  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Endeavour Mining plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDV   GB00BL6K5J42

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

(EDV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
27.37 CAD   +0.18%
04:51aFTSE 100 Falls; Industrial, Packaging Losses Offset Higher Financials
DJ
04:34aStrong dollar, weak metal prices weigh on London indices
MS
04:14aAviva Shares Rise, RBC Sees Five Years of Longevity Releases
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Endeavour Mining underperforms as profit falls in 2022

03/09/2023 | 05:20am EST
(Alliance News) - Endeavour Mining PLC on Thursday reported a steep fall in annual profit for 2022, amid lower gold sales and higher operating costs.

The gold miner, with assets in nations including Senegal and Burkina Faso, said pretax profit in 2022 fell to USD145 million, sharply missing UBS analyst forecasts, from USD448 million posted for 2021. UBS analysts estimated a pretax profit of USD610 million for 2022.

Endeavour Mining shares fell 6.0% to 1,589.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

Revenue fell to USD2.51 billion, in line with forecasts by UBS analysts, from USD2.78 billion in 2021.

Endeavour's all-in sustaining cost per ounce increased by 7.4% to USD928 from USD864. Total all-in costs widened 21% to USD223.8 million from USD185.3 million. Meanwhile, Endeavour's realised gold price increased by only 1.5% to USD1,807 per ounce from USD1,781 in 2021.

At its Hounde mine in Burkina Faso, production grew to 295,000 ounces of gold in 2022 from 293,000 ounces in 2021. For 2023 however, the company expects this to drop to between 270,000 and 285,000 ounces.

Further, Endeavour Mining anticipates 2023 non-sustaining capital expenditure to fall to USD35.0m from USD39.2 million in 2022. It expects the total mine capital expenditure to be similar to 2022.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 0.18% 27.37 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.36% 1066.57 Real-time Quote.1.56%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 345 M 2 426 M 2 426 M
Net income 2022 383 M 278 M 278 M
Net cash 2022 167 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 6 776 M 4 915 M 4 915 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 726
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Endeavour Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 27,37 CAD
Average target price 42,09 CAD
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Bernard de Montessus President, CEO & Executive Director
Joanna Pearson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Chairman
Henri de Joux Executive Vice President-People, IT & Supply Chain
Mark Morcombe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-5.56%4 915
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-0.80%25 455
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-3.33%8 193
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD11.60%6 372
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-7.38%3 346
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI A.S.-27.41%3 302