Endeavour Mining : Quarterly Reporting Document
NEWS RELEASE - LSE & TSX: EDV
Q4 and FY-2022 preliminary results news release
APPENDIX D: MINE STATISTICS
ON A QUARTERLY BASIS
ITY
HOUNDÉ
MANA
BOUNGOU
SABODALA-MASSAWA
WAHGNION
(on a 100% basis)
Q4-2022
Q3-2022
Q4-2021
Q4-2022
Q3-2022
Q4-2021
Q4-2022
Q3-2022
Q4-2021
Q4-2022
Q3-2022
Q4-2021
Q4-2022
Q3-2022
Q4-2021
Q4-2022
Q3-2022
Q4-2021
Physicals
Total tonnes mined - OP
1
000t
6,043
4,925
6,624
12,901
9,178
12,297
1,057
76
2,695
3,497
3,559
4,294
12,645
11,761
12,789
9,360
8,249
8,965
Total ore tonnes - OP
000t
1,662
1,180
2,234
1,912
1,174
777
338
76
529
256
210
301
1,727
1,297
1,719
1,051
841
1,054
OP strip ratio
1 (total)
W:t ore
2.64
3.17
1.97
5.75
6.82
14.83
2.13
0.00
4.09
12.66
15.95
13.27
6.32
8.07
6.44
7.91
8.81
7.51
Total ore tonnes - UG
000t
-
-
-
-
-
-
299
250
180
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total tonnes milled
000t
1,710
1,375
1,624
1,359
1,234
1,226
643
691
651
295
338
352
1,154
1,034
1,081
921
939
959
Average gold grade milled
g/t
1.73
2.04
1.50
1.55
1.83
2.05
2.33
1.90
2.75
2.85
2.84
3.36
3.16
2.84
3.41
1.32
1.13
1.64
Recovery rate
%
87%
87%
77%
92%
92%
94%
93%
92%
93%
93%
94%
95%
88%
88%
90%
92%
92%
92%
Gold ounces produced
oz
82,348
80,897
59,969
62,618
72,302
77,260
45,973
41,667
53,840
25,580
29,275
34,927
102,816
86,293
104,563
35,890
32,309
47,237
Gold sold
oz
82,561
78,387
57,963
62,151
75,248
73,340
44,523
41,453
52,339
23,710
30,199
33,817
101,069
81,988
106,768
38,434
30,779
46,057
Unit Cost Analysis
Mining costs - OP
$/t mined
4.10
4.75
3.55
2.88
3.21
2.33
4.73
7.89
5.83
3.23
3.96
3.10
2.22
2.25
2.18
3.12
3.14
2.67
Mining costs - UG
$/t mined
-
-
-
-
-
-
77.75
70.60
81.78
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Processing and maintenance
$/t milled
14.85
15.35
11.88
11.92
11.35
12.23
17.42
19.54
19.98
33.90
34.32
32.10
12.92
15.77
11.99
12.17
12.56
10.56
Site G&A
$/t milled
4.87
4.62
5.67
5.22
7.24
6.92
17.16
17.33
8.22
7.62
6.56
3.92
5.45
8.09
13.90
7.72
5.97
4.90
Cash Cost Details
Mining costs - OP
1
$000s
24,800
23,400
23,500
37,200
29,500
28,700
5,000
600
15,700
11,300
14,100
13,300
28,100
26,500
27,900
29,200
25,900
23,900
Mining costs - UG
$000s
-
-
-
-
-
-
28,300
25,700
22,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Processing and maintenance
$000s
25,400
21,100
19,300
16,200
14,000
15,000
11,200
13,500
13,000
10,000
11,600
11,300
14,900
16,300
13,000
11,200
11,800
10,100
Site G&A
$000s
6,700
6,700
7,500
7,400
7,000
6,400
5,200
5,000
4,500
4,100
5,800
6,100
8,900
8,500
8,200
5,500
4,600
6,300
Capitalised waste
$000s
(1,100)
(2,400)
(4,700)
(16,400)
(17,900)
(10,500)
(14,800)
(12,800)
(5,500)
(5,900)
(3,400)
(8,800)
(3,300)
(10,100)
(7,300)
-
(3,700)
(3,000)
By-product revenue
$000s
(2,200)
(1,700)
(1,800)
(200)
(100)
(100)
(100)
(200)
(100)
(100)
-
(100)
(100)
(100)
(300)
(400)
(300)
(200)
Inventory adj. and other
$000s
5,400
3,200
(6,200)
(3,200)
6,000
1,200
2,400
6,100
0
3,000
4,300
700
(1,800)
5,800
(3,100)
1,600
3,400
1,400
Royalties
$000s
8,400
7,800
5,800
8,300
8,900
9,500
4,700
4,300
6,400
2,600
3,000
3,800
9,800
7,600
10,500
4,700
3,700
5,800
Total cash costs
$000s
67,400
58,100
43,400
49,300
47,500
50,200
41,900
42,400
56,000
25,000
35,400
26,300
56,500
54,500
48,900
51,800
45,400
44,300
Sustaining capital
$000s
2,500
2,500
6,100
10,900
6,400
13,900
2,600
3,100
2,400
1,500
1,400
1,600
10,300
9,400
14,200
1,100
5,300
4,800
Total cash cost
$/oz
816
741
749
793
631
684
941
1,023
1,070
1,054
1,172
778
559
665
458
1,348
1,475
962
Mine-level AISC
$/oz
847
773
854
969
716
874
999
1,098
1,116
1,118
1,219
825
661
779
591
1,376
1,647
1,066
1) Includes waste capitalised.
