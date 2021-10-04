Log in
    EDV   GB00BL6K5J42

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

(EDV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/04 09:45:08 am
28.71 CAD   -0.62%
Endeavour Mining : Exploration Strategy

10/04/2021 | 09:53am EDT
UNLOCKING EXPLORATION VALUE

Discovery target of 15-20Moz

of Indicated resources between 2021-2025

30 September, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

SPEAKERS

1

OUR EXPLORATION APPROACH

AND TRACK RECORD

5 YEAR DISCOVERY TARGET:

2

15-20Moz of Indicated resources

3

DETAILS BY ASSET

4

APPENDIX

PATRICK BOUISSET

ERIC JAQUES

EVP Exploration

VP Exploration

and Growth

Senegal

JONO LAWRENCE

SILVIA BOTTERO

VP Exploration

VP Exploration

Burkina Faso

Cote d'Ivoire

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

For all potential discovery targets mentioned in the presentation, the potential quantity of ounces, tonnage and grade is conceptual in nature since there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if exploration will result in the targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

Some of the indicators used by Endeavour in this presentation represent non-IFRS financial measures, including sustaining capital per ounce, non-sustainingcapital per ounce, cash cost per ounce, all in sustaining cash cost per ounce, all in sustaining margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, operating cash flow pre-workingcapital and operating CFPS pre working capital. These measures are presented as they can provide useful information to assist investors with their evaluation of the pro forma performance. Since the non-IFRS performance measures listed herein do not have any standardized definition prescribed by IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to the non-GAAP measures section of the Company's most recently filed management discussion and Analysis for a reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial measures used in this presentation.

This presentation contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Endeavour with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding Endeavour's exploration potential, targeted exploration estimates, contained ounces, grades and estimated discovery costs, , the estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, and the timing and amount of estimated future mineral resources.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect Endeavour management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Endeavour believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the combined business of Endeavour and market conditions, including (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting Endeavour's operations whether due to extreme weather events and other or related natural disasters, labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise,

or as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic; (2) permitting, development, operations and production for the Company's mines and exploration projects, respectively, being consistent with Endeavour's expectations; (3) political and legal developments in the juridictions where the Company operates being consistent with current expectations; (4) certain price assumptions for gold; (5) the accuracy of Endeavour's mineral resource estimates; and (6) labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with Endeavour's current expectations. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by Endeavour with the Canadian securities regulators, including Endeavour's annual information form, financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Endeavour does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Jonathan Lawrence (FAIG, MAusIMM), VP Exploration - Burkina Faso for Endeavour Mining, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Jonathan has more than 20 years of mineral exploration and mining experience and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN WEST AFRICA

Endeavour is strategically positioned with an unmatched competitive advantage in the region as the largest producer and strongest exploration focus.

2021 - 2025 TARGET

Targeted discovery of

15-20Moz

+2x depletion

to be discovered

Targeted discovery costs of

below $25/oz

WEST AFRICA

No. 1

for global gold discoveries over past decade

2nd

largest global gold producing region in 2020

4th

largest global exploration spend in 2020

ENDEAVOUR'S PRESENCE

MOST

DISCOVERIES

Discovery of 8.5Moz of Indicated resources since 2016

LARGEST

GOLD

PRODUCER

in the region and in each of the countries in which we operate

LARGEST PORTFOLIO & FOCUS

in the region, representing +15% of the total West African exploration budget

Source: SNL Metals and Mining

4

OUR EXPLORATION APPROACH AND TRACK RECORD

1

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Endeavour Mining plc published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:49:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 347 M 2 653 M 2 653 M
Net income 2021 681 M 540 M 540 M
Net cash 2021 137 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 7 197 M 5 678 M 5 705 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 726
Free-Float 73,9%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 28,89 CAD
Average target price 44,28 CAD
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Bernard de Montessus President, CEO & Executive Director
Joanna Pearson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Ernest Beckett Chairman
Henri de Joux Executive Vice President-People, IT & Supply Chain
Mark Morcombe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-2.46%5 678
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION0.96%24 296
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-11.17%7 285
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-28.46%4 750
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-14.29%3 863
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK14.73%3 739