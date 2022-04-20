Endeavour to Announce Its Q1-2022 Results on 5 May 2022

ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1 - 202 2 RESULTS ON 5 MAY 202 2
London, 20 April 202 2 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) will release its Q1-2022 financial results on Thursday 5 May, before the LSE market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 5 May, at 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver 8:30am in Toronto and New York 1:30pm in London 8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/55p7fdw4
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below: International: +44 (0) 207 192 8338 North American toll-free: +1 877 870 9135 UK toll-free: +44 (0) 800 279 6619
Confirmation Code:
6960096
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website .
Click
to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar here
CONTACT INFORMATION
Martino De Ciccio VP – Strategy & Investor Relations +44 203 640 8665 mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London Carole Cable, Partner +44 7974 982 458 ccable@brunswickgroup.com Vincic Advisors in Toronto John Vincic, Principal +1 (647) 402 6375 john@vincicadvisors.com