ON A FULL YEAR BASIS
ITY
HOUNDÉ
MANA
BOUNGOU
SABODALA-MASSAWA
WAHGNION
(on a 100% basis)
FY-2022
FY-2021
FY-2022
FY-2021
FY-2022
FY-2021
FY-2022
FY-2021
FY-2022
FY-2021
FY-2022
FY-2021
Physicals
Total tonnes mined - OP
1
000t
23,946
24,950
45,490
49,917
3,615
23,529
18,505
26,439
49,259
40,933
37,219
27,185
Total ore tonnes - OP
000t
7,044
7,906
5,754
4,397
1,260
2,025
990
1,437
6,449
6,603
3,797
3,807
Open pit strip ratio
1 (total)
W:t ore
2.40
2.16
6.91
10.35
1.87
10.62
17.69
17.40
6.64
5.20
8.80
6.14
Total ore tonnes - UG
000t
-
-
-
-
944
838
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total tonnes milled
000t
6,351
6,248
5,043
4,622
2,607
2,593
1,348
1,352
4,289
3,777
3,831
3,322
Average gold grade milled
g/t
1.80
1.67
1.92
2.13
2.49
2.65
2.80
4.07
2.88
3.19
1.08
1.43
Recovery rate
%
85%
80%
93%
92%
92%
91%
94%
95%
89%
90%
92%
94%
Gold ounces produced
oz
312,517
271,832
294,993
293,155
194,975
204,507
115,701
174,320
358,339
345,280
123,636
147,032
Gold sold
oz
309,371
279,226
295,874
292,579
194,403
211,424
117,052
170,936
350,578
365,331
126,006
158,795
Unit Cost Analysis
Mining costs - Open pit
$/t mined
4.21
3.75
2.76
2.11
6.45
3.74
3.26
2.52
2.22
2.52
2.95
2.72
Mining costs - UG
$/t mined
-
-
-
-
67.05
71.61
-
-
-
-
-
-
Processing and maintenance
$/t milled
14.61
13.08
11.50
13.31
19.41
18.95
31.68
32.54
14.08
11.78
11.43
10.50
Site G&A
$/t milled
4.36
3.89
5.35
5.24
8.10
5.81
14.24
13.24
8.22
6.84
5.37
6.17
Cash Cost Details
Mining costs - Open pit
1
$000s
100,900
93,600
125,400
105,500
23,300
87,900
60,300
66,700
109,600
103,200
109,800
74,100
Mining costs -Underground
$000s
-
-
-
-
95,700
81,200
-
-
-
-
-
-
Processing and maintenance
$000s
92,800
81,700
58,000
61,500
50,600
49,100
42,700
44,000
60,400
44,500
43,800
34,900
Site G&A
$000s
27,700
24,300
27,000
24,200
21,100
15,100
19,200
17,900
35,300
25,800
20,600
20,500
Capitalized waste
$000s
(6,200)
(16,000)
(42,800)
(36,500)
(46,200)
(57,400)
(27,100)
(32,500)
(27,700)
(15,100)
(16,300)
(8,600)
By-product revenue
$000s
(7,500)
(7,200)
(600)
(800)
(700)
(800)
(300)
(400)
(600)
(800)
(1,100)
(1,200)
Inventory adjustments and other
$000s
(1,000)
5,400
2,900
7,200
18,400
4,000
10,500
4,600
(9,400)
(8,100)
(3,500)
6,300
Royalties
$000s
31,100
27,500
37,500
35,700
21,200
25,200
12,700
18,500
34,700
35,900
15,700
19,500
Total cash costs for ounces sold
$000s
237,800
209,300
207,400
197,600
183,400
204,300
118,000
118,800
202,300
185,400
169,000
145,500
Sustaining capital
$000s
13,400
24,000
32,000
49,100
9,900
12,600
6,600
18,100
40,000
50,300
23,200
12,300
Total cash cost
$/oz
769
750
701
675
943
966
1,008
695
577
507
1,341
916
Mine-level AISC
$/oz
812
836
809
843
994
1,026
1,064
801
691
645
1,525
994
1) Includes waste capitalized. 2)For the post acquisition period commencing February 10, 2021.
Disclaimer
Endeavour Mining plc published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:11:13 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Analyst Recommendations on ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Sales 2022
3 345 M
2 426 M
2 426 M
Net income 2022
383 M
278 M
278 M
Net cash 2022
167 M
121 M
121 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,4x
Yield 2022
3,91%
Capitalization
6 776 M
4 915 M
4 915 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,98x
EV / Sales 2023
2,06x
Nbr of Employees
3 726
Free-Float
73,1%
Chart ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
27,37 CAD
Average target price
42,09 CAD
Spread / Average Target
53,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.