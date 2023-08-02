NEWS RELEASE - LSE & TSX: EDV
All amounts in US$
ENDEAVOUR REPORTS Q2-2023 RESULTS
2023 guidance on track • $100m dividend declared for H1-2023 • Growth projects on budget & on schedule
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (for continuing operations unless otherwise specified)
- Q2-2023production of 268koz at an AISC of $1,000/oz; H1-2023 production of 511koz at an AISC of $978/oz
- On track to achieve FY-2023 production guidance of 1,060-1,135koz at an AISC of $895-950/oz
- EBITDA of $273m for Q2-2023, up 62% over Q1-2023; Adjusted EBITDA of $253m for Q2-2023, up 5% over Q1-2023
- Net Earnings of $78m for Q2-2023, compared to a $1m loss in Q1-2023; Adjusted Net Earnings down 17% over Q1-2023 to $54m for Q2-2023
- Operating Cash Flow before WC from all operations of $175m (or $0.71/sh) for Q2-2023, down 28% over Q1-2023
- Healthy financial position at quarter end with low leverage of 0.15x Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA (LTM) despite incurring $176m of growth capital spend during H1-2023
ROBUST SHAREHOLDER RETURNS
- $100m dividend declared, equivalent to $0.40/sh, for H1-2023; $20m worth of shares repurchased in H1-2023
- Shareholder returns total $757m since first payment in Q1-2021
ORGANIC GROWTH
- Sabodala-Massawaexpansion and the Lafigué greenfield project are both on budget, with 75% and 59% of the initial capital committed respectively, and on schedule for Q2-2024 and Q3-2024 respectively
- Strong Group exploration effort with $51m spent in H1-2023 and FY-2023 guidance increased by $15m to $80m; Tanda- Iguela FY-2023 drilling programme increased by 157% to 180,000 meters with updated resource scheduled for late 2023
London, 2 August 2023 - Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) ("Endeavour", the "Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for Q2-2023, with highlights provided in Table 1 below.
Table 1: Q2-2023 and H1-2023 Highlights
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
30 June
31 March
30 June
30 June
30 June
Δ H1-2023
All amounts in US$ million unless otherwise specified
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
vs. H2-2022
OPERATING DATA (from continuing operations1)
Gold Production, koz
268
243
292
511
586
(13)%
Gold sold, koz
269
252
289
521
583
(11)%
All-in Sustaining Cost2, $/oz
1,000
955
866
978
828
+18%
Realised Gold Price, $/oz
1,947
1,879
1,835
1,914
1,861
+3%
CASH FLOW (from all operations)
Operating Cash Flow before changes in working capital
175
242
253
417
622
(33)%
Operating Cash Flow before changes in working capital2, $/sh
0.71
0.98
1.02
1.69
2.50
(32)%
Operating Cash Flow
159
206
252
365
554
(34)%
Operating Cash Flow2, $/sh
0.64
0.83
1.01
1.48
2.23
(34)%
PROFITABILITY (from continuing operations1)
Net Earnings/(Loss) Attributable to Shareholders
78
(1)
191
77
119
(35)%
Net Earnings/(Loss), $/sh
0.32
0.00
0.77
0.31
0.48
(35)%
Adj. Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders2
54
65
109
119
218
(45)%
Adj. Net Earnings2, $/sh
0.22
0.26
0.44
0.48
0.88
(45)%
EBITDA2
273
169
389
441
546
(19)%
Adj. EBITDA2
253
240
295
493
625
(21)%
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS
Shareholder dividends paid
-
100
-
100
70
+43%
Share buybacks
9
11
7
20
38
(47)%
ORGANIC GROWTH
Growth capital spend2
104
72
34
176
42
+319%
Exploration spend (from continuing operations1)
30
21
22
51
37
+38%
FINANCIAL POSITION HIGHLIGHTS
Net Debt, (Net Cash)2
171
50
(217)
171
(217)
n.a.
Net Debt, (Net Cash) / LTM Trailing adj. EBITDA3
0.15
0.04
(0.14)
0.15
(0.14)
n.a.
1
- Continuing Operations excludes the non-core Boungou and Wahgnion mines which were divested on 30 June 2023 and the Karma mine which was divested on 10 March 2022. 2This is a non-GAAP measure, refer to the non-GAAP Measures section for further details. 3Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Trailing EBITDA adj includes EBITDA generated by discontinued operations
Management will host a conference call and webcast today, 2 August 2023, at 8:30 am EST / 1:30 pm BST. For instructions on how to participate, please refer to the conference call and webcast section at the end of the news release.
