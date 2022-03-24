NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR – EXTERNAL APPOINTMENT

London, 24 March 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (“the Company”) announces, in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Alison Baker, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has notified the Company that she has been appointed to the board of Capstone Copper Corporation, a company admitted to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with effect from 23 March 2022.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining

Martino De Ciccio

Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com







Vincic Advisors in Toronto

John Vincic, Principal

+1 647 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

