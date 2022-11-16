Endeavour Mining : PDMR Notification

Endeavour Mining plc 16 November 2022
Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
Sébastien de Montessus
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position/status
|
Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission
|
allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Endeavour Mining plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|
529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Shares in Endeavour Mining plc
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Disposal
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Currency
|
CAD
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Price and volume
|
Price
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.11
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
4,066,500.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 November 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Endeavour Mining plc published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 17:38:05 UTC.