A copy of the Management Report and Financial Statements have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The documents will shortly be available for inspection on our website and at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.
Sebastien de Montessus, President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased with our achievements over the first half of the year. We have continued to deliver against our strategic objectives, leaving us well positioned to unlock near-term value for all of our stakeholders.
In line with our strategy of actively managing our portfolio to focus on higher quality assets, we closed the sale of our non-core Boungou and Wahgnion mines during the period. This focus on quality will be further enhanced by the brownfield expansion of Sabodala-Massawa and the Lafigué greenfield project, both of which remain on budget and on track to be commissioned next year, and will deliver significant growth.
Alongside this year's investments in our organic pipeline, we are pleased to continue to deliver attractive shareholder returns and have declared a H1-2023 dividend of $100 million, which on an annualized basis represents $25 million more than the minimum dividend commitment for the year. Looking ahead, our goal is to increase our shareholder returns programme further once our organic growth projects are complete, to ensure that our efforts to unlock growth benefit all stakeholders.
On the operational front, we are on track to meet our full year guidance for the eleventh consecutive year with our performance expected to increase into the second half of the year in light of the efforts over the past six months. Our relentless focus on cost and efficiency improvements has continued to identify optimization opportunities across the portfolio leading to our decision to move forward with the 37MWp PV solar facility at our Sabodala-Massawa mine, thereby redeploying a portion of the proceeds obtained from the sale of our non-core mines. This will significantly lower fuel consumption and power costs while reducing greenhouse gas emissions once commissioned in early 2025.
Looking further ahead, our exploration programme continues to provide a strong platform for organic growth. Further drilling at last year's Tanda-Iguela discovery in Côte d'Ivoire has exceeded expectations. With over 95,000 meters already drilling during the first half of the year, we have decided to increase the full year drill programme to 180,000 meters and remain on track to publish a resource update later this year.
I'd like to thank our team for their continued strong contributions over the first half of the year and look forward to progressing our strategy for the remainder of 2023."
2
OPERATING SUMMARY
- Strong safety performance for the Group, with a Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate ("LTIFR") from continuing operations of 0.06 for the trailing twelve months ending 30 June 2023.
- Following the sale of the Boungou and Wahgnion mines, as announced on the 30 June 2023 and detailed below in the Asset Divestment of Non-Core Boungou and Wahgnion Mines section, Endeavour updated its 2023 full year production and all in sustaining cost ("AISC") guidance to account for the removal of guided production from the Boungou mine of 115 - 125koz at an AISC of $985 - 1,075/oz and from the Wahgnion mine of 150 - 165koz at an AISC of $1,250 - 1,350/oz. As a result, the full year 2023 production guidance for continuing operations decreased from 1,325 - 1,425koz to 1,060 - 1,135koz, while AISC guidance from continuing operations improved by $45/oz to $895 - 950/oz.
- The Group remains on track to achieve its updated FY-2023 production guidance from continuing operations, with performance weighted towards H2-2023 as previously guided.
- Q2-2023production from continuing operations amounted to 268koz, an increase of 24koz or 10% over Q1-2023 due to increased production from Houndé and Sabodala-Massawa as higher grade ore was mined and processed, which was partially offset by a decrease in production at Ity, due to slightly lower grade, throughput and recovery rates, and at Mana due to the increased focus on underground development. Q2-2023 AISC from continuing operations amounted to $1,000/oz, an increase of $45/oz or 5% over Q1-2023 due to higher costs at Ity due to the increased use of self-generated power, and at Mana due to the higher open pit strip ratio and an increased focus on underground development, which was partially offset by lower costs at Houndé and Sabodala-Massawa.
- H1-2023production from continuing operations amounted to 511koz, a decrease of 75koz or 13% over H1-2022 due to decreased production at Houndé and Sabodala-Massawa as an increased focus on stripping activity resulted in lower grade ore being processed during the period, and at Mana due to an increased focus on underground development with supplemental ore being sourced from the lower grade Maoula open pit, which was partly offset by increased production at Ity due to improved throughput and recoveries. H1-2023 AISC from continuing operations amounted to $978/oz, an increase of $150/oz or 18% over H1-2022 due to higher AISC as a result of the lower production at Houndé, Mana and Sabodala- Massawa, which was partly offset by improved costs at Ity.
