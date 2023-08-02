3. ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

Endeavour is committed to being a responsible gold miner, creating long-term value and sharing the benefits of its operations with all its stakeholders, including employees, host communities and shareholders. As the largest gold miner in West Africa and a trusted partner, Endeavour's operations have the potential to provide a significant positive impact on the socioeconomic development of its local communities and host countries, while minimising their impact on the environment.

Environment, social and governance ("ESG") policies, systems and practices are embedded throughout the business and the Company reports annually on its ESG performance via its Annual and Sustainability Reports. A dedicated sustainability governance structure has been established with an ESG Committee at board level, and an Executive Management ESG Steering Committee that it reports into. In January 2023, Djaria Traore was appointed EVP ESG and Supply Chain to ensure a dedicated executive focus on ESG.

Endeavour's ESG strategy is centred around the three pillars of ESG, with a number of priority areas identified that are linked to clear, measurable ESG-related executive compensation targets, which are published in the Company's annual reporting suite.

To maximise Endeavour's socioeconomic impact, it has identified a number of priority areas for its social investment, these are health, education, economic development and access to water and energy.

Endeavour's environmental priorities seek to address issues of both global and local concern; addressing climate change, water stewardship, protecting biodiversity, and tackling the scourge of plastic waste, which is prevalent and problematic for its local communities.

These are supported by the third pillar, a strong governance foundation. This includes respect for human rights, zero harm, support for employee well-being, diversity and inclusion, responsible sourcing, and rigorous reporting utilising the following ESG frameworks: the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"), Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI"), the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles ("RGMPs"), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") and the Local Procurement Reporting Mechanism ("LPRM"). Endeavour is also a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and a signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles.

3.1. HEALTH AND SAFETY

Endeavour puts the highest priority on safe work practices and systems. The Company's ultimate aim is to achieve "zero harm" performance. The following table shows the safety statistics for continuing operations for the trailing twelve months ended 30 June 2023.

Table 2: LTIFR1 and TRIFR2 Statistics for the Trailing Twelve Months ended 30 June 2023

Incident Category Fatality LTIs Total People LTIFR1 TRIFR2 Hours Houndé - - 5,571,075 - 1.08 Ity 1 - 8,878,142 - - Karma - - - - - Mana - - 5,323,118 - 1.32 Non-Operations3 - 1 10,316,673 0.10 0.78 Sabodala-Massawa - 1 5,690,696 0.18 2.99 Continuing Operations 1 2 35,779,704 0.06 1.17 Boungou - 1 2,811,178 0.36 0.36 Wahgnion - 1 6,984,783 0.14 0.57 Total 1 4 45,575,665 0.09 1.03

1LTIFR = Number of LTIs in the Period x 1,000,000 / Total people hours worked for the period.

2Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") = Number of (LTI + Restricted Work Injury + Medical Treated Injury) in the period x 1,000,000 / Total people hours worked for the period.

"Non-Operations" includes Corporate, Kalana, Lafigué and Exploration.

3.1. ESG UPDATES AND PERFORMANCE

2022 Sustainability Report

On 16 May 2023, Endeavour published its sixth annual Sustainability Report, in accordance with the GRI, TCFD, SASB and LPRM reporting frameworks, which is available here: www.endeavourmining.com/esg/esg-reporting. Key ESG data was also externally assured for a third year in a row.