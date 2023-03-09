Endeavour Mining : Quarterly Reporting Document

Advanced search
NEWS RELEASE - LSE & TSX: EDV

Q4 and FY-2022 preliminary results news release

APPENDIX D: MINE STATISTICS

ON A QUARTERLY BASIS

ITY

HOUNDÉ

MANA

BOUNGOU

SABODALA-MASSAWA

WAHGNION

(on a 100% basis)

Q4-2022

Q3-2022

Q4-2021

Q4-2022

Q3-2022

Q4-2021

Q4-2022

Q3-2022

Q4-2021

Q4-2022

Q3-2022

Q4-2021

Q4-2022

Q3-2022

Q4-2021

Q4-2022

Q3-2022

Q4-2021

Physicals

Total tonnes mined - OP1

000t

6,043

4,925

6,624

12,901

9,178

12,297

1,057

76

2,695

3,497

3,559

4,294

12,645

11,761

12,789

9,360

8,249

8,965

Total ore tonnes - OP

000t

1,662

1,180

2,234

1,912

1,174

777

338

76

529

256

210

301

1,727

1,297

1,719

1,051

841

1,054

OP strip ratio1 (total)

W:t ore

2.64

3.17

1.97

5.75

6.82

14.83

2.13

0.00

4.09

12.66

15.95

13.27

6.32

8.07

6.44

7.91

8.81

7.51

Total ore tonnes - UG

000t

-

-

-

-

-

-

299

250

180

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total tonnes milled

000t

1,710

1,375

1,624

1,359

1,234

1,226

643

691

651

295

338

352

1,154

1,034

1,081

921

939

959

Average gold grade milled

g/t

1.73

2.04

1.50

1.55

1.83

2.05

2.33

1.90

2.75

2.85

2.84

3.36

3.16

2.84

3.41

1.32

1.13

1.64

Recovery rate

%

87%

87%

77%

92%

92%

94%

93%

92%

93%

93%

94%

95%

88%

88%

90%

92%

92%

92%

Gold ounces produced

oz

82,348

80,897

59,969

62,618

72,302

77,260

45,973

41,667

53,840

25,580

29,275

34,927

102,816

86,293

104,563

35,890

32,309

47,237

Gold sold

oz

82,561

78,387

57,963

62,151

75,248

73,340

44,523

41,453

52,339

23,710

30,199

33,817

101,069

81,988

106,768

38,434

30,779

46,057

Unit Cost Analysis

Mining costs - OP

$/t mined

4.10

4.75

3.55

2.88

3.21

2.33

4.73

7.89

5.83

3.23

3.96

3.10

2.22

2.25

2.18

3.12

3.14

2.67

Mining costs - UG

$/t mined

-

-

-

-

-

-

77.75

70.60

81.78

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Processing and maintenance

$/t milled

14.85

15.35

11.88

11.92

11.35

12.23

17.42

19.54

19.98

33.90

34.32

32.10

12.92

15.77

11.99

12.17

12.56

10.56

Site G&A

$/t milled

4.87

4.62

5.67

5.22

7.24

6.92

17.16

17.33

8.22

7.62

6.56

3.92

5.45

8.09

13.90

7.72

5.97

4.90

Cash Cost Details

Mining costs - OP1

$000s

24,800

23,400

23,500

37,200

29,500

28,700

5,000

600

15,700

11,300

14,100

13,300

28,100

26,500

27,900

29,200

25,900

23,900

Mining costs - UG

$000s

-

-

-

-

-

-

28,300

25,700

22,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Processing and maintenance

$000s

25,400

21,100

19,300

16,200

14,000

15,000

11,200

13,500

13,000

10,000

11,600

11,300

14,900

16,300

13,000

11,200

11,800

10,100

Site G&A

$000s

6,700

6,700

7,500

7,400

7,000

6,400

5,200

5,000

4,500

4,100

5,800

6,100

8,900

8,500

8,200

5,500

4,600

6,300

Capitalised waste

$000s

(1,100)

(2,400)

(4,700)

(16,400)

(17,900)

(10,500)

(14,800)

(12,800)

(5,500)

(5,900)

(3,400)

(8,800)

(3,300)

(10,100)

(7,300)

-

(3,700)

(3,000)

By-product revenue

$000s

(2,200)

(1,700)

(1,800)

(200)

(100)

(100)

(100)

(200)

(100)

(100)

-

(100)

(100)

(100)

(300)

(400)

(300)

(200)

Inventory adj. and other

$000s

5,400

3,200

(6,200)

(3,200)

6,000

1,200

2,400

6,100

0

3,000

4,300

700

(1,800)

5,800

(3,100)

1,600

3,400

1,400

Royalties

$000s

8,400

7,800

5,800

8,300

8,900

9,500

4,700

4,300

6,400

2,600

3,000

3,800

9,800

7,600

10,500

4,700

3,700

5,800

Total cash costs

$000s

67,400

58,100

43,400

49,300

47,500

50,200

41,900

42,400

56,000

25,000

35,400

26,300

56,500

54,500

48,900

51,800

45,400

44,300

Sustaining capital

$000s

2,500

2,500

6,100

10,900

6,400

13,900

2,600

3,100

2,400

1,500

1,400

1,600

10,300

9,400

14,200

1,100

5,300

4,800

Total cash cost

$/oz

816

741

749

793

631

684

941

1,023

1,070

1,054

1,172

778

559

665

458

1,348

1,475

962

Mine-level AISC

$/oz

847

773

854

969

716

874

999

1,098

1,116

1,118

1,219

825

661

779

591

1,376

1,647

1,066

1) Includes waste capitalised.

