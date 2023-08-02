PRODUCING
MANAGEMENT REPORT
Q1
Q2
Q3 Q4
For the three and six months ended
30 June 2023 and 2022
Expressed in Millions of United States Dollars
Table of Contents
MANAGEMENT REPORT
3
2. HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
3. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE
7
5. SHAREHOLDER RETURNS PROGRAMME
10
6. FINANCIAL REVIEW
11
6.1. STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS/(LOSS)
11
6.2. CASH FLOWS
13
6.3. SUMMARISED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
15
6.4. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL CONDITION
16
7.NON-GAAPMEASURES
18
7.1. REALISED GOLD PRICE
18
7.2. EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
20
7.3. CASH ANDALL-INSUSTAINING COST PER OUNCE OF GOLD SOLD
21
7.4. ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE
23
7.5. OPERATING CASH FLOW PER SHARE
24
7.6. NET CASH/ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO
24
7.7. RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED
25
8. QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
26
9. MINE SITE OPERATIONAL COMMENTARY
27
9.1. BOUNGOU GOLD MINE
36
9.2. HOUNDÉGOLD MINE
27
9.3. ITY GOLD MINE
29
9.4. MANA GOLD MINE
31
9.5.SABODALA-MASSAWAGOLD MINE
33
9.6. WAHGNION GOLD MINE
37
10. MINE SITE STATISTICS
39
11. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
41
12. ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND CRITICAL JUDGEMENTS
41
13. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
41
14. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
44
14.1. DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
44
14.2. INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING
44
14.3. LIMITATIONS OF CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
44
This Management Report should be read in conjunction with Endeavour Mining plc's ("Endeavour", the "Company", or the "Group") condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2023 and 2022 and Endeavour Mining plc's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 2021 and notes thereto. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") or ("GAAP"), and are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and are also in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules in the United Kingdom as applicable to interim financial reporting. Endeavour Mining plc's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 2021 and notes thereto has been prepared in accordance with IFRS. This Management Report is prepared as an equivalence to the Company's Management Discussions & Analysis ("MD&A") which is the Canadian filing requirement in accordance with National Instrument 51-102,Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), and includes all of the disclosures as required by NI 51-102.
2
This Management Report contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risk factors set out in a cautionary note contained herein. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All figures are in United States Dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Tabular amounts are in millions of United States Dollars, except per share amounts and where otherwise indicated. This Management Report is prepared as of 1 August 2023. Additional information relating to the Company is available on the Company's website at www.endeavourmining.comand the Company's Annual Information Form (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com).
1. BUSINESS OVERVIEW
1.1. OPERATIONS DESCRIPTION
Endeavour is a multi-asset gold producer focused on West Africa and dual-listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") under the symbol EDV on both exchanges and is quoted in the United States on the OTCQX International (symbol EDVMF). The Company has four operating assets consisting of the Houndé and Mana mines in Burkina Faso, the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire, the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal, two greenfield development projects (Lafigué and Kalana) in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali and a strong portfolio of exploration assets on the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea. On 10 March 2022, the Company completed the sale of its Karma mine in Burkina Faso and on 17 October 2022, the Company launched the construction of the Lafigué project and first gold production is scheduled for Q3-2024. On 30 June 2023, as part of our portfolio optimisation strategy, the Company disposed of its 90% interests in the Boungou and Wahgnion non-core mines in Burkina Faso.
As a leading global gold producer and the largest in West Africa, Endeavour is committed to principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders, and the communities where it operates.
Figure 1: Endeavour's Properties in West Africa as at 1 August 2023
3
2. HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Table 1: Consolidated Highlights
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
30 June
31 March
30 June
30 June
30 June
($m)
Unit
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating data from continuing operations
Gold produced
oz
267,619
243,378
291,551
510,997
585,910
Gold sold
oz
268,684
251,912
289,487
520,596
582,846
Realised gold price1,2
$/oz
1,947
1,879
1,835
1,914
1,861
All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce sold2
$/oz
1,000
955
866
978
828
Earnings data from continuing operations
Revenue3
$
524.1
481.2
532.1
1,005.3
1,094.9
Earnings from mine operations
$
191.0
178.2
200.3
369.2
450.5
EBITDA2,4
$
272.7
168.6
389.3
441.3
545.6
Adjusted EBITDA2,4
$
253.2
239.6
295.4
492.8
624.5
Net comprehensive earnings/(loss) attributable to shareholders
$
78.0
(0.6)
191.3
76.8
119.3
Basic earnings per share attributable to shareholders
$/share
0.32
0.00
0.77
0.31
0.48
Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders2
$
53.7
64.9
108.9
118.7
217.9
Adjusted net earnings per share attributable to shareholders2
$/share
0.22
0.26
0.44
0.48
0.88
Cash flow data from continuing operations
Operating cash flows before working capital
$
160.7
218.8
227.4
379.5
542.3
Operating cash flows before working capital per share2
$/share
0.65
0.89
0.92
1.53
2.18
Operating cash flows
$
146.5
190.6
224.3
337.3
477.5
Operating cash flows per share2
$/share
0.59
0.77
0.90
1.36
1.92
Balance sheet data
Cash
$
844.5
809.7
1,096.8
844.5
1,096.8
(Net debt)/net cash2
$
(170.5)
(50.3)
216.8
(170.5)
216.8
(Net debt)/net cash / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio2,4
:
(0.15)
(0.04)
0.14
(0.15)
0.14
- Realised gold price is inclusive of the Sabodala-Massawa stream and realised gains/losses from the Group's revenue protection programme. Please refer to non- GAAP measures for the calculation of the realised gold price for all periods presented.
