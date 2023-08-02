Continuing Operations excludes the non-core Boungou and Wahgnion mines which were divested on 30 June 2023 and the Karma mine which was divested on 10 March 2022. 2 This is a non-GAAP measure, refer to the non-GAAP Measures section for further details. 3 Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Trailing EBITDA adj includes EBITDA generated by discontinued operations

Sebastien de Montessus, President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased with our achievements over the first half of the year. We have continued to deliver against our strategic objectives, leaving us well positioned to unlock near-term value for all of our stakeholders.

In line with our strategy of actively managing our portfolio to focus on higher quality assets, we closed the sale of our non-core Boungou and Wahgnion mines during the period. This focus on quality will be further enhanced by the brownfield expansion of Sabodala-Massawa and the Lafigué greenfield project, both of which remain on budget and on track to be commissioned next year, and will deliver significant growth.

Alongside this year's investments in our organic pipeline, we are pleased to continue to deliver attractive shareholder returns and have declared a H1-2023 dividend of $100 million, which on an annualized basis represents $25 million more than the minimum dividend commitment for the year. Looking ahead, our goal is to increase our shareholder returns programme further once our organic growth projects are complete, to ensure that our efforts to unlock growth benefit all stakeholders.

On the operational front, we are on track to meet our full year guidance for the eleventh consecutive year with our performance expected to increase into the second half of the year in light of the efforts over the past six months. Our relentless focus on cost and efficiency improvements has continued to identify optimization opportunities across the portfolio leading to our decision to move forward with the 37MWp PV solar facility at our Sabodala-Massawa mine, thereby redeploying a portion of the proceeds obtained from the sale of our non-core mines. This will significantly lower fuel consumption and power costs while reducing greenhouse gas emissions once commissioned in early 2025.

Looking further ahead, our exploration programme continues to provide a strong platform for organic growth. Further drilling at last year's Tanda-Iguela discovery in Côte d'Ivoire has exceeded expectations. With over 95,000 meters already drilling during the first half of the year, we have decided to increase the full year drill programme to 180,000 meters and remain on track to publish a resource update later this year.

I'd like to thank our team for their continued strong contributions over the first half of the year and look forward to progressing our strategy for the remainder of 2023."