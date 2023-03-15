Endeavour Mining : Q4 and FY22 Financial Statements (Audited) 03/15/2023 | 05:30pm EDT Send by mail :

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the years ended 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021 (Expressed in Millions of United States Dollars) CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONTENTS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 2 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/EARNINGS 6 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 7 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 9 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1 DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND NATURE OF OPERATIONS 10 2 BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES 10 3 CRITICAL JUDGEMENTS AND KEY ESTIMATES 22 4 ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES 25 5 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 30 6 IMPAIRMENT OF MINING INTERESTS 32 7 SHARE CAPITAL 34 8 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RELATED RISKS 38 9 LONG-TERMDEBT 43 10 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES 46 11 INVENTORIES 46 12 MINING INTERESTS 47 13 GOODWILL 48 14 OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS 49 15 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES 49 16 LEASE LIABILITIES 50 17 OTHER FINANCIAL LIABILITIES 50 18 ENVIRONMENTAL REHABILITATION PROVISION 53 19 NON-CONTROLLINGINTERESTS 53 20 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION 54 21 INCOME TAXES 56 22 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 59 23 SEGMENTED INFORMATION 64 24 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT 65 25 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES 66 26 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS 66 1 Independent Auditor's Report to the Shareholders of Endeavour Mining plc Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Endeavour Mining plc and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021, and the consolidated statement of comprehensive (loss)/earnings, consolidated statement of cash flows, and consolidated statement of changes in equity for the years then ended and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) as issued by International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements, including the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code) as applied to listed entities and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. 2 Key audit matter How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter Risk that the life of mine We checked that the impairment models utilised the approved life of mine plans and estimates are inappropriate and were subject to appropriate internal review and approval. mining interests and goodwill We have assessed the appropriateness, in line with IAS 36, of management's require impairment. identification of the Group's CGUs. Accounting policy: Note 2 We obtained and reviewed management's impairment indicator review, and detailed impairment tests in respect of the Wahgnion, Boungou, Mana and Sabodala-Massawa Notes 6, 12 and 13. mines as set out below. As detailed in Notes 12 and 13, the In respect of the Wahgnion, Boungou, Mana and Sabodala-Massawa mines: Group's mining interests, including • We evaluated management's impairment models against the approved LOM plans and property, plant and equipment and our understanding of the operations. In respect of the key estimates and assumptions goodwill, represent its most used by management, our testing included: comparison of the gold price to market significant assets and total $4.6bn consensus data; recalculation of discount rates and evaluation of the appropriateness at 31 December 2022. of risk premiums therein in conjunction with our internal valuation specialists; and CGU's to which goodwill is allocated critical review of the forecast cost, capital spend and production profiles against the approved mine plans, reserves and resources reports and historical performance. In must be tested annually for addition, we verified the integrity of formulae and the mathematical accuracy of impairment. This involves the use of management's valuation models. significant estimates and • We compared the trading performance against budget/plan for 2022 in order to judgements to determine the evaluate the quality of management's forecasting and, where under performance recoverable amount. Management against budget/plan was highlighted, evaluated the impact on the forecasts. has performed an impairment • We held meetings with mine management (mine managers, geologists, mining assessment of the Mana and engineers) to understand and challenge the production, operating cost and capex Sabodala-Massawa CGU's given forecasts. goodwill has been allocated to these • We agreed the ounces in the impairment models to the latest Reserves and Resources CGU's as part of the purchase price statement. Specifically, we challenged the inclusion of unmodelled ounces in the allocation ('PPA') accounting in prior impairment models and the value at which they have been included. periods. No impairments were noted • We assessed the independence (external experts only), objectivity and competency of at either of these mines. management's internal and external experts, including the Competent Persons. In addition, as detailed in Note 6, • We challenged management on the impact of climate change on the LOM models. • We reviewed management's sensitivity calculations in respect of gold prices, management has performed an production, discount rates, and operating costs and performed additional sensitivity impairment indicator review for each analysis on the impairment models where considered necessary. We also considered of the operational assets under IAS the appropriateness, with reference to IAS 36, of related disclosures given in note 6. 