2 This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of this Management Report.
3 Revenue includes gold and silver revenue for all periods presented. Please refer to non-GAAP measures for the reconciliation of the revenues to the gold revenue.
4 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and depletion; LTM is defined as last twelve months. The basis of calculation for Adjusted EBITDA is explained in further detail in the non-GAAP measure section of this Management Report.
4
3. ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE
Endeavour is committed to being a responsible gold miner, creating long-term value and sharing the benefits of its operations with all its stakeholders, including employees, host communities and shareholders. As the largest gold miner in West Africa and a trusted partner, Endeavour's operations have the potential to provide a significant positive impact on the socioeconomic development of its local communities and host countries, while minimising their impact on the environment.
Environment, social and governance ("ESG") policies, systems and practices are embedded throughout the business and the Company reports annually on its ESG performance via its Annual and Sustainability Reports. A dedicated sustainability governance structure has been established with an ESG Committee at board level, and an Executive Management ESG Steering Committee that it reports into. In January 2023, Djaria Traore was appointed EVP ESG and Supply Chain to ensure a dedicated executive focus on ESG.
Endeavour's ESG strategy is centred around the three pillars of ESG, with a number of priority areas identified that are linked to clear, measurable ESG-related executive compensation targets, which are published in the Company's annual reporting suite.
To maximise Endeavour's socioeconomic impact, it has identified a number of priority areas for its social investment, these are health, education, economic development and access to water and energy.
Endeavour's environmental priorities seek to address issues of both global and local concern; addressing climate change, water stewardship, protecting biodiversity, and tackling the scourge of plastic waste, which is prevalent and problematic for its local communities.
These are supported by the third pillar, a strong governance foundation. This includes respect for human rights, zero harm, support for employee well-being, diversity and inclusion, responsible sourcing, and rigorous reporting utilising the following ESG frameworks: the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"), Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI"), the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles ("RGMPs"), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") and the Local Procurement Reporting Mechanism ("LPRM"). Endeavour is also a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and a signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles.
3.1. HEALTH AND SAFETY
Endeavour puts the highest priority on safe work practices and systems. The Company's ultimate aim is to achieve "zero harm" performance. The following table shows the safety statistics for continuing operations for the trailing twelve months ended 30 June 2023.
Table 2: LTIFR1 and TRIFR2 Statistics for the Trailing Twelve Months ended 30 June 2023
Incident Category
Fatality
LTIs
Total People
LTIFR1
TRIFR2
Hours
Houndé
-
-
5,571,075
-
1.08
Ity
1
-
8,878,142
-
-
Karma
-
-
-
-
-
Mana
-
-
5,323,118
-
1.32
Non-Operations3
-
1
10,316,673
0.10
0.78
Sabodala-Massawa
-
1
5,690,696
0.18
2.99
Continuing Operations
1
2
35,779,704
0.06
1.17
Boungou
-
1
2,811,178
0.36
0.36
Wahgnion
-
1
6,984,783
0.14
0.57
Total
1
4
45,575,665
0.09
1.03
1LTIFR = Number of LTIs in the Period x 1,000,000 / Total people hours worked for the period.
2Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") = Number of (LTI + Restricted Work Injury + Medical Treated Injury) in the period x 1,000,000 / Total people hours worked for the period.
- "Non-Operations"includes Corporate, Kalana, Lafigué and Exploration.
3.1. ESG UPDATES AND PERFORMANCE
2022 Sustainability Report
On 16 May 2023, Endeavour published its sixth annual Sustainability Report, in accordance with the GRI, TCFD, SASB and LPRM reporting frameworks, which is available here: www.endeavourmining.com/esg/esg-reporting. Key ESG data was also externally assured for a third year in a row.
5
