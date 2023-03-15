Endeavour Mining : Q4 and FY22 MD&A

2. HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
4
3. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE
5
3.1. HEALTH AND SAFETY
5
3.2. ESG UPDATES AND PERFORMANCE
6
4.OPERATIONS REVIEW
8
4.1. OPERATIONAL REVIEW SUMMARY
8
4.2. BOUNGOU GOLD MINE
9
4.3. HOUNDÉGOLD MINE
11
4.4. ITY GOLD MINE
13
4.5. MANA GOLD MINE
15
4.6.SABODALA-MASSAWAGOLD MINE
17
4.7. WAHGNION GOLD MINE
19
4.8. DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - KARMA MINE
21
5. FINANCIAL REVIEW
22
5.1. STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/EARNINGS
22
5.2. CASH FLOWS
24
5.3. SUMMARISED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
26
5.4. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL CONDITION
27
5.5. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
28
5.6. ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND CRITICAL JUDGEMENTS
29
6.NON-GAAPMEASURES
29
6.1. REALISED GOLD PRICE
29
6.2. EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
31
6.3. CASH ANDALL-INSUSTAINING COST PER OUNCE OF GOLD SOLD
31
6.4. ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE
34
6.5. OPERATING CASH FLOW PER SHARE
35
6.6. NET CASH/ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO
36
6.7. RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED
36
7. QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
37
8. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
39
9. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
42
9.1. DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
42
9.2. INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING
42
9.3. LIMITATIONS OF CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
42
This Management Report should be read in conjunction with Endeavour Mining plc's ("Endeavour", the "Company", or the "Group") audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 2021 and notes thereto. Endeavour Mining plc's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 2021 and notes thereto has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") or ("GAAP") IFRS. This Management Report is prepared as an equivalence to the Company's Management Discussions & Analysis ("MD&A") which is the Canadian filing requirement in accordance with National Instrument 51-102,Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), and includes all of the disclosures as required by NI 51-102.
This Management Report contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risk factors set out in a cautionary note contained herein. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All figures are in United States Dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Tabular amounts are in millions of United States Dollars, except per share amounts and where otherwise indicated. This Management Report is prepared as of 15 March 2023. Additional information relating to the Company is available, including the Company's prospectus (on the Company's website at www.endeavourmining.com) and the Company's Annual Information Form (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com).
2
1. BUSINESS OVERVIEW
1.1. OPERATIONS DESCRIPTION
Endeavour is a multi-asset gold producer focused on West Africa and dual-listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") under the symbol EDV on both exchanges and is quoted in the United States on the OTCQX International (symbol EDVMF). The Company has six operating assets consisting of the Boungou, Houndé, Mana and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso, the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire, the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal, two development projects (Lafigué and Kalana) in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali and a strong portfolio of exploration assets on the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea. On 10 March 2022, the Company completed the sale of its Karma mine in Burkina Faso. On 17 October 2022, the Company launched construction of the Lafigué project after releasing results of the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS").
As a leading global gold producer and the largest in West Africa, Endeavour is committed to principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders, and the communities where it operates.
Figure 1: Endeavour's Principal Properties in West Africa as at 15 March 2023
3
2. HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
Table 1: Consolidated Highlights
THREE MONTHS ENDED
YEAR ENDED
31 December
31 December
31 December
31 December
($m)
Unit
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating data from continuing operations
Gold produced
oz
355,225
377,796
1,400,161
1,436,126
Gold sold
oz
352,448
370,284
1,393,284
1,478,291
Realised gold price1
$/oz
1,758
1,775
1,807
1,781
All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce sold2
$/oz
954
894
928
864
Cash flow data from continuing operations
Operating cash flows before working capital
$
280.8
318.2
1,108.7
1,132.7
Operating cash flows before working capital per share2
$/share
1.14
1.28
4.47
4.72
Operating cash flows
$
310.8
341.4
1,017.1
1,132.2
Operating cash flows per share2
$/share
1.26
1.37
4.10
4.72
Earnings data from continuing operations
Revenue3
$
617.0
666.0
2,508.1
2,642.1
Earnings from mine operations
$
156.0
203.2
759.7
897.5
Net comprehensive (loss)/earnings attributable to
shareholders
$
(256.4)
(86.8)
(66.1)
245.0
Basic (loss)/earnings per share attributable to shareholders
$/share
(1.04)
(0.35)
(0.27)
1.02
EBITDA2,4
$
(110.4)
128.1
826.8
1,113.4
Adjusted EBITDA2,4
$
288.2
357.7
1,284.2
1,464.2
Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders2,5
$
64.5
120.1
357.9
581.7
Adjusted net earnings per share attributable to
shareholders2,5
$/share
0.26
0.48
1.44
2.42
Balance sheet data
Cash
$
951.1
906.2
951.1
906.2
Return on capital employed ("ROCE")2
%
16
26
16
26
Net cash2
$
121.1
76.2
121.1
76.2
Net cash/Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio2,4
:
0.09
0.05
0.09
0.05
Realised gold price is inclusive of the Sabodala-Massawa stream and the realised gains/ losses from the Group's revenue protection programme. Please refer to non-GAAP measures for the calculation of the realised gold price for all periods presented. 2 This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of this Management Report. 3 Revenue includes gold and silver revenue for all periods presented. Please refer to non-GAAP measures for the reconciliation of the revenues to the gold revenue. 4 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and depletion; LTM is defined as last twelve months. 5 Adjusted net earnings per share attributable to shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2022 has been restated to correct for an error to the amount of adjusted net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests and the related impact on adjusted earnings per share attributable to shareholders. The comparative periods for 2021 have also been corrected, see section 6.4 for more details.
