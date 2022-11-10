Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Endeavour Mining plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDV   GB00BL6K5J42

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

(EDV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
25.81 CAD    0.00%
05:52aTOP NEWS: Endeavour Mining quarterly profit and gold production fall
AN
03:00aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower After Sell-Off in US, Asia
DJ
02:07aEndeavour Mining : Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOP NEWS: Endeavour Mining quarterly profit and gold production fall

11/10/2022 | 05:52am EST
(Alliance News) - Endeavour Mining PLC on Thursday reported that profit, gold production and the average realised selling price for the precious metal declined in the third quarter.

The gold producer, with assets in Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast, said pretax profit in the third quarter to September 30 fell 25% to GBP132.2 million from GBP177.1 million a year prior. Revenue contracted by 14% to GBP567.6 million from GBP657.4 million.

Endeavour's realised gold price per ounce decreased by 5.0% to USD1,679 at September 30 from USD1,768 a year ago. The company produced 343,000 ounces of gold in the quarter, down 5.2% from 362,000 a year ago.

At its Boungou gold mine in Burkina Faso, gold production fell by 35% to 90,000 ounces in the first nine months of 2022 from 139,000 a year ago.

"Mining activities were reduced in order to manage production through supply chain delays," Endeavour said.

Looking ahead regarding its Boungou mine, Endeavour expects 2022 production to be below its guided 130,000 to 140,000 range of ounces of gold and for its all-in sustaining costs to widen above the USD900 to USD1,000 per ounce range.

In the third quarter, all-in sustaining costs were trimmed by 22% to USD716 per ounce from USD921 a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company said it is well positioned to reimburse a USD330 million convertible bond due in February.

Endeavour Mining shares fell 3.3% to 1,599.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 0.00% 25.81 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.13% 1001.44 Real-time Quote.-5.85%
Analyst Recommendations on ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 3 334 M 2 477 M 2 477 M
Net income 2022 399 M 297 M 297 M
Net cash 2022 359 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 6 346 M 4 716 M 4 716 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 726
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Endeavour Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 25,81 CAD
Average target price 38,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Bernard de Montessus President, CEO & Executive Director
Joanna Pearson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Chairman
Henri de Joux Executive Vice President-People, IT & Supply Chain
Mark Morcombe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-6.92%4 716
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION2.92%25 456
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED5.95%9 285
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-2.31%5 380
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK-11.11%3 069
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-47.04%2 784