Table 2: Group Production
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
30 June
31 March
30 June
30 June
30 June
All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Houndé
72
47
87
119
160
Ity
86
91
77
177
149
Mana
31
44
55
75
107
Sabodala-Massawa
79
61
73
140
169
PRODUCTION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS1
268
243
292
511
585
Boungou
14
19
27
33
61
Wahgnion
30
39
27
68
55
Karma
-
-
-
-
10
GROUP PRODUCTION
311
301
345
612
712
- Continuing Operations excludes non-core Boungou and Wahgnion mines which were divested on 30 June 2023 and the Karma mine divested on 10 March 2022.
Table 3: Group All-In Sustaining Costs
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
All amounts in US$/oz
30 June
31 March
30 June
30 June
30 June
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Houndé
1,085
1,154
807
1,113
791
Ity
797
732
895
764
813
Mana
1,481
1,130
905
1,277
953
Sabodala-Massawa
762
787
779
774
666
Corporate G&A
56
56
25
56
37
AISC FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS1, 2
1,000
955
866
978
828
Boungou
2,147
1,252
1,062
1,639
971
Wahgnion
1,817
1,354
1,788
1,566
1,558
Karma
-
-
-
-
1,504
GROUP AISC2
1,136
1,022
954
1,080
908
- Continuing Operations excludes the non-core Boungou and Wahgnion mines which were divested on 30 June 2023 and the Karma mine which was divested on 10 March 2022. 2This is a non-GAAP measure, refer to the non-GAAP Measures section for further details
3
- A total sustaining capital expenditure of $49.3 million was incurred in H1-2023, of which $21.6 million has been incurred in Q2-2023, primarily related to waste development and mining equipment upgrades at Houndé and Sabodala-Massawa. The FY-2023 sustaining capital expenditure outlook for continuing operations has been reduced from $135.0 million to $110.0 million due to a $15.0 million reduction at Ity due to lower required plant maintenance, and a $10.0 million reduction at Mana as the ramp up of the new mining contractor at Wona underground is progressing slower than expected.
- A total non-sustaining capital expenditure of $143.3 million was incurred in H1-2023, of which, $60.6 million has been incurred in Q2-2023, primarily related to pre-stripping activity at Houndé and Sabodala-Massawa, underground development at Mana and TSF construction, embankment raises and the Recyn project at Ity. The FY-2023non-sustaining capital expenditure outlook for continuing operations has been increased from $160.0 million to $210.0 million due to a $40.0 million increase at Ity as its sustained strong performance and above nameplate throughput requires bringing forward and accelerating the Tailings Storage Facility ("TSF") embankment raise and the construction of a new TSF. In addition, to further optimize Ity's processing plant and support an increase in mill-feed, the construction of the mineral sizer has been launched. The increase in non-sustaining capital spend also includes $10 million for the construction of the solar power plant at Sabodala-Massawa, which was recently launched and is expected to be commissioned in early 2025.
- A total growth capital expenditure of $176.3 million was incurred as of H1-2023, of which $104.1 million has been incurred in Q2-2023, with $37.6 million incurred at Sabodala-Massawa, $53.8 million incurred at Lafigué, $7.9 million incurred for exploration permits and $4.8 million incurred at the Kalana project. Growth capital expenditure outlook for FY-2023 remains unchanged at $400.0 million.
ASSET DIVESTMENT OF NON-CORE BOUNGOU AND WAHGNION MINES
- On 30 June 2023, Endeavour closed the sale of its 90% interests in its Boungou and Wahgnion non-core mines in Burkina Faso to Lilium Mining, a subsidiary of Lilium Capital which is an African and frontier markets focused strategic investment vehicle led by West African entrepreneurs.
- The total consideration is expected to exceed $300 million and is comprised of upfront and deferred cash considerations and net smelter return royalties ("NSR"), as detailed below.
- $130 million in the form of a reimbursement of historical shareholder loans.
- $25 million in deferred cash consideration payable in two instalments of $10 million and $15 million by end of Q4-2023 and end of Q1-2024, respectively.
- Deferred cash consideration comprised of 50% of the net free cashflow generated by the Boungou mine until $55 million has been paid, which is expected to occur by Q4-2024 based on the current gold price environment and mine plan.
