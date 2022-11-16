Advanced search
    EDV   GB00BL6K5J42

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

(EDV)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
26.55 CAD   -0.52%
12:39pEndeavour Mining : PDMR Notification
PU
12:12pDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
12:12pDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
Endeavour Mining : PDMR Notification

11/16/2022 | 12:39pm EST
Endeavour Mining plc 16 November 2022

Notification of transaction by

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

Name

Sébastien de Montessus

2

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Executive Director

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Endeavour Mining plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)

529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4

Details of the transaction:

a)

Description of the financial

Shares in Endeavour Mining plc

instrument, type of instrument

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c)

Currency

CAD

d)

Price and volume

Price

Volume

27.11

150,000

Total

4,066,500.00

e)

Date of the transaction

11 November 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Toronto

Disclaimer

Endeavour Mining plc published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 17:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
