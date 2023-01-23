Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Endeavour Mining plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDV   GB00BL6K5J42

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

(EDV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-20 pm EST
33.02 CAD   +0.36%
04:15aFTSE 100 Rises After Strong US Close
DJ
04:13aEndeavour Mining Raises FY22 Dividend Amid Drop in Annual Gold Production, Sales
MT
04:08aEndeavour Mining meets output guidance and lifts returns
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Endeavour Mining meets output guidance and lifts returns

01/23/2023 | 04:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Endeavour Mining PLC said its production in 2022 was at the top end of its outlook, while shareholder returns were almost double its minimum target.

The company also said it has named a new chief financial officer.

The gold miner, with assets in nations including Senegal and Burkina Faso, said annual gold production amounted to 1.40 million ounces, down 2.5% on-year from 1.44 million. The outcome was "slightly" ahead of consensus and at the top end of the FTSE 100 listing's own 1.32 million to 1.40 million ounces target.

It was the 10th year on-the-trot that Endeavour has met or beaten production guidance.

In the fourth quarter alone, production fell 6.1% year-on-year to 355,000 ounces. Output was up 3.5% from a quarter earlier, however.

All-in-sustaining costs for the year picked up 5.2% to USD928 per ounce, from USD882 in 2021. However, costs were below guidance of USD930 per ounce, despite rampant inflationary pressure.

Endeavour declared a second-half dividend of USD0.41 per share, up 46% from USD0.28 a year earlier. Its total payout for 2022 has been lifted 45% to USD0.81 per share from USD0.56.

The company said it has paid USD200 million in dividends for 2022, alongside USD99 million in buybacks. Returns totalled USD299 million, "nearly doubling" its minimum dividend commitment for the year of USD150 million.

For 2023, Endeavour expects production of 1.33 million to 1.43 million gold ounces. It expects all-in sustaining costs at an "industry leading" range of USD940 to USD995 per ounce.

Endeavour said Chief Financial Officer Joanna Pearson will step down in March. She will be replaced by Guy Young, the CFO of molten metal flow engineering company Vesuvius PLC.

Vesuvius earlier in January said Young will step down from the board on February 17. It had first announced Young's planned departure back in September. Mark Collis will succeed Young as Vesuvius CFO. Collis is the current CFO of the operations business of Aberdeen-Scotland based energy sector-focused engineering and consulting business John Wood Group PLC.

Endeavour Mining shares were 1.0% higher at 2,000.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 0.36% 33.02 Delayed Quote.13.94%
FTSE 100 0.27% 7790.62 Delayed Quote.4.28%
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 1.53% 150.9 Delayed Quote.9.66%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.31% 1149.55 Real-time Quote.6.65%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.19% 1130.24 Real-time Quote.6.26%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.20% 1583.5 Real-time Quote.4.00%
VESUVIUS PLC 0.44% 415.4 Delayed Quote.2.33%
All news about ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
04:15aFTSE 100 Rises After Strong US Close
DJ
04:13aEndeavour Mining Raises FY22 Dividend Amid Drop in Annual Gold Production, Sales
MT
04:08aEndeavour Mining meets output guidance and lifts returns
AN
03:05aUK's Endeavour Mining Logs 3% Decline in FY22 Gold Production; Raises Interim Dividend
MT
03:05aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Slightly Higher
DJ
02:41aUK's Endeavour Mining Logs 3% Decline in FY22 Gold Production; Declares Interim Dividen..
MT
02:40aVesuvius CFO to Take Same Role at Endeavour Mining in March
MT
02:01aEndeavour Achieves Top End of FY-2022 Guidance; Announces H2-2022 Dividend of $100m
GL
02:01aEndeavour Achieves Top End of FY-2022 Guidance; Announces H2-2022 Dividend of $100m
GL
01/11Holding(s) in Company
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 342 M 2 492 M 2 492 M
Net income 2022 364 M 272 M 272 M
Net cash 2022 207 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 8 101 M 6 042 M 6 042 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 3 726
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Endeavour Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 33,02 CAD
Average target price 39,61 CAD
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Bernard de Montessus President, CEO & Executive Director
Joanna Pearson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Chairman
Henri de Joux Executive Vice President-People, IT & Supply Chain
Mark Morcombe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC13.94%6 042
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION6.56%28 114
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED18.65%10 876
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD6.23%6 218
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI A.S.3.61%4 749
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED10.07%4 187