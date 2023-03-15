Advanced search
Endeavour Mining : Q4 and FY22 Financial Statements (Audited)

03/15/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the years ended 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021

(Expressed in Millions of United States Dollars)

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/EARNINGS

6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

9

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND NATURE OF OPERATIONS

10

2

BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

10

3

CRITICAL JUDGEMENTS AND KEY ESTIMATES

22

4

ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES

25

5

EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS

30

6

IMPAIRMENT OF MINING INTERESTS

32

7

SHARE CAPITAL

34

8

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RELATED RISKS

38

9

LONG-TERMDEBT

43

10

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

46

11

INVENTORIES

46

12

MINING INTERESTS

47

13

GOODWILL

48

14

OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS

49

15

TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

49

16

LEASE LIABILITIES

50

17

OTHER FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

50

18

ENVIRONMENTAL REHABILITATION PROVISION

53

19

NON-CONTROLLINGINTERESTS

53

20

SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION

54

21

INCOME TAXES

56

22

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

59

23

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

64

24

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

65

25

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

66

26

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

66

1

Independent Auditor's Report to the Shareholders of Endeavour Mining plc

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Endeavour Mining plc and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021, and the consolidated statement of comprehensive (loss)/earnings, consolidated statement of cash flows, and consolidated statement of changes in equity for the years then ended and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) as issued by International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements, including the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code) as applied to listed entities and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

2

Key audit matter

How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter

Risk that the life of mine

We checked that the impairment models utilised the approved life of mine plans and

estimates are inappropriate and

were subject to appropriate internal review and approval.

mining interests and goodwill

We have assessed the appropriateness, in line with IAS 36, of management's

require impairment.

identification of the Group's CGUs.

Accounting policy: Note 2

We obtained and reviewed management's impairment indicator review, and detailed

impairment tests in respect of the Wahgnion, Boungou, Mana and Sabodala-Massawa

Notes 6, 12 and 13.

mines as set out below.

As detailed in Notes 12 and 13, the

In respect of the Wahgnion, Boungou, Mana and Sabodala-Massawa mines:

Group's mining interests, including

• We evaluated management's impairment models against the approved LOM plans and

property, plant and equipment and

our understanding of the operations. In respect of the key estimates and assumptions

goodwill, represent its most

used by management, our testing included: comparison of the gold price to market

significant assets and total $4.6bn

consensus data; recalculation of discount rates and evaluation of the appropriateness

at 31 December 2022.

of risk premiums therein in conjunction with our internal valuation specialists; and

CGU's to which goodwill is allocated

critical review of the forecast cost, capital spend and production profiles against the

approved mine plans, reserves and resources reports and historical performance. In

must be tested annually for

addition, we verified the integrity of formulae and the mathematical accuracy of

impairment. This involves the use of

management's valuation models.

significant estimates and

• We compared the trading performance against budget/plan for 2022 in order to

judgements to determine the

evaluate the quality of management's forecasting and, where under performance

recoverable amount. Management

against budget/plan was highlighted, evaluated the impact on the forecasts.

has performed an impairment

• We held meetings with mine management (mine managers, geologists, mining

assessment of the Mana and

engineers) to understand and challenge the production, operating cost and capex

Sabodala-Massawa CGU's given

forecasts.

goodwill has been allocated to these

• We agreed the ounces in the impairment models to the latest Reserves and Resources

CGU's as part of the purchase price

statement. Specifically, we challenged the inclusion of unmodelled ounces in the

allocation ('PPA') accounting in prior

impairment models and the value at which they have been included.

periods. No impairments were noted

• We assessed the independence (external experts only), objectivity and competency of

at either of these mines.

management's internal and external experts, including the Competent Persons.

In addition, as detailed in Note 6,

• We challenged management on the impact of climate change on the LOM models.

• We reviewed management's sensitivity calculations in respect of gold prices,

management has performed an

production, discount rates, and operating costs and performed additional sensitivity

impairment indicator review for each

analysis on the impairment models where considered necessary. We also considered

of the operational assets under IAS

the appropriateness, with reference to IAS 36, of related disclosures given in note 6.

