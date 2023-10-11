(Alliance News) - Endeavour Mining PLC on Wednesday reported progress at its 2023 key exploration property, Tanda-Iguela in Ivory Coast.

The gold miner, with assets in nations including Senegal and Burkina Faso said so far 123,514 metres have been drilled on the Tanda-Iguela property since the start of 2023, significantly ahead of its 70,000 metres initially planned, with the programme expected to reach 180,000 by year-end.

Further, at the Assafou deposit in the country, the best intercepts included 5.55 grammes of gold per tonne at 70.3 metres.

Chief Executive Officer Sebastien de Montessus said: "Given the significance of the discovery made last year at our Tanda-Iguela greenfield property in Cote d'Ivoire, it has quickly become our largest exploration focus across the group with a 180,000 metre drill programme currently underway.

Following the definition of a maiden resource last year, we are thrilled with the drill results obtained so far this year, as they reaffirm Tanda-Iguela's potential to be a tier 1 asset. Drilling has successfully extended the Assafou mineralised trend, and we are eager to publish an updated resource estimate later this year, which is expected to result in a material increase in the overall resource base with a greater proportion into the Indicated category. Additionally, we are very pleased to have also confirmed mineralisation at several nearby targets."

Endeavour Mining shares were 0.7% higher at 1,574.00 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

