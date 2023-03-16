Advanced search
    EDV   GB00BL6K5J42

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

(EDV)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-15 pm EDT
29.21 CAD   -0.51%
03:13aEndeavour Mining : Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
03:02aEndeavour Publishes 2022 Annual Report
GL
03:00aEndeavour Publishes 2022 Annual Report
AQ
Endeavour Publishes 2022 Annual Report

03/16/2023 | 03:02am EDT
ENDEAVOUR PUBLISHES 2022 ANNUAL REPORT

London, 16 March 2023 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) announces that it has today published its 2022 Annual Report and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, which is available on the Company's website at the following link.

In compliance with paragraph 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the 2022 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The document will be available shortly for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Hard copies of the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts will be mailed in due course to those shareholders who have elected to receive them. The Company has also filed on SEDAR, the Company's website at the following link and on the National Storage Mechanism, its audited consolidated annual financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

An announcement regarding the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, including the Notice of Meeting, will be circulated in due course.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:For Media Enquiries:
Martino De CiccioBrunswick Group LLP in London
Deputy CFO & Head of Investor RelationsCarole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2706+44 7974 982 458
investor@endeavourmining.comccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financials
Sales 2022 3 345 M 2 424 M 2 424 M
Net income 2022 379 M 275 M 275 M
Net cash 2022 167 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 7 230 M 5 239 M 5 239 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 3 726
Free-Float 73,1%
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Bernard de Montessus President, CEO & Executive Director
Joanna Pearson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Chairman
Henri de Joux Executive Vice President-People, IT & Supply Chain
Mark Morcombe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
