Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Endeavour Mining plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDV   GB00BL6K5J42

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

(EDV)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/23 04:00:00 pm EDT
31.44 CAD   +0.35%
03/22ENDEAVOUR MINING : Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
03/21ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC(LSE : EDV) added to FTSE 100 Index
CI
03/21ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC(LSE : EDV) dropped from FTSE 250 (Ex Investment Companies) Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Non-Executive Director - External Appointment

03/24/2022 | 08:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

        

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR – EXTERNAL APPOINTMENT

London, 24 March 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (“the Company”) announces, in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Alison Baker, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has notified the Company that she has been appointed to the board of Capstone Copper Corporation, a company admitted to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with effect from 23 March 2022.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining
Martino De Ciccio
Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 647 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

 

Attachment


All news about ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
03/22ENDEAVOUR MINING : Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
03/21ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC(LSE : EDV) added to FTSE 100 Index
CI
03/21ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC(LSE : EDV) dropped from FTSE 250 (Ex Investment Companies) Index
CI
03/21ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC(LSE : EDV) dropped from FTSE 250 Index
CI
03/17Endeavour Mining plc announces an Equity Buyback for 12,458,989 shares, representing 5%..
CI
03/17Endeavour Mining plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/17Endeavour Mining Gains 2% as Q4 2021 Adjusted EPS Drops Year Over Year, Provides Guidan..
MT
03/17TRANSCRIPT : Endeavour Mining plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 17, 2022
CI
03/17Endeavour Mining's Q4 2021 Adjusted EPS Drops Year Over Year, Provides Guidance
MT
03/17ENDEAVOUR MINING : Q4 2021 Results Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 156 M 2 512 M 2 512 M
Net income 2022 582 M 463 M 463 M
Net cash 2022 422 M 336 M 336 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 7 832 M 6 234 M 6 234 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 726
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Endeavour Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 31,44 CAD
Average target price 43,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Bernard de Montessus President, CEO & Executive Director
Joanna Pearson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Ernest Beckett Chairman
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Chairman-Elect
Henri de Joux Executive Vice President-People, IT & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC13.38%6 234
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION13.91%30 352
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED36.54%14 349
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED7.88%6 015
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-4.74%5 964
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.18.72%4 504