4
3. ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE
Endeavour is committed to being a responsible gold miner, creating long-term value and sharing the benefits of its operations with all its stakeholders, including employees, host communities and shareholders. As the largest gold miner in West Africa and a trusted partner, Endeavour's operations have the potential to provide a significant positive impact on the socioeconomic development of its local communities and host countries, while minimising their impact on the environment.
Environment, social and governance ("ESG") policies, systems and practices are embedded throughout the business and the Company reports annually on its ESG performance via its Annual and Sustainability Reports. A dedicated sustainability governance structure has been established with an ESG Committee at board level, and an Executive Management ESG Steering Committee that it reports into.
Endeavour's ESG strategy is centered around the three pillars of ESG, with a number of priority areas identified that are linked to clear, measurable ESG-related executive compensation targets, which are published in the Company's annual reporting suite.
To maximise Endeavour's socioeconomic impact, it has identified a number of priority areas for its social investment, these are health, education, economic development and access to water and energy.
Endeavour's environmental priorities seek to address issues of both global and local concern; addressing climate change, water stewardship, protecting biodiversity, and tackling the scourge of plastic waste, which is prevalent and problematic for its local communities.
These are supported by the third pillar, a strong governance foundation. This includes respect for human rights, zero harm, support for employee well-being, diversity and inclusion, responsible sourcing, and rigorous reporting utilising the following ESG frameworks: the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"), Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI"), the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles ("RGMPs"), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") and the Local Procurement Reporting Mechanism ("LPRM"). Endeavour is also a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and a signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles.
3.1. HEALTH AND SAFETY
Endeavour puts the highest priority on safe work practices and systems. The Company's ultimate aim is to achieve "zero harm" performance. Regrettably, on 27 October 2022, a fatal accident occurred at the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire. A contractor passed away as a result of injuries sustained in an incident that occurred during blasting activities. Endeavour conducted an internal investigation into the incident, working closely with the relevant local authorities. The results of the investigation identified the need to review and update our site blasting evacuation procedures, which has been done and rolled out across the Group, with the aim of preventing similar incidents. The following table shows the safety statistics for the trailing twelve months ended 31 December 2022. The Group's lost time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR") continues to be well below the industry benchmark of 1.081, with a significant decrease year-on-year from 0.20 in 2021 to 0.02 in 2022.
Table 2: LTIFR1 and TRIFR2 Statistics for the Trailing Twelve Months ended 31 December 2022
Incident Category
Fatality
Lost Time Injury
Total People
LTIFR2
TRIFR3
Hours
Boungou
-
-
2,982,617
-
0.34
Houndé
-
-
5,388,920
-
1.11
Ity
1
-
7,527,834
-
0.27
Mana
-
-
4,736,353
-
1.69
Non Operations4
-
-
7,045,497
-
0.71
Sabodala-Massawa
-
1
6,784,138
0.15
1.47
Wahgnion
-
-
7,013,055
-
0.57
Total
-
1
41,478,414
0.02
0.87
1Global Mining Research, FY-2021.
2LTIFR = Number of LTIs in the Period x 1,000,000 / Total people hours worked for the period.
3Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") = Number of (LTI + Restricted Work Injury + Medical Treated Injury) in the period x 1,000,000 / Total people hours worked for the period.
"Non Operations" includes Corporate, Kalana, Lafigué and Exploration.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Endeavour Mining plc published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 21:41:57 UTC.