Endeavour Mining : Proxy Form 2023 AGM

The Chair of Endeavour Mining plc invites you to attend the Annual
General Meeting of the Company to be held at One Silk Street,
London EC2Y 8HQ on 11 May 2023 at 3.00 pm London time.
This year we wil be conducting the Annual Genral Meeting in person and online, giving you the opportunity to participate via your smartphone, tablet or computer. To participate online, please see overleaf.
Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 11 May 2023
To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrars at:
Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 9 May 2023 at 3.00 pm London time.
Explanatory Notes:
Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chair, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes.
To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 703 6179 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001,ReallyReallyReallyReallyLongWord reallyLongword andmore
entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of business on the day which is two days before the day of the meeting. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via the CREST system, CREST messages must be received by the issuer's agent (ID number 3RA50) not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the CREST system) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent by CREST in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
ATTENDING THE AGM BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
This year we will be conducting the Annual General Meeting in person and online, giving you the opportunity to participate using your smartphone, tablet or computer.
If you choose to participate online you will be able to view a live webcast of the meeting, ask questions and submit your votes in real time.
Visit: meetnow.global/EDMAGM2023
This link will be active from 2:30pm London time on 11 May 2023. Telephone lines will be activated 30 minutes prior to the meeting start.
UK Shareholders - You will need your Shareholder Reference Number and PIN as shown on the proxy form to log into the meeting.
Note: For best Web Browser experience, please use the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, Edge or Safari. Internet Explorer is not supported.
Vote
Vote
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against Withheld
For
Against Withheld
1.
To receive the Company's accounts and the reports of the Directors and
11.
To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors.
Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report")
.
2.
To re-elect Alison Claire Baker as a Director.
12.
To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors of
the Company.
3.
To re-elect Ian Cockerill as Director.
13.
To make an amendment to the Directors' Remuneration Policy in respect
of the pension such that the employer contribution is a maximum of 10%
of salary.
4.
To re-elect Livia Mahler as a Director.
14.
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report set out on pages 141 to
156 in the 2022 Annual Report.
5.
To re-elect Sébastien de Montessus as a Director.
15.
Authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any
securities into shares.
Special Resolutions
6.
To re-elect Naguib Onsi Naguib Sawris as a Director.
16.
Authority to disapply pre-emption rights.
7.
To re-elect Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as a Director.
17.
Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights.
8.
To re-elect Tertius Zongo as a Director.
18.
Authority to purchase own shares.
9.
To elect Sakhila Mirza as a Director.
19.
That a general meeting other than an Annual General Meeting may be
called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
10.
To elect Patrick Bouisset as a Director.
I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.