ON A FULL YEAR BASIS

ITY

HOUNDÉ

MANA

BOUNGOU

SABODALA-MASSAWA

WAHGNION

(on a 100% basis)

FY-2022

FY-2021

FY-2022

FY-2021

FY-2022

FY-2021

FY-2022

FY-2021

FY-2022

FY-2021

FY-2022

FY-2021

Physicals

Total tonnes mined - OP1

000t

23,946

24,950

45,490

49,917

3,615

23,529

18,505

26,439

49,259

40,933

37,219

27,185

Total ore tonnes - OP

000t

7,044

7,906

5,754

4,397

1,260

2,025

990

1,437

6,449

6,603

3,797

3,807

Open pit strip ratio1 (total)

W:t ore

2.40

2.16

6.91

10.35

1.87

10.62

17.69

17.40

6.64

5.20

8.80

6.14

Total ore tonnes - UG

000t

-

-

-

-

944

838

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total tonnes milled

000t

6,351

6,248

5,043

4,622

2,607

2,593

1,348

1,352

4,289

3,777

3,831

3,322

Average gold grade milled

g/t

1.80

1.67

1.92

2.13

2.49

2.65

2.80

4.07

2.88

3.19

1.08

1.43

Recovery rate

%

85%

80%

93%

92%

92%

91%

94%

95%

89%

90%

92%

94%

Gold ounces produced

oz

312,517

271,832

294,993

293,155

194,975

204,507

115,701

174,320

358,339

345,280

123,636

147,032

Gold sold

oz

309,371

279,226

295,874

292,579

194,403

211,424

117,052

170,936

350,578

365,331

126,006

158,795

Unit Cost Analysis

Mining costs - Open pit

$/t mined

4.21

3.75

2.76

2.11

6.45

3.74

3.26

2.52

2.22

2.52

2.95

2.72

Mining costs - UG

$/t mined

-

-

-

-

67.05

71.61

-

-

-

-

-

-

Processing and maintenance

$/t milled

14.61

13.08

11.50

13.31

19.41

18.95

31.68

32.54

14.08

11.78

11.43

10.50

Site G&A

$/t milled

4.36

3.89

5.35

5.24

8.10

5.81

14.24

13.24

8.22

6.84

5.37

6.17

Cash Cost Details

Mining costs - Open pit1

$000s

100,900

93,600

125,400

105,500

23,300

87,900

60,300

66,700

109,600

103,200

109,800

74,100

Mining costs -Underground

$000s

-

-

-

-

95,700

81,200

-

-

-

-

-

-

Processing and maintenance

$000s

92,800

81,700

58,000

61,500

50,600

49,100

42,700

44,000

60,400

44,500

43,800

34,900

Site G&A

$000s

27,700

24,300

27,000

24,200

21,100

15,100

19,200

17,900

35,300

25,800

20,600

20,500

Capitalized waste

$000s

(6,200)

(16,000)

(42,800)

(36,500)

(46,200)

(57,400)

(27,100)

(32,500)

(27,700)

(15,100)

(16,300)

(8,600)

By-product revenue

$000s

(7,500)

(7,200)

(600)

(800)

(700)

(800)

(300)

(400)

(600)

(800)

(1,100)

(1,200)

Inventory adjustments and other

$000s

(1,000)

5,400

2,900

7,200

18,400

4,000

10,500

4,600

(9,400)

(8,100)

(3,500)

6,300

Royalties

$000s

31,100

27,500

37,500

35,700

21,200

25,200

12,700

18,500

34,700

35,900

15,700

19,500

Total cash costs for ounces sold

$000s

237,800

209,300

207,400

197,600

183,400

204,300

118,000

118,800

202,300

185,400

169,000

145,500

Sustaining capital

$000s

13,400

24,000

32,000

49,100

9,900

12,600

6,600

18,100

40,000

50,300

23,200

12,300

Total cash cost

$/oz

769

750

701

675

943

966

1,008

695

577

507

1,341

916

Mine-level AISC

$/oz

812

836

809

843

994

1,026

1,064

801

691

645

1,525

994

1) Includes waste capitalized. 2)For the post acquisition period commencing February 10, 2021.

Disclaimer

Endeavour Mining plc published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