36 Impairment and have not identified any indicators of potential In respect of the Group's other mines, we undertook the following work on impairment, apart from at its management's impairment indicator review: Wahgnion and Boungou mines. Given the current gold price • We evaluated management's impairment models against approved LOM plans and our understanding of the operations, and critically challenged the key estimates and forecasts and consistent operating assumptions used by management for each of the mining operations by comparisons results, management has considered to current year actuals and through meetings with operational management, as there is no indication of any potential detailed below. In addition, we verified the integrity of formulae and the mathematical impairments at the Group's other accuracy of management's valuation models. operating mines. • We compared the trading performance against budget/plan for 2022 in order to The preparation of the life of mine evaluate the quality of management's forecasting and, where under performance ('LOM') models used in the against budget/plan was highlighted, evaluated the impact on the forecasts. impairment review requires • In respect of pricing assumptions, our testing included evaluation of management's management to make critical gold price forecasts against analyst consensus forecasts. judgements and estimates regarding • We held meetings with mine management (mine managers, geologists, mining gold prices, reserves and resources, engineers) to understand and challenge the production, operating cost and capex production rates, operating costs forecasts. and capital expenditure, as well as • We considered the appropriateness, with reference to IAS 36, of the related economic variables such as discount disclosures given in note 6. rates. Key observations: The value of the mining interests and the inherent judgement involved in We found the key judgements made by management and the Board in assessing the the LOM estimates makes this a LOM estimates and the carrying value of the Group's other mining interests to be significant audit risk and a key area reasonable. of focus for our audit. We found the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements to be in line with the accounting standards. 3 Risk that the tax provisions are We checked that the Group's tax claims and provisions were subject to appropriate inappropriate. internal review and approval. Accounting policy: Note 2 We tested the completeness and accuracy of the claim values by agreeing to tax correspondence. Notes 21 and 25. For the provided claims and exposures, we reviewed correspondence for all claims above a set threshold to obtain an understanding of the claim, we obtained and reviewed the As detailed in Note 21, the Group is Group's internal analysis of the claims and exposures, and the provisions and liabilities currently subject to tax claims and recognised. We discussed management's assessment of the status of the claim or exposures associated with its exposure with the Group's internal tax team and/or external tax advisor. operations in Burkina Faso, Côte For the un-provided claims and exposures, we reviewed correspondence for all claims d'Ivoire and Senegal, and in other above a set threshold to obtain an understanding of the claim, we obtained and reviewed territories where the Group has a tax presence. the Group's internal analysis of the claims and exposures and any external professional advice from management's experts. In doing so, we discussed management's Management is required to assess assessment of the status of the claim or exposure with the Group's internal tax team income tax claims with reference to and/or external tax advisor. As part of our assessment, we considered if it is appropriate IFRIC 23, Uncertainty over Income that no provision is made for un-provided assessments and exposures and also Tax Treatments and non-income considered whether there is a need for disclosure of contingent liabilities where no taxes, and those arising out of other provision has been made. As part of our audit, we reviewed the disclosures in Notes 21 taxes and customs audits under IAS and 25. We engaged our internal tax experts to assist in this assessment. 37, Provisions. We evaluated the competence and objectivity of professional advisors relied upon by Given the size and nature of the management. claims and exposures, and ongoing Key observations: disputes, the recognition and presentation of any liabilities or We found management's estimates and judgements in respect of its assessment of the contingent liabilities arising as a provisioning for outstanding tax claims and exposures to be balanced and suitably result of the taxation claims and supported by analysis of the claims and exposures, and independent advice from exposures represented an area of management's external experts. key judgement and a key audit matter for our audit. We found the contingent liability disclosures included in the consolidated financial statements in Notes 21 and 25 to be appropriate and relevant. Other Information The Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion & Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of the Directors and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements The Directors are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as the Directors determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