- An NSR on Boungou commencing immediately for 4.0% of gold sold. Endeavour expects the NSR on Boungou to generate approximately $52 million of cash over its life of mine based on current reserves, assuming a gold price of $1,850/oz, with further exploration upside and potential to convert resources to reserves.
- An NSR on Wahgnion commencing immediately for 4.0% of gold sold. Endeavour expects the NSR on Wahgnion to generate approximately $41 million of cash over its life of mine based on current reserves, assuming a gold price of $1,850/oz, with further exploration upside and potential to convert resources to reserves.
4
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS PROGRAMME
- In line with Endeavour's capital allocation framework, the Company is pleased to continue to deliver attractive shareholder returns, despite the significant growth capital investments being undertaken this year, by declaring a H1-2023 dividend of $100 million, or approximately $0.40 per share. On an annualized basis, the H1-2023 dividend represents $25 million more than the minimum dividend commitment for the year of $175 million. Endeavour's goal is to increase its shareholder returns programme once its organic growth projects are completed in 2024, thereby ensuring that its efforts to unlock growth immediately benefit all its stakeholders.
- Endeavour's H1-2023 dividend will be paid on 26 September 2023, with an ex-dividend date of 31 August 2023, to shareholders of record on 1 September 2023. The last day for currency election and DRIP elections will be 5 September 2023.
- In addition, shareholder returns continued to be supplemented with share buybacks, with $9.2 million or 0.4 million shares repurchased in Q2-2023 and $20.1 million or 0.8 million shares in H1-2023. Since the commencement of the buyback programme on 9 April 2021, a total of $257.0 million, or 11.5 million shares have been repurchased as at 30 June 2023.
- As shown in the table below, Endeavour has returned $757.0 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks since its shareholder returns programme began in late 2020 (first dividend payment in Q1-2021), inclusive of the H1-2023 dividend, which represents $334.0 million more than its minimum commitment for the period.
Table 4: Actual Shareholder Returns vs. Minimum Commitment
ACTUAL SHAREHOLDER RETURNS
SUPPLEMENTAL
MINIMUM TARGET
DIVIDENDS
BUYBACKS
TOTAL
SHAREHOLDER
All amounts in US$ million
DECLARED
COMPLETED
RETURNS
RETURNS
FY-2020
60
60
0
60
-
FY-2021
125
140
138
278
+153
FY-2022
150
200
99
299
+149
H1-2023
88
100
20
120
+32
Total
423
500
257
757
+334
CASH FLOW SUMMARY
The table below presents the cash flow and net debt position for Endeavour for the three month periods ended 30 June 2023, 31 March 2023, and 30 June 2022, and the six month periods ended 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022 with accompanying explanations below.
Table 5: Cash Flow and Net Debt
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
30 June
31 March
30 June
30 June
30 June
All amounts in US$ million unless otherwise specified
Notes
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net cash from/(used in), as per cash flow statement:
Operating cash flows before changes in working capital1
161
219
227
380
542
Changes in working capital1
(14)
(28)
(3)
(42)
(65)
Cash generated from discontinued operations2
13
15
28
28
77
Cash generated from operating activities
[1]
159
206
252
365
554
Cash used in investing activities
[2]
(214)
(200)
(145)
(415)
(238)
Cash generated/(used) in financing activities
[3]
83
(156)
(25)
(73)
(73)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
7
9
(33)
16
(53)
INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH
35
(141)
50
(107)
191
Cash position at beginning of period
810
951
1,047
951
906
CASH POSITION AT END OF PERIOD
845
810
1,097
845
1,097
- From continuing operations.
2Discontinued operations includes the non-core Boungou and Wahgnion mines which were divested on 30 June 2023 and the Karma mine which was divested on 10 March 2022.
NOTES:
- Operating cash flows decreased by $46.5 million from $205.8 million (or $0.83 per share) in Q1-2023 to $159.3 million (or $0.64 per share) in Q2-2023 due to higher taxes paid across the portfolio, related to the timing of final tax payments for the 2022 tax year and provisional payments for the 2023 tax year.
Operating cash flows decreased by $189.1 million from $554.0 million (or $2.23 per share) in H1-2022 to $364.9 million (or $1.48 per share) in H1-2023 due to lower production, increased operating and exploration costs incurred, and higher tax payments.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Endeavour Mining plc published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 06:10:25 UTC.