Endeavour Mining : Q4 and FY22 Financial Statements (Audited)

|
Key audit matter
|
How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter
|
|
|
Risk that the life of mine
|
We checked that the impairment models utilised the approved life of mine plans and
|
estimates are inappropriate and
|
were subject to appropriate internal review and approval.
|
mining interests and goodwill
|
We have assessed the appropriateness, in line with IAS 36, of management's
|
require impairment.
|
identification of the Group's CGUs.
|
Accounting policy: Note 2
|
We obtained and reviewed management's impairment indicator review, and detailed
|
|
impairment tests in respect of the Wahgnion, Boungou, Mana and Sabodala-Massawa
|
Notes 6, 12 and 13.
|
mines as set out below.
|
As detailed in Notes 12 and 13, the
|
In respect of the Wahgnion, Boungou, Mana and Sabodala-Massawa mines:
|
|
Group's mining interests, including
|
• We evaluated management's impairment models against the approved LOM plans and
|
property, plant and equipment and
|
our understanding of the operations. In respect of the key estimates and assumptions
|
goodwill, represent its most
|
used by management, our testing included: comparison of the gold price to market
|
significant assets and total $4.6bn
|
consensus data; recalculation of discount rates and evaluation of the appropriateness
|
at 31 December 2022.
|
of risk premiums therein in conjunction with our internal valuation specialists; and
|
CGU's to which goodwill is allocated
|
critical review of the forecast cost, capital spend and production profiles against the
|
approved mine plans, reserves and resources reports and historical performance. In
|
must be tested annually for
|
addition, we verified the integrity of formulae and the mathematical accuracy of
|
impairment. This involves the use of
|
management's valuation models.
|
significant estimates and
|
• We compared the trading performance against budget/plan for 2022 in order to
|
judgements to determine the
|
evaluate the quality of management's forecasting and, where under performance
|
recoverable amount. Management
|
against budget/plan was highlighted, evaluated the impact on the forecasts.
|
has performed an impairment
|
• We held meetings with mine management (mine managers, geologists, mining
|
assessment of the Mana and
|
engineers) to understand and challenge the production, operating cost and capex
|
Sabodala-Massawa CGU's given
|
forecasts.
|
goodwill has been allocated to these
|
• We agreed the ounces in the impairment models to the latest Reserves and Resources
|
CGU's as part of the purchase price
|
statement. Specifically, we challenged the inclusion of unmodelled ounces in the
|
allocation ('PPA') accounting in prior
|
impairment models and the value at which they have been included.
|
periods. No impairments were noted
|
• We assessed the independence (external experts only), objectivity and competency of
|
at either of these mines.
|
management's internal and external experts, including the Competent Persons.
|
In addition, as detailed in Note 6,
|
• We challenged management on the impact of climate change on the LOM models.
|
• We reviewed management's sensitivity calculations in respect of gold prices,
|
management has performed an
|
production, discount rates, and operating costs and performed additional sensitivity
|
impairment indicator review for each
|
analysis on the impairment models where considered necessary. We also considered
|
of the operational assets under IAS
|
the appropriateness, with reference to IAS 36, of related disclosures given in note 6.
|
36 Impairment and have not
|
|
identified any indicators of potential
|
In respect of the Group's other mines, we undertook the following work on
|
impairment, apart from at its
|
management's impairment indicator review:
|
Wahgnion and Boungou mines.
|
|
Given the current gold price
|
• We evaluated management's impairment models against approved LOM plans and our
|
understanding of the operations, and critically challenged the key estimates and
|
forecasts and consistent operating
|
assumptions used by management for each of the mining operations by comparisons
|
results, management has considered
|
to current year actuals and through meetings with operational management, as
|
there is no indication of any potential
|
detailed below. In addition, we verified the integrity of formulae and the mathematical
|
impairments at the Group's other
|
accuracy of management's valuation models.
|
operating mines.
|
• We compared the trading performance against budget/plan for 2022 in order to
|
|
The preparation of the life of mine
|
evaluate the quality of management's forecasting and, where under performance
|
('LOM') models used in the
|
against budget/plan was highlighted, evaluated the impact on the forecasts.
|
impairment review requires
|
• In respect of pricing assumptions, our testing included evaluation of management's
|
management to make critical
|
gold price forecasts against analyst consensus forecasts.
|
judgements and estimates regarding
|
• We held meetings with mine management (mine managers, geologists, mining
|
gold prices, reserves and resources,
|
engineers) to understand and challenge the production, operating cost and capex
|
production rates, operating costs
|
forecasts.
|
and capital expenditure, as well as
|
• We considered the appropriateness, with reference to IAS 36, of the related
|
economic variables such as discount
|
disclosures given in note 6.
|
rates.
|
Key observations:
|
The value of the mining interests and
|
the inherent judgement involved in
|
We found the key judgements made by management and the Board in assessing the
|
the LOM estimates makes this a
|
LOM estimates and the carrying value of the Group's other mining interests to be
|
significant audit risk and a key area
|
reasonable.
|
of focus for our audit.
|
We found the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements to be in line with the
|
|
|
accounting standards.
|
|