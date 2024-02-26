Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Endeavour Mining PLC (“Endeavour” or “the Company”) (OTC: EDVMF; TSX: EDV). Investors who purchased Endeavour securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EDVMF.

On January 4, 2024, Endeavour’s Board of Directors announced the termination of Endeavour’s President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Sebastien de Montessus, following the Board’s investigation “into an irregular payment instruction issued by him in relation to an asset disposal.” The Board stated that it had become aware of a $5.9 million payment instruction in connection with a review of acquisitions and disposals and that de Montessus had been terminated for serious misconduct with “immediate effect.” On this news, Endeavour’s stock price fell $2.20 per share, or 10.14%, to close at $19.50 per share on January 4, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Endeavour securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/EDVMF.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

