, with reference to the latest

review for each of the operational consensus analyst forecasts on future gold prices.

assets under IAS 36 Impairment and • We obtained Management's assessment of the fair value of the royalty receivable and

have not identified any indicators of agreed the inputs to the calculation. We compared the gold price to market consensus

potential impairment, apart from at its data, recalculated the discount rate and agreed the production inputs to the underlying

Karma and Boungou mines. In addition, feasibility study. We reviewed and recalculated the discount rate used in conjunction

Management have performed an with our internal valuation specialists. We performed sensitivity analysis on the key

impairment assessment of the Mana inputs and challenged the estimates with the Board.

and Sabodala-Massawa CGU's given

goodwill has been allocated to these In respect of the Boungou impairment:

CGU's as part of the PPA accounting.

• We evaluated Management's impairment model against the approved LOM plan and our

See details under the key audit matter

understanding of the operation. In respect of the key estimates and assumptions used

'Risk that the goodwill relating to the

by Management, our testing included: comparison of the gold price to market consensus

Teranga and Semafo acquisitions is

data; recalculation of discount rates and evaluation of the appropriateness of risk

impaired' below.

premiums therein in conjunction with our internal valuation specialists; and critical

As a result of the indicators identified, review of the forecast cost, capital spend and production profiles against the approved

mine plan, resources and reserves reports and historic performance.

Management performed an impairment

• We compared the trading performance against budget/plan for FY 2021 in order to

test for the Karma mining operation as

evaluate the quality of Management's forecasting and where under performance against

at 31 December 2021 to recognise

budget/plan was highlighted, evaluated the impact on the forecasts.

Karma at the lower of its carrying value

• In respect of pricing assumptions, our testing included evaluation of Management's gold

and fair value less costs of disposal

price forecasts against analyst consensus forecasts.

('FVLCD'). As Management were in

• We held meetings with mine Management (mine managers, geologists, mining

discussions to sell the Karma mine,

engineers) to understand and challenge the production, operating cost and Capex

FVLCD was valued using a market- forecasts.

based valuation approach based on the • We performed our own sensitivity calculations in respect of gold prices, discount rates,

expected fair value of the consideration and operational performance, and compared the results of this to Management's

to be received upon closing of the sensitivity analysis. We also considered the appropriateness of related disclosures given

disposal of $25.0 million, which in Note 6.

resulted in an impairment of the mining For the Group's other mines, Management's impairment indicator review indicated that

interests at 31 December 2021 of

$11.7 million. no impairment charges were required and that each cash generating unit had sufficient

headroom above the CGU carrying value. As part of our impairment indicator review, we:

At Boungou, Management identified • We evaluated Management's impairment models against approved LOM plans and our

understanding of the operations, and critically challenged the key estimates and

impairment indicators in relation to

assumptions used by Management for each of the mining operations.

lower grades and ounces being

• We compared the trading performance against budget/plan for FY 2021 in order to

recovered as well as the increased

evaluate the quality of Management's forecasting and where under performance against

operating costs of the mine, mainly due

budget/plan was highlighted evaluated the impact on the forecasts.

to increased spend on security. In

• In respect of pricing assumptions, our testing included evaluation of Management's gold

addition, reduced confidence in

price forecasts against analyst consensus forecasts.

previously identified exploration targets

• We held meetings with mine Management (mine managers, geologists, mining

has decreased the estimated

engineers) to understand and challenge the production, operating cost and Capex

exploration potential of the mine from

forecasts.

that which was estimated on

• We performed our own sensitivity calculations in respect of gold prices, discount rates,

acquisition. As a result of the

and operational performance, and used the results of this to challenge Management's

impairment test performed,

sensitivity assessments. We also considered the appropriateness of the related

Management concluded that there was

disclosures given in Note 6.

an impairment at the Boungou CGU at

31 December 2021 and recognised an

impairment charge of $246.3 million, of

which $31.9 million related to the