36 Impairment and have not

identified any indicators of potential

In respect of the Group's other mines, we undertook the following work on

impairment, apart from at its

management's impairment indicator review:

Wahgnion and Boungou mines.

Given the current gold price

• We evaluated management's impairment models against approved LOM plans and our

understanding of the operations, and critically challenged the key estimates and

forecasts and consistent operating

assumptions used by management for each of the mining operations by comparisons

results, management has considered

to current year actuals and through meetings with operational management, as

there is no indication of any potential

detailed below. In addition, we verified the integrity of formulae and the mathematical

impairments at the Group's other

accuracy of management's valuation models.

operating mines.

• We compared the trading performance against budget/plan for 2022 in order to

The preparation of the life of mine

evaluate the quality of management's forecasting and, where under performance

('LOM') models used in the

against budget/plan was highlighted, evaluated the impact on the forecasts.

impairment review requires

• In respect of pricing assumptions, our testing included evaluation of management's

management to make critical

gold price forecasts against analyst consensus forecasts.

judgements and estimates regarding

• We held meetings with mine management (mine managers, geologists, mining

gold prices, reserves and resources,

engineers) to understand and challenge the production, operating cost and capex

production rates, operating costs

forecasts.

and capital expenditure, as well as

• We considered the appropriateness, with reference to IAS 36, of the related

economic variables such as discount

disclosures given in note 6.

rates.

Key observations:

The value of the mining interests and

the inherent judgement involved in

We found the key judgements made by management and the Board in assessing the

the LOM estimates makes this a

LOM estimates and the carrying value of the Group's other mining interests to be

significant audit risk and a key area

reasonable.

of focus for our audit.

We found the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements to be in line with the

accounting standards.

3

Risk that the tax provisions are

We checked that the Group's tax claims and provisions were subject to appropriate

inappropriate.

internal review and approval.

Accounting policy: Note 2

We tested the completeness and accuracy of the claim values by agreeing to tax

correspondence.

Notes 21 and 25.

For the provided claims and exposures, we reviewed correspondence for all claims above

a set threshold to obtain an understanding of the claim, we obtained and reviewed the

As detailed in Note 21, the Group is

Group's internal analysis of the claims and exposures, and the provisions and liabilities

currently subject to tax claims and

recognised. We discussed management's assessment of the status of the claim or

exposures associated with its

exposure with the Group's internal tax team and/or external tax advisor.

operations in Burkina Faso, Côte

For the un-provided claims and exposures, we reviewed correspondence for all claims

d'Ivoire and Senegal, and in other

above a set threshold to obtain an understanding of the claim, we obtained and reviewed

territories where the Group has a tax

presence.

the Group's internal analysis of the claims and exposures and any external professional

advice from management's experts. In doing so, we discussed management's

Management is required to assess

assessment of the status of the claim or exposure with the Group's internal tax team

income tax claims with reference to

and/or external tax advisor. As part of our assessment, we considered if it is appropriate

IFRIC 23, Uncertainty over Income

that no provision is made for un-provided assessments and exposures and also

Tax Treatments and non-income

considered whether there is a need for disclosure of contingent liabilities where no

taxes, and those arising out of other

provision has been made. As part of our audit, we reviewed the disclosures in Notes 21

taxes and customs audits under IAS

and 25. We engaged our internal tax experts to assist in this assessment.

37, Provisions.

We evaluated the competence and objectivity of professional advisors relied upon by

Given the size and nature of the

management.

claims and exposures, and ongoing

Key observations:

disputes, the recognition and

presentation of any liabilities or

We found management's estimates and judgements in respect of its assessment of the

contingent liabilities arising as a

provisioning for outstanding tax claims and exposures to be balanced and suitably

result of the taxation claims and

supported by analysis of the claims and exposures, and independent advice from

exposures represented an area of

management's external experts.

key judgement and a key audit

matter for our audit.

We found the contingent liability disclosures included in the consolidated financial

statements in Notes 21 and 25 to be appropriate and relevant.

Other Information

The Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion & Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Directors and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

The Directors are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as the Directors determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

