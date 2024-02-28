Endeavour Mining PLC - gold miner with operations in the Ivory Coast, Senegal and Burkina Faso - Reports death of contractor on Tuesday at the Mana mine in Burkina Faso. The contractor sustained injuries in a "fatal accident" during maintenance activities. Company says underground mining activities have been temporarily halted while the incident is investigated, although processing activities are continuing. Says it will work closely with local authorities and conduct a "comprehensive internal investigation". Adds: "The health, safety and welfare of our colleagues are our top priority and we are deeply saddened by this news."

Current stock price: 1,234.00 pence, down 3.4% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 27%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

