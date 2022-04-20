Log in
    EDV   GB00BL6K5J42

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

(EDV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/19 04:00:00 pm EDT
33.86 CAD   -0.85%
Endeavour to Announce Its Q1-2022 Results on 5 May 2022

04/20/2022 | 06:51am EDT
ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1-2022
RESULTS ON 5 MAY 2022

London, 20 April 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) will release its Q1-2022 financial results on Thursday 5 May, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 5 May, at 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/55p7fdw4

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:
International: +44 (0) 207 192 8338
North American toll-free: +1 877 870 9135
UK toll-free: +44 (0) 800 279 6619

Confirmation Code: 6960096

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com		Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

Vincic Advisors in Toronto

John Vincic, Principal

+1 (647) 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